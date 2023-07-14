Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
20.1%
1 yr return
17.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.2%
Net Assets
$2.39 B
Holdings in Top 10
44.8%
Expense Ratio 1.88%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 32.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|USLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.1%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|77.83%
|1 Yr
|17.6%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|49.10%
|3 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|70.11%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|59.69%
|10 Yr
|1.8%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|66.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|USLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.3%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|29.11%
|2021
|2.8%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|58.52%
|2020
|5.4%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|77.44%
|2019
|5.0%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|68.24%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|50.57%
|Period
|USLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.1%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|74.55%
|1 Yr
|17.6%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|45.82%
|3 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|69.72%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|65.76%
|10 Yr
|1.8%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|86.22%
* Annualized
|Period
|USLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.3%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|29.19%
|2021
|2.8%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|58.52%
|2020
|5.4%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|77.44%
|2019
|5.0%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|68.24%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|69.24%
|USLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|USLCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.39 B
|189 K
|222 B
|37.66%
|Number of Holdings
|29
|2
|3509
|94.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.04 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|40.16%
|Weighting of Top 10
|44.76%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|63.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|USLCX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.20%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|80.98%
|Cash
|3.80%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|14.18%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|45.33%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|49.26%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|42.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|41.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|USLCX % Rank
|Healthcare
|25.41%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|1.39%
|Technology
|24.05%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|87.79%
|Financial Services
|17.33%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|8.85%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.45%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|64.34%
|Communication Services
|10.21%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|52.95%
|Basic Materials
|6.19%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|5.82%
|Real Estate
|3.36%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|13.28%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|59.51%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|96.07%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|73.20%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|91.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|USLCX % Rank
|US
|96.20%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|39.92%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|92.21%
|USLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.88%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|8.01%
|Management Fee
|0.72%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|75.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|87.69%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|USLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|43.38%
|USLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|USLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|52.09%
|USLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|USLCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|50.08%
|USLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|USLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|USLCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.32%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|94.22%
|USLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 29, 1995
26.69
26.7%
Gordon is a Founding Principal, an Analyst, a Portfolio Manager and a member of the Investment Committee. He is also a member of the Advisory Board. Gordon has been with the firm since 2003. Prior to founding Sustainable Growth Advisers with George Fraise and Rob Rohn, Gordon was an executive officer, a member of the Investment Policy Committee and a member of the Board of Directors at Yeager, Wood & Marshall, Inc. since 1984. He was also the firm’s Chief Operating and Financial Officer. Gordon began his career as a management consultant for Price Waterhouse. He is a CFA® charterholder, a Chartered Investment Counselor (CIC) and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Gordon is past Chairman, President and a member of the governing Board of the Investment Adviser Association. Gordon has a B.S. from Georgetown University, an M.B.A. from the University of Massachusetts and completed graduate study at Oxford University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2003
18.59
18.6%
Rob has worked in credit research and corporate finance in JP Morgan, equity analysis in Yeager, Wood & Marshall, and has a BA from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Harvard.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Kishore Rao a research principal for Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, subadviser for the John Hancock U.S. Global Leaders Growth Strategy. In addition to providing dedicated research for the strategy, he also serves on Sustainable Growth Advisers’ Investment Committee. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Rao was a member of the investment team at Trident Capital, a venture capital firm managing a portfolio of software, technology, and business service companies. Earlier in his career, he served as an investme
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
