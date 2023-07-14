Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in common stocks of companies the subadvisor regards as U.S. Global Leaders.

The manager considers U.S. Global Leaders to be U.S. companies with multinational operations that typically exhibit the following key sustainable growth characteristics: (i) hold leading market shares of their relevant industries that result in higher profit margins and high investment returns; and (ii) supply consumable products or services so that their revenue streams are recurring.

The manager seeks to identify companies with superior long-term earnings prospects and will hold them as long as the manager believes they are not overvalued and their prospects for capital growth remain favorable. As a result of its investment strategy, the fund typically invests in large-capitalization companies (companies in the capitalization range of the S&P 500 Index, $3.98 billion to $2.91 trillion as of December 31, 2021).

The manager considers environmental, social, and/or governance (ESG) factors, alongside other relevant factors, as part of its investment process. The ESG characteristics utilized in the fund’s investment process may change over time and one or more characteristics may not be relevant with respect to all issuers that are eligible fund investments.

The fund may focus on a particular sector or sectors of the economy.