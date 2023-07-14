Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock U.S. Global Leaders Growth Fund

USLIX | Fund

$65.33

$2.39 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.88%

Vitals

YTD Return

20.7%

1 yr return

18.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.8%

Net Assets

$2.39 B

Holdings in Top 10

44.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$65.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock U.S. Global Leaders Growth Fund

USLIX | Fund

$65.33

$2.39 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.88%

USLIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock U.S. Global Leaders Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    May 20, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gordon Marchand

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in common stocks of companies the subadvisor regards as U.S. Global Leaders.
The manager considers U.S. Global Leaders to be U.S. companies with multinational operations that typically exhibit the following key sustainable growth characteristics: (i) hold leading market shares of their relevant industries that result in higher profit margins and high investment returns; and (ii) supply consumable products or services so that their revenue streams are recurring.
The manager seeks to identify companies with superior long-term earnings prospects and will hold them as long as the manager believes they are not overvalued and their prospects for capital growth remain favorable. As a result of its investment strategy, the fund typically invests in large-capitalization companies (companies in the capitalization range of the S&P 500 Index, $3.98 billion to $2.91 trillion as of December 31, 2021).
The manager considers environmental, social, and/or governance (ESG) factors, alongside other relevant factors, as part of its investment process. The ESG characteristics utilized in the fund’s investment process may change over time and one or more characteristics may not be relevant with respect to all issuers that are eligible fund investments.
The fund may focus on a particular sector or sectors of the economy.
The fund may invest in other types of equity securities, including up to 20% of its net assets in foreign companies and in U.S.-traded securities of large-capitalization, well-established foreign issuers.
Read More

USLIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.7% -41.7% 64.0% 75.04%
1 Yr 18.8% -46.2% 77.9% 40.82%
3 Yr -0.1%* -42.0% 28.4% 55.17%
5 Yr 3.8%* -30.4% 23.4% 37.20%
10 Yr 4.8%* -16.9% 19.6% 39.23%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.6% -85.9% 81.6% 26.61%
2021 5.2% -31.0% 26.7% 41.32%
2020 7.1% -13.0% 34.8% 60.76%
2019 5.8% -6.0% 10.6% 44.69%
2018 -1.5% -15.9% 2.0% 31.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.7% -41.7% 64.0% 71.84%
1 Yr 18.8% -46.2% 77.9% 37.70%
3 Yr -0.1%* -42.0% 28.4% 54.67%
5 Yr 3.8%* -30.4% 23.4% 42.47%
10 Yr 4.8%* -16.9% 19.6% 69.80%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.6% -85.9% 81.6% 26.61%
2021 5.2% -31.0% 26.7% 41.32%
2020 7.1% -13.0% 34.8% 60.76%
2019 5.8% -6.0% 10.6% 44.88%
2018 -1.5% -15.9% 3.1% 55.05%

NAV & Total Return History

USLIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

USLIX Category Low Category High USLIX % Rank
Net Assets 2.39 B 189 K 222 B 37.58%
Number of Holdings 29 2 3509 93.93%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.04 B -1.37 M 104 B 40.08%
Weighting of Top 10 44.76% 11.4% 116.5% 63.37%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 5.62%
  2. Visa Inc Class A 5.30%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 5.30%
  4. Microsoft Corp 5.23%
  5. Nike Inc B 4.25%
  6. Workday Inc Class A 4.02%
  7. Danaher Corp 3.95%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.93%
  9. Intuit Inc 3.93%
  10. Ball Corp 3.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High USLIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.20% 50.26% 104.50% 80.90%
Cash 		3.80% -10.83% 49.73% 14.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 45.25%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 49.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 42.30%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 41.89%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High USLIX % Rank
Healthcare 		25.41% 0.00% 39.76% 1.31%
Technology 		24.05% 0.00% 65.70% 87.70%
Financial Services 		17.33% 0.00% 43.06% 8.77%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.45% 0.00% 62.57% 64.26%
Communication Services 		10.21% 0.00% 66.40% 52.87%
Basic Materials 		6.19% 0.00% 18.91% 5.74%
Real Estate 		3.36% 0.00% 16.05% 13.20%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 59.43%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 95.98%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 73.11%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 91.80%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High USLIX % Rank
US 		96.20% 34.69% 100.00% 39.84%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 92.13%

USLIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

USLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.88% 0.01% 20.29% 56.76%
Management Fee 0.72% 0.00% 1.50% 75.33%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 7.94%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

USLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

USLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

USLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 0.00% 316.74% 51.99%

USLIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

USLIX Category Low Category High USLIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 50.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

USLIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

USLIX Category Low Category High USLIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.32% -6.13% 1.75% 50.42%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

USLIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

USLIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gordon Marchand

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 29, 1995

26.69

26.7%

Gordon is a Founding Principal, an Analyst, a Portfolio Manager and a member of the Investment Committee. He is also a member of the Advisory Board. Gordon has been with the firm since 2003. Prior to founding Sustainable Growth Advisers with George Fraise and Rob Rohn, Gordon was an executive officer, a member of the Investment Policy Committee and a member of the Board of Directors at Yeager, Wood & Marshall, Inc. since 1984. He was also the firm’s Chief Operating and Financial Officer. Gordon began his career as a management consultant for Price Waterhouse. He is a CFA® charterholder, a Chartered Investment Counselor (CIC) and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Gordon is past Chairman, President and a member of the governing Board of the Investment Adviser Association. Gordon has a B.S. from Georgetown University, an M.B.A. from the University of Massachusetts and completed graduate study at Oxford University.

Robert Rohn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2003

18.59

18.6%

Rob has worked in credit research and corporate finance in JP Morgan, equity analysis in Yeager, Wood & Marshall, and has a BA from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Harvard.

Kishore Rao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

2.41

2.4%

Kishore Rao a research principal for Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, subadviser for the John Hancock U.S. Global Leaders Growth Strategy. In addition to providing dedicated research for the strategy, he also serves on Sustainable Growth Advisers’ Investment Committee. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Rao was a member of the investment team at Trident Capital, a venture capital firm managing a portfolio of software, technology, and business service companies. Earlier in his career, he served as an investme

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

