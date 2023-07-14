Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.0%
1 yr return
17.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.7%
Net Assets
$1.28 B
Holdings in Top 10
20.9%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 88.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$3,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|USAWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.0%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|46.09%
|1 Yr
|17.3%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|63.98%
|3 Yr
|0.6%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|34.31%
|5 Yr
|-4.7%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|44.16%
|10 Yr
|0.3%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|27.27%
* Annualized
|Period
|USAWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.2%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|59.34%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|99.24%
|2020
|3.4%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|55.85%
|2019
|-1.7%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|52.27%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|33.33%
|Period
|USAWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.0%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|46.98%
|1 Yr
|17.3%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|60.11%
|3 Yr
|0.6%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|32.60%
|5 Yr
|-4.7%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|42.55%
|10 Yr
|0.3%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|26.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|USAWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.2%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|59.34%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|99.49%
|2020
|3.4%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|70.39%
|2019
|-1.7%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|71.89%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|52.15%
|USAWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|USAWX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.28 B
|199 K
|133 B
|24.45%
|Number of Holdings
|563
|1
|9075
|5.73%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|290 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|36.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.87%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|81.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|USAWX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|6.28%
|Other
|0.01%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|19.49%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|99.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|99.67%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|97.36%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|99.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|USAWX % Rank
|Technology
|22.28%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|47.80%
|Financial Services
|16.64%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|27.09%
|Healthcare
|12.74%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|65.09%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.56%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|56.17%
|Industrials
|9.14%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|36.56%
|Communication Services
|7.92%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|45.26%
|Consumer Defense
|6.10%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|58.59%
|Energy
|4.54%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|20.04%
|Basic Materials
|3.67%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|45.37%
|Utilities
|2.30%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|44.38%
|Real Estate
|2.12%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|58.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|USAWX % Rank
|US
|58.47%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|50.11%
|Non US
|41.53%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|39.87%
|USAWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|60.43%
|Management Fee
|0.74%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|64.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|81.76%
|USAWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|USAWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|USAWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|88.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|88.53%
|USAWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|USAWX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.34%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|99.67%
|USAWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|USAWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|USAWX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.86%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|41.82%
|USAWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.273
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.317
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$10.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.276
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.233
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2016
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2010
|$0.043
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.418
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2005
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2004
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2003
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2002
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 18, 2000
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 14, 1998
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1997
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
U-Wen Kok is the Chief Investment Officer of the RS Global team and has co-managed the Fund since July 2019. From 2013 to 2016, she was with RS Investment Management Co. LLC, which was acquired by Victory Capital in 2016. Before joining RS Investments in 2013, Ms. Kok served over fifteen years as a portfolio manager or portfolio management consultant at RBC Global Asset Management, BMO Asset Management, Barclays Global Investors and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board. Ms. Kok is a CFA ® charterholder
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Adam Mezan has been a member of the RS Developed Markets team since 2014 and has been an associate portfolio manager/analyst of the Fund since May 2018. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2014, Mr. Mezan worked at Nomura Asset Management in London, covering global industrials and auto sectors. Previously, he worked at CIBC World Markets, performing fundamental research on North American business/industrial services companies. Mr. Mezan holds a BA from Duke University and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Mr. Mezan is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 03, 2020
1.82
1.8%
Jeffrey R. Sullivan, CFA,is a Senior Portfolio Manager of Trivalent and has been with Victory Capital Management Inc or an affiliate since 2014 From 2007-2014, Mr. Sullivan was a Senior Portfolio Manager of Munder Capital Management, where he a member of the portfolio management team of the Fund's predecessor fund since 2007. Mr. Sullivan is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 03, 2020
1.82
1.8%
Mr. Koskuba is a Senior Portfolio Manager/Analyst of NewBridge. He is a member of the Large Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Management Team. He joined Victory and/or an affiliate in 1999 following 5 years prior investment experience. Prior to joining Victory, he was a Portfolio Manager/ Analyst in the Campbell, Cowperthwait division of U.S. Trust Company. Mr. Koskuba is frequently asked by the financial press for his outlook on the equity markets and on specific securities. He has appeared in a variety of publications and media outlets including: Bloomberg Television, Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg News, CNBC, Dow Jones, Reuters, Market Watch, The Wall Street Journal and others. Mr. Koskuba holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies from Muhlenberg College and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Fordham University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 03, 2020
1.82
1.8%
Joseph Mainelli is a member of the RS Value team since 2012. Joseph Mainelli is an investment analyst at RS Investments focused on the RS Value domestic equity strategies. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2007, he was an equity research analyst focusing on small- and mid-cap value investments at David J. Greene & Company for three years. Prior to that, he was an equity research analyst at the hedge funds of Sagamore Hill Capital and ING Furman Selz Asset Management. Joe holds a B.A. in anthropology from Princeton University and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 03, 2020
1.82
1.8%
Robert J. Harris is the Chief Investment Officer of the RS Value team and has co-managed the Fund since August 2020. From 2005 to 2016, he was an analyst with RS Investment Management Co. LLC, which was acquired by Victory Capital in 2016. Before joining RS Investments, he was a financial services analyst at Dresdner RCM Global Investors, LLC. Previously, he was a marketing associate for Chevron Texaco Corporation. He also spent seven years as a flight engineer in the United States Air Force.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 03, 2020
1.82
1.8%
Maria Freund is a portfolio manager of Sophus. Ms. Freund joined Victory Capital in 2016 in connection with Victory Capital’s acquisition of RS Investments.Maria Freund has been a portfolio manager since 2015. At RS Investments she was an emerging markets analyst. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2012, she was an analyst at Principal Global Investors for the emerging markets team. Previously, she was an analyst at Principal Global Investors for the international developed team, having joined the firm in 2003. Maria holds a B.A. in finance and international business from Loras College, and an M.B.A from the Tippie College of Business at the University of Iowa. Maria is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2021
1.2
1.2%
Manish Maheshwari is a portfolio manager for THB Asset Management. He serves as a portfolio manager on the firm’s Mid Cap, Small Cap, International Opportunities and US Micro Cap strategies. THB Asset Management was acquired by Victory Capital in March 2021 and is a Victory Capital Investment Franchise. Mr. Maheshwari has been a member of the THB team since 2011 and he has 22 years of experience. Prior to joining THB, Mr. Maheshwari worked for Barclays Capital, MBIA/Cutwater Asset Management and UBS. Mr. Maheshwari received an M.S. in financial mathematics from the University of Chicago and a B. Tech in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology BHU (Varanasi). He is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2021
1.2
1.2%
Christopher Cuesta is Chief Investment Officer of THB Asset Management. In this role, he maintains overall responsibility for the investment team. He is a portfolio manager on the firm’s Mid Cap, Small Cap, International Opportunities and US Micro Cap strategies. THB Asset Management was acquired by Victory Capital in March 2021 and is a Victory Capital Investment Franchise. Mr. Cuesta has been with THB since 2002 and has 25 years of investment experience. Prior to joining THB, Mr. Cuesta worked for Salomon Smith Barney and Van Eck Global. Mr. Cuesta received a B.S. from Fordham University in 1995. He is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...