Vitals

YTD Return

18.3%

1 yr return

17.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.6%

Net Assets

$1.28 B

Holdings in Top 10

20.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 88.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

UIWGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.87%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    USAA Sustainable World Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Aug 10, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Adam Mezan

Fund Description

The Fund’s principal investment strategy is to invest its assets primarily in equity securities of both foreign (including emerging markets) and domestic issuers. Under normal circumstances, the Fund expects to invest at least 40% of its assets in foreign securities (unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by Fund management, in which case the Fund would invest at least 30% of its assets in foreign securities). The “equity securities” in which the Fund principally invests are common stocks, depositary receipts, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, and securities that carry the right to buy common stocks.The Fund normally invests its assets in investments that are tied economically to a number of countries throughout the world. A significant portion of the Fund's assets are in the securities of issuers organized or located outside the United States, whose primary listing exchange for securities is located outside the United States, or whose largest amount of revenues or profits are derived from countries outside the United States. Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s investments will be diversified in at least three countries, one of which is the United States, and may include developed and emerging market countries. The Fund may invest a significant percentage of its assets in securities of issuers in a single country, a small number of countries, or a particular geographic region.The Fund’s portfolio managers use a combination of quantitative analysis as well as an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments. A quantitative process is used to systematically evaluate an issuer’s valuation, price and earnings momentum, earnings quality, and other factors also may be considered. Investments are also selected based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers and their potential in light of their financial condition and market, economic, political, and regulatory conditions. Factors considered may include analysis of an issuer’s earnings, cash flows, competitive position, and management ability.While these terms are often used interchangeably in the investment industry, for purposes of the Fund, the portfolio managers primarily focus on integrating sustainable investing, responsible investing, or environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) analysis (collectively referred to as “sustainable investing”), which generally is understood to entail incorporating financially material ESG considerations into the investment process in order to seek better risk-adjusted returns. Such considerations can include, for example, environmental implications, such as a company’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions, adoption of corporate cultural policies that promote employee inclusion and diversity, fair labor practices, measures to protect privacy and data security, and responsible supply chain management. The portfolio managers evaluate these non-financial factors alongside more traditional financial, macroeconomic, and other qualitative indicators in an effort to enhance performance, manage investment risks, and identify emerging investment risks or investment opportunities. In arriving at an investment decision, an investment team can take into account a variety of information from industry sources, independent research, company disclosures, and discussions with a company’s management regarding the company’s commitment and position, relative to other companies being evaluated, about sustainable investing issues and applies its experienced, qualitative judgment to this information and other available fundamental factors. Third-party ESG ratings can be considered as a consideration in an investment team’s investment process; however, such ratings are only one factor considered as it relates to a company’s sustainability initiatives and no rating is definitive in making an investment decision. Furthermore, a team may disagree with the analysis provided by third party research. Sustainable investing principles and considerations are not an exclusive factor, but rather an additional inclusive consideration to an investment team's process. The sustainable investing factors considered, the types of information used, and the integration of those factors and information into the investment process varies by investment team.
UIWGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UIWGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.3% -35.6% 29.2% 46.42%
1 Yr 17.2% 17.3% 252.4% 63.75%
3 Yr 0.6%* -3.5% 34.6% 33.09%
5 Yr -4.6%* 0.1% 32.7% 43.76%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 26.90%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UIWGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.3% -24.3% 957.1% 58.98%
2021 -0.5% -38.3% 47.1% 99.12%
2020 3.4% -54.2% 0.6% 54.24%
2019 -1.7% -76.0% 54.1% 52.56%
2018 -3.3% -26.1% 47.8% 30.94%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UIWGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.3% -35.6% 29.2% 47.32%
1 Yr 17.2% 11.4% 252.4% 59.89%
3 Yr 0.6%* -3.5% 34.6% 31.63%
5 Yr -4.6%* 0.1% 32.7% 41.88%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 25.79%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UIWGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.3% -24.3% 957.1% 58.98%
2021 -0.5% -33.1% 47.1% 99.37%
2020 3.4% -44.4% 1.8% 67.97%
2019 -1.7% -6.5% 54.1% 73.21%
2018 -3.3% -14.4% 47.8% 50.88%

NAV & Total Return History

UIWGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UIWGX Category Low Category High UIWGX % Rank
Net Assets 1.28 B 199 K 133 B 24.56%
Number of Holdings 563 1 9075 5.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 290 M -18 M 37.6 B 36.34%
Weighting of Top 10 20.87% 9.1% 100.0% 82.04%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 3.96%
  2. Microsoft Corp 3.69%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.32%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 2.04%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 1.95%
  6. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 1.80%
  7. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 1.75%
  8. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 1.75%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 1.75%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 1.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UIWGX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 61.84% 125.47% 6.39%
Other 		0.01% -13.98% 19.14% 19.60%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 99.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 100.00%
Cash 		0.00% -174.70% 23.12% 97.47%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 99.56%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UIWGX % Rank
Technology 		22.28% 0.00% 49.87% 47.91%
Financial Services 		16.64% 0.00% 38.42% 27.20%
Healthcare 		12.74% 0.00% 35.42% 65.20%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.56% 0.00% 40.94% 56.28%
Industrials 		9.14% 0.00% 44.06% 36.67%
Communication Services 		7.92% 0.00% 57.66% 45.37%
Consumer Defense 		6.10% 0.00% 73.28% 58.70%
Energy 		4.54% 0.00% 21.15% 20.15%
Basic Materials 		3.67% 0.00% 38.60% 45.48%
Utilities 		2.30% 0.00% 29.12% 44.49%
Real Estate 		2.12% 0.00% 39.48% 58.37%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UIWGX % Rank
US 		58.47% 0.13% 103.82% 50.22%
Non US 		41.53% 0.58% 99.46% 39.98%

UIWGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

UIWGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.27% 0.01% 44.27% 56.10%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.00% 1.82% 64.22%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.76% 66.12%

Sales Fees

UIWGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

UIWGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UIWGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 88.00% 0.00% 395.00% 88.65%

UIWGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UIWGX Category Low Category High UIWGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.42% 0.00% 3.26% 100.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UIWGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UIWGX Category Low Category High UIWGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.87% -4.27% 12.65% 41.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UIWGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

UIWGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Adam Mezan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Adam Mezan has been a member of the RS Developed Markets team since 2014 and has been an associate portfolio manager/analyst of the Fund since May 2018. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2014, Mr. Mezan worked at Nomura Asset Management in London, covering global industrials and auto sectors. Previously, he worked at CIBC World Markets, performing fundamental research on North American business/industrial services companies. Mr. Mezan holds a BA from Duke University and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Mr. Mezan is a CFA charterholder.

U-Wen Kok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

U-Wen Kok is the Chief Investment Officer of the RS Global team and has co-managed the Fund since July 2019. From 2013 to 2016, she was with RS Investment Management Co. LLC, which was acquired by Victory Capital in 2016. Before joining RS Investments in 2013, Ms. Kok served over fifteen years as a portfolio manager or portfolio management consultant at RBC Global Asset Management, BMO Asset Management, Barclays Global Investors and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board. Ms. Kok is a CFA ® charterholder

Mannik Dhillon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.

Jeffrey Sullivan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 03, 2020

1.82

1.8%

Jeffrey R. Sullivan, CFA,is a Senior Portfolio Manager of Trivalent and has been with Victory Capital Management Inc or an affiliate since 2014 From 2007-2014, Mr. Sullivan was a Senior Portfolio Manager of Munder Capital Management, where he a member of the portfolio management team of the Fund's predecessor fund since 2007. Mr. Sullivan is a CFA charterholder.

Joseph Mainelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 03, 2020

1.82

1.8%

Joseph Mainelli is a member of the RS Value team since 2012. Joseph Mainelli is an investment analyst at RS Investments focused on the RS Value domestic equity strategies. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2007, he was an equity research analyst focusing on small- and mid-cap value investments at David J. Greene & Company for three years. Prior to that, he was an equity research analyst at the hedge funds of Sagamore Hill Capital and ING Furman Selz Asset Management. Joe holds a B.A. in anthropology from Princeton University and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

Maria Freund

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 03, 2020

1.82

1.8%

Maria Freund is a portfolio manager of Sophus. Ms. Freund joined Victory Capital in 2016 in connection with Victory Capital’s acquisition of RS Investments.Maria Freund has been a portfolio manager since 2015. At RS Investments she was an emerging markets analyst. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2012, she was an analyst at Principal Global Investors for the emerging markets team. Previously, she was an analyst at Principal Global Investors for the international developed team, having joined the firm in 2003. Maria holds a B.A. in finance and international business from Loras College, and an M.B.A from the Tippie College of Business at the University of Iowa. Maria is a CFA Charterholder.

Robert Harris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 03, 2020

1.82

1.8%

Robert J. Harris is the Chief Investment Officer of the RS Value team and has co-managed the Fund since August 2020. From 2005 to 2016, he was an analyst with RS Investment Management Co. LLC, which was acquired by Victory Capital in 2016. Before joining RS Investments, he was a financial services analyst at Dresdner RCM Global Investors, LLC. Previously, he was a marketing associate for Chevron Texaco Corporation. He also spent seven years as a flight engineer in the United States Air Force.

Michael Koskuba

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 03, 2020

1.82

1.8%

Mr. Koskuba is a Senior Portfolio Manager/Analyst of NewBridge. He is a member of the Large Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Management Team. He joined Victory and/or an affiliate in 1999 following 5 years prior investment experience. Prior to joining Victory, he was a Portfolio Manager/ Analyst in the Campbell, Cowperthwait division of U.S. Trust Company. Mr. Koskuba is frequently asked by the financial press for his outlook on the equity markets and on specific securities. He has appeared in a variety of publications and media outlets including: Bloomberg Television, Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg News, CNBC, Dow Jones, Reuters, Market Watch, The Wall Street Journal and others. Mr. Koskuba holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies from Muhlenberg College and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Fordham University.

Manish Maheshwari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2021

1.2

1.2%

Manish Maheshwari is a portfolio manager for THB Asset Management. He serves as a portfolio manager on the firm’s Mid Cap, Small Cap, International Opportunities and US Micro Cap strategies. THB Asset Management was acquired by Victory Capital in March 2021 and is a Victory Capital Investment Franchise. Mr. Maheshwari has been a member of the THB team since 2011 and he has 22 years of experience. Prior to joining THB, Mr. Maheshwari worked for Barclays Capital, MBIA/Cutwater Asset Management and UBS. Mr. Maheshwari received an M.S. in financial mathematics from the University of Chicago and a B. Tech in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology BHU (Varanasi). He is a CFA® charterholder.

Christopher Cuesta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2021

1.2

1.2%

Christopher Cuesta is Chief Investment Officer of THB Asset Management. In this role, he maintains overall responsibility for the investment team. He is a portfolio manager on the firm’s Mid Cap, Small Cap, International Opportunities and US Micro Cap strategies. THB Asset Management was acquired by Victory Capital in March 2021 and is a Victory Capital Investment Franchise. Mr. Cuesta has been with THB since 2002 and has 25 years of investment experience. Prior to joining THB, Mr. Cuesta worked for Salomon Smith Barney and Van Eck Global. Mr. Cuesta received a B.S. from Fordham University in 1995. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

