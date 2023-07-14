Jonathan Edwards is a portfolio manager for Invesco small-cap value products. Mr. Edwards entered the fi nancial industry in 1993. He joined Invesco in 2001 as a corporate associate, working with various fund managers throughout Invesco. He previously worked as a credit analyst with Bank of America. Mr. Edwards earned a Bachelor of Science degree in economics, summa cum laude, from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin. He is a CFA charterholder.