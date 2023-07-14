Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.3%
1 yr return
-3.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.6%
Net Assets
$327 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.9%
Expense Ratio 1.14%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|UMCCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.3%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|84.07%
|1 Yr
|-3.9%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|89.84%
|3 Yr
|7.7%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|63.13%
|5 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-15.0%
|42.1%
|87.91%
|10 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|76.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|UMCCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.2%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|88.95%
|2021
|12.8%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|21.90%
|2020
|-0.3%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|65.86%
|2019
|3.5%
|-2.6%
|7.8%
|86.94%
|2018
|-5.5%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|70.66%
|Period
|UMCCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|UMCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UMCCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|327 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|69.77%
|Number of Holdings
|62
|9
|2354
|72.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|87.9 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|64.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.89%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|34.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UMCCX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.74%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|75.13%
|Cash
|3.26%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|24.87%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|40.41%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|40.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|39.64%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|41.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UMCCX % Rank
|Industrials
|27.20%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|2.33%
|Energy
|17.52%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|4.15%
|Healthcare
|12.48%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|18.39%
|Financial Services
|8.99%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|96.63%
|Basic Materials
|8.54%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|14.51%
|Technology
|8.18%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|68.13%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.71%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|85.23%
|Consumer Defense
|6.61%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|32.90%
|Utilities
|2.76%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|79.79%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|93.78%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|91.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UMCCX % Rank
|US
|84.18%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|90.41%
|Non US
|12.56%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|7.77%
|UMCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.14%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|39.26%
|Management Fee
|0.69%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|49.87%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|43.20%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|66.02%
|UMCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|UMCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|UMCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|227.00%
|75.38%
|UMCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UMCCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.55%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|65.98%
|UMCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|UMCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UMCCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.44%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|72.66%
|UMCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$1.257
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2017
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2016
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2015
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2014
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2013
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2012
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2011
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 10, 2022
0.22
0.2%
Jonathan Edwards is a portfolio manager for Invesco small-cap value products. Mr. Edwards entered the fi nancial industry in 1993. He joined Invesco in 2001 as a corporate associate, working with various fund managers throughout Invesco. He previously worked as a credit analyst with Bank of America. Mr. Edwards earned a Bachelor of Science degree in economics, summa cum laude, from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 10, 2022
0.22
0.2%
Jonathan Mueller is a portfolio manager for Invesco small-cap value products. Jonathan Mueller joined Invesco in 2001. Mr. Mueller served as a senior equity analyst before being promoted to portfolio manager in 2009. He was an audit senior for Arthur Andersen LLP from 1997 to 1999. Mr. Mueller earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from Texas Christian University and a Master of Business Administration degree in finance from The University of Texas at Austin. He is a Certifi ed Public Accountant and a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.52
|10.92
