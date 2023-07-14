Home
Invesco V.I. American Value Fund

mutual fund
UMCVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.39 -0.2 -1.21%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
No Load (UMCVX) Primary B (UMCCX)
Vitals

YTD Return

4.4%

1 yr return

-3.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.5%

Net Assets

$327 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

UMCVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco V.I. American Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Jan 02, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan Edwards

Fund Description

UMCVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UMCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -10.8% 26.2% 81.72%
1 Yr -3.7% -29.4% 26.4% 89.06%
3 Yr 7.8%* -14.4% 93.1% 62.60%
5 Yr -3.5%* -15.0% 42.1% 87.64%
10 Yr -1.0%* -8.0% 20.5% 76.21%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UMCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.0% -41.6% 42.6% 88.68%
2021 12.9% -23.5% 23.2% 21.64%
2020 -0.3% -8.6% 93.7% 65.59%
2019 3.5% -2.6% 7.8% 86.67%
2018 -5.5% -8.8% 3.8% 70.37%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UMCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -19.1% 22.1% 77.02%
1 Yr -3.7% -29.4% 36.6% 88.83%
3 Yr 7.8%* -14.4% 93.1% 61.97%
5 Yr -3.5%* -13.5% 42.1% 89.30%
10 Yr -1.0%* -3.7% 21.6% 96.37%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UMCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.0% -41.6% 42.6% 88.68%
2021 12.9% -23.5% 23.2% 21.64%
2020 -0.3% -8.6% 93.7% 65.59%
2019 3.5% -2.6% 7.8% 86.67%
2018 -5.5% -7.6% 3.8% 78.35%

NAV & Total Return History

UMCVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UMCVX Category Low Category High UMCVX % Rank
Net Assets 327 M 504 K 30.4 B 70.03%
Number of Holdings 62 9 2354 72.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 87.9 M 129 K 9.16 B 64.51%
Weighting of Top 10 26.89% 5.3% 99.9% 34.97%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Athene Holding Ltd Class A 3.86%
  2. Devon Energy Corp 3.07%
  3. AECOM 3.01%
  4. Flex Ltd 2.97%
  5. Air Lease Corp Class A 2.93%
  6. Voya Financial Inc 2.89%
  7. Huntington Bancshares Inc 2.88%
  8. Apollo Global Management Inc Class A 2.83%
  9. Tapestry Inc 2.82%
  10. KeyCorp 2.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UMCVX % Rank
Stocks 		96.74% 85.69% 100.65% 75.39%
Cash 		3.26% -0.65% 14.30% 25.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 40.67%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 40.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 39.90%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 41.45%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UMCVX % Rank
Industrials 		27.20% 0.00% 29.02% 2.59%
Energy 		17.52% 0.00% 29.17% 4.40%
Healthcare 		12.48% 0.00% 32.47% 18.65%
Financial Services 		8.99% 0.00% 60.11% 96.89%
Basic Materials 		8.54% 0.00% 23.88% 14.77%
Technology 		8.18% 0.00% 30.07% 68.39%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.71% 0.00% 29.62% 85.49%
Consumer Defense 		6.61% 0.00% 33.79% 33.16%
Utilities 		2.76% 0.00% 24.69% 80.05%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 40.74% 94.04%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 19.80% 91.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UMCVX % Rank
US 		84.18% 55.79% 100.30% 90.67%
Non US 		12.56% 0.00% 36.04% 8.03%

UMCVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

UMCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% 0.01% 16.27% 61.01%
Management Fee 0.69% 0.00% 1.20% 50.13%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.40% 66.99%

Sales Fees

UMCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

UMCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UMCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 227.00% 75.13%

UMCVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UMCVX Category Low Category High UMCVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.89% 0.00% 8.88% 66.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UMCVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UMCVX Category Low Category High UMCVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.69% -1.84% 4.73% 56.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UMCVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

UMCVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Edwards

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 10, 2022

0.22

0.2%

Jonathan Edwards is a portfolio manager for Invesco small-cap value products. Mr. Edwards entered the fi nancial industry in 1993. He joined Invesco in 2001 as a corporate associate, working with various fund managers throughout Invesco. He previously worked as a credit analyst with Bank of America. Mr. Edwards earned a Bachelor of Science degree in economics, summa cum laude, from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin. He is a CFA charterholder.

Jonathan Mueller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 10, 2022

0.22

0.2%

Jonathan Mueller is a portfolio manager for Invesco small-cap value products. Jonathan Mueller joined Invesco in 2001. Mr. Mueller served as a senior equity analyst before being promoted to portfolio manager in 2009. He was an audit senior for Arthur Andersen LLP from 1997 to 1999. Mr. Mueller earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from Texas Christian University and a Master of Business Administration degree in finance from The University of Texas at Austin. He is a Certifi ed Public Accountant and a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.52 10.92

