Trending ETFs

USAA Precious Metals and Minerals Fund

mutual fund
UIPMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.37 -0.05 -0.27%
primary theme
Precious Metals Industry Equity
share class
No Load (USAGX) Primary Inst (UIPMX) Adv (UPMMX)
Vitals

YTD Return

6.9%

1 yr return

24.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.6%

Net Assets

$583 M

Holdings in Top 10

61.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

UIPMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.55%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    USAA Precious Metals and Minerals Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mannik Dhillon

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of domestic and foreign companies (including those located in emerging markets) principally engaged in the exploration, mining, or processing of gold and other precious metals and minerals, such as platinum, silver, and diamonds. This 80% policy may be changed upon at least 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.
UIPMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UIPMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.9% -4.6% 16.1% 55.88%
1 Yr 24.3% 0.0% 33.3% 36.76%
3 Yr -6.8%* -28.1% 34.5% 39.71%
5 Yr 7.6%* -15.5% 10.8% 38.71%
10 Yr 2.3%* -12.4% 6.4% 36.21%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UIPMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.9% -32.9% 2.5% 20.59%
2021 -5.6% -30.0% 34.1% 47.06%
2020 8.0% 3.4% 18.1% 61.76%
2019 9.4% 0.2% 11.9% 32.81%
2018 -2.5% -12.8% -1.5% 13.11%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UIPMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.9% -17.0% 12.6% 51.47%
1 Yr 24.3% -36.7% 33.1% 28.99%
3 Yr -6.8%* -28.1% 35.1% 47.83%
5 Yr 7.6%* -15.5% 19.6% 35.48%
10 Yr 2.3%* -12.4% 6.2% 40.74%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UIPMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.9% -32.9% 2.5% 20.59%
2021 -5.6% -30.0% 34.1% 47.06%
2020 8.0% 3.4% 18.1% 61.76%
2019 9.4% 0.2% 11.9% 32.81%
2018 -2.5% -12.8% -1.5% 13.11%

NAV & Total Return History

UIPMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UIPMX Category Low Category High UIPMX % Rank
Net Assets 583 M 13.4 M 12.7 B 63.24%
Number of Holdings 58 21 309 46.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 424 M 6.31 M 8.13 B 62.32%
Weighting of Top 10 61.28% 36.4% 80.8% 43.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Newmont Corp 14.58%
  2. Barrick Gold Corp 10.02%
  3. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd 8.11%
  4. Franco-Nevada Corp 6.25%
  5. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd 4.46%
  6. Newcrest Mining Ltd 4.19%
  7. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp 4.16%
  8. Newcrest Mining Ltd 4.13%
  9. Newcrest Mining Ltd 4.13%
  10. Newcrest Mining Ltd 4.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UIPMX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 50.78% 100.00% 7.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 91.30%
Other 		0.00% -2.11% 49.22% 84.06%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 91.30%
Cash 		0.00% 0.00% 7.35% 100.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 91.30%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UIPMX % Rank
Basic Materials 		100.00% 93.10% 100.00% 71.01%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 91.30%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 0.19% 91.30%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 91.30%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.56% 91.30%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 91.30%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.14% 91.30%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 2.88% 91.30%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 91.30%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 91.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 2.75% 91.30%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UIPMX % Rank
Non US 		82.29% 47.39% 95.10% 53.62%
US 		17.71% 3.39% 26.20% 40.58%

UIPMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

UIPMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.05% 0.33% 3.83% 56.52%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.35% 1.18% 64.71%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.10% 0.25% 7.69%

Sales Fees

UIPMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

UIPMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UIPMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.00% 1.00% 114.00% 16.67%

UIPMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UIPMX Category Low Category High UIPMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.02% 0.00% 9.10% 94.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UIPMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UIPMX Category Low Category High UIPMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.55% -18.00% 5.11% 38.24%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UIPMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

UIPMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mannik Dhillon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.

Elie Masri

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 12, 2021

1.3

1.3%

Mr. Masri is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst of the Victory Capital Management Inc. and has been associated with the Victory Capital Management Inc.or an affiliate since 2008.

Lance Humphrey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 12, 2021

1.3

1.3%

Lance Humphrey is a Portfolio Manager for VictoryShares and Solutions. Mr. Humphrey has 10 years of investment experience, nine of which were with AMCO, which Victory Capital acquired in 2019. Lance Humphrey, CFA, is Executive Director of Global Multi Asset Portfolios at USAA Asset Management Company. Mr. Humphrey has started to engaged in investment since 2006. He holds a B.A. of Finance from Texas State University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Antonio.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.25 34.34 11.37 6.25

