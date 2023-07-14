Dividend Investing Ideas Center
|Period
|UPMMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.7%
|-4.6%
|16.1%
|58.82%
|1 Yr
|24.3%
|0.0%
|33.3%
|35.29%
|3 Yr
|-6.8%*
|-28.1%
|34.5%
|47.06%
|5 Yr
|7.4%*
|-15.5%
|10.8%
|43.55%
|10 Yr
|2.1%*
|-12.4%
|6.4%
|41.38%
* Annualized
|UPMMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UPMMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|583 M
|13.4 M
|12.7 B
|61.76%
|Number of Holdings
|58
|21
|309
|42.03%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|424 M
|6.31 M
|8.13 B
|60.87%
|Weighting of Top 10
|61.28%
|36.4%
|80.8%
|42.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UPMMX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|50.78%
|100.00%
|4.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.68%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.11%
|49.22%
|60.87%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.68%
|Cash
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.35%
|97.10%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|40.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UPMMX % Rank
|Basic Materials
|100.00%
|93.10%
|100.00%
|24.64%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|40.58%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.19%
|37.68%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.68%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|43.48%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.68%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.14%
|39.13%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.88%
|40.58%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.68%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.68%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.75%
|39.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UPMMX % Rank
|Non US
|82.29%
|47.39%
|95.10%
|52.17%
|US
|17.71%
|3.39%
|26.20%
|39.13%
|UPMMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.34%
|0.33%
|3.83%
|31.88%
|Management Fee
|0.73%
|0.35%
|1.18%
|63.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|37.84%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.10%
|0.25%
|38.46%
|UPMMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|7.14%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|UPMMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|100.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|UPMMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|7.00%
|1.00%
|114.00%
|15.15%
|UPMMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UPMMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.75%
|0.00%
|9.10%
|68.12%
|UPMMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|UPMMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UPMMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.21%
|-18.00%
|5.11%
|58.82%
|UPMMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.511
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.631
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 12, 2021
1.3
1.3%
Mr. Masri is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst of the Victory Capital Management Inc. and has been associated with the Victory Capital Management Inc.or an affiliate since 2008.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 12, 2021
1.3
1.3%
Lance Humphrey is a Portfolio Manager for VictoryShares and Solutions. Mr. Humphrey has 10 years of investment experience, nine of which were with AMCO, which Victory Capital acquired in 2019. Lance Humphrey, CFA, is Executive Director of Global Multi Asset Portfolios at USAA Asset Management Company. Mr. Humphrey has started to engaged in investment since 2006. He holds a B.A. of Finance from Texas State University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Antonio.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|1.25
|34.34
|11.37
|6.25
