Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

3.0%

1 yr return

0.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

Net Assets

$2.74 B

Holdings in Top 10

18.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

UIISX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.91%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    USAA Income Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mannik Dhillon

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks, with at least 65% of the Fund’s assets normally invested in common stocks of companies that pay dividends. This 80% policy may be changed upon at least 60 days’ written notice to shareholders. The Fund attempts to provide a portfolio with a dividend yield that is, overtime, at or above the average of the Russell 1000 Value Index. Although the Fund invests primarily in U.S. securities, it may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities, including securities issued in emerging markets. Additionally, the Fund may invest in derivatives, including futures and options and may write (sell) covered call options on the securities it holds to generate income.
UIISX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UIISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.0% -13.6% 215.2% 63.28%
1 Yr 0.2% -58.6% 197.5% 76.50%
3 Yr 4.8%* -23.3% 64.1% 65.77%
5 Yr -2.2%* -15.4% 29.3% 76.28%
10 Yr 1.0%* -17.0% 13.3% 57.75%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UIISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.9% -65.1% 22.3% 58.31%
2021 7.0% -25.3% 25.5% 59.88%
2020 -0.7% -8.4% 56.7% 66.11%
2019 0.7% -9.2% 10.4% 96.90%
2018 -2.7% -9.4% 3.1% 28.31%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UIISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.0% -13.6% 215.2% 60.18%
1 Yr 0.2% -58.6% 197.5% 76.29%
3 Yr 4.8%* -23.3% 64.1% 66.17%
5 Yr -2.2%* -15.2% 31.9% 82.41%
10 Yr 1.0%* -4.7% 19.9% 87.56%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UIISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.9% -65.1% 22.3% 58.31%
2021 7.0% -25.3% 25.5% 59.88%
2020 -0.7% -8.4% 56.7% 66.02%
2019 0.7% -9.2% 10.4% 96.90%
2018 -2.7% -8.9% 3.3% 59.22%

NAV & Total Return History

UIISX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UIISX Category Low Category High UIISX % Rank
Net Assets 2.74 B 1 M 151 B 27.59%
Number of Holdings 166 2 1727 15.44%
Net Assets in Top 10 520 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 35.22%
Weighting of Top 10 18.01% 5.0% 99.2% 95.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.47%
  2. Johnson & Johnson 2.30%
  3. Texas Instruments Inc 2.11%
  4. Bank of America Corp 2.02%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc 1.98%
  6. Microsoft Corp 1.95%
  7. Chevron Corp 1.87%
  8. JPMorgan Chase & Co 1.82%
  9. Procter & Gamble Co 1.73%
  10. Intel Corp 1.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UIISX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 28.02% 125.26% 4.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 47.62%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 43.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 44.78%
Cash 		0.00% -88.20% 71.98% 92.04%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 45.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UIISX % Rank
Healthcare 		17.30% 0.00% 30.08% 53.88%
Financial Services 		16.92% 0.00% 58.05% 73.60%
Industrials 		13.24% 0.00% 42.76% 25.41%
Technology 		11.80% 0.00% 54.02% 37.79%
Consumer Defense 		10.34% 0.00% 34.10% 27.72%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.02% 0.00% 22.74% 45.46%
Energy 		5.70% 0.00% 54.00% 75.33%
Communication Services 		5.65% 0.00% 26.58% 52.39%
Utilities 		5.21% 0.00% 27.04% 40.18%
Real Estate 		4.63% 0.00% 90.54% 25.08%
Basic Materials 		3.19% 0.00% 21.69% 54.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UIISX % Rank
US 		99.65% 24.51% 121.23% 4.68%
Non US 		0.35% 0.00% 41.42% 87.93%

UIISX - Expenses

Operational Fees

UIISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.69% 0.04% 45.41% 72.29%
Management Fee 0.46% 0.00% 1.50% 30.72%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 47.49%

Sales Fees

UIISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

UIISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UIISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 68.54%

UIISX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UIISX Category Low Category High UIISX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.65% 0.00% 41.90% 13.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UIISX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UIISX Category Low Category High UIISX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.91% -1.51% 4.28% 18.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UIISX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

UIISX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mannik Dhillon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.

Lance Humphrey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 12, 2021

1.3

1.3%

Lance Humphrey is a Portfolio Manager for VictoryShares and Solutions. Mr. Humphrey has 10 years of investment experience, nine of which were with AMCO, which Victory Capital acquired in 2019. Lance Humphrey, CFA, is Executive Director of Global Multi Asset Portfolios at USAA Asset Management Company. Mr. Humphrey has started to engaged in investment since 2006. He holds a B.A. of Finance from Texas State University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Antonio.

Elie Masri

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 12, 2021

1.3

1.3%

Mr. Masri is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst of the Victory Capital Management Inc. and has been associated with the Victory Capital Management Inc.or an affiliate since 2008.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

