The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks, with at least 65% of the Fund’s assets normally invested in common stocks of companies that pay dividends. This 80% policy may be changed upon at least 60 days’ written notice to shareholders. The Fund attempts to provide a portfolio with a dividend yield that is, overtime, at or above the average of the Russell 1000 Value Index. Although the Fund invests primarily in U.S. securities, it may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities, including securities issued in emerging markets. Additionally, the Fund may invest in derivatives, including futures and options and may write (sell) covered call options on the securities it holds to generate income.