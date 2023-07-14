Home
USAA Growth & Income Fund

mutual fund
UIGIX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$21.82 -0.02 -0.09%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (USGRX) Primary Adv (USGIX) Inst (UIGIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

USAA Growth & Income Fund

UIGIX | Fund

$21.82

$1.7 B

0.00%

0.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.1%

1 yr return

4.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

Net Assets

$1.7 B

Holdings in Top 10

30.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 62.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

USAA Growth & Income Fund

UIGIX | Fund

$21.82

$1.7 B

0.00%

0.79%

UIGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    USAA Growth & Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Aug 07, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Melissa Chadwick-Dunn

Fund Description

The Fund invests its assets primarily in equity securities that show the best potential for total return through a combination of capital growth and income. The assessment of potential return is based on an analysis of earnings and earnings growth, relative value, and company management. The Fund’s Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets among the Adviser’s internal investment teams. The managers implement a combination of quantitative and/or fundamentally driven security selection investment processes. One of the managers focuses on companies that may exhibit attractive levels of growth while the other seeks out companies that provide a high level of dividend income with attractive levels of quality and value. Although the Fund invests primarily in U.S. securities, it may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities, including securities issued in emerging markets.
Read More

UIGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UIGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.1% -14.3% 35.6% 38.66%
1 Yr 4.7% -55.6% 38.6% 81.82%
3 Yr 2.9%* -28.0% 93.5% 69.95%
5 Yr -3.4%* -30.5% 97.0% 87.38%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 81.78%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UIGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.2% -64.5% 28.9% 84.60%
2021 4.7% -20.5% 152.6% 76.82%
2020 5.1% -13.9% 183.6% 28.09%
2019 -0.6% -8.3% 8.9% 99.07%
2018 -3.9% -13.5% 12.6% 75.80%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UIGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.1% -20.5% 35.6% 34.31%
1 Yr 4.7% -55.6% 40.3% 72.90%
3 Yr 2.9%* -28.0% 93.5% 70.11%
5 Yr -3.4%* -29.9% 97.0% 90.28%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 79.98%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UIGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.2% -64.5% 28.9% 84.67%
2021 4.7% -20.5% 152.6% 76.82%
2020 5.1% -13.9% 183.6% 28.49%
2019 -0.6% -8.3% 8.9% 99.07%
2018 -3.9% -10.9% 12.6% 85.60%

NAV & Total Return History

UIGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UIGIX Category Low Category High UIGIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.7 B 177 K 1.21 T 42.96%
Number of Holdings 211 2 4154 32.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 565 M 288 K 270 B 43.66%
Weighting of Top 10 30.43% 1.8% 106.2% 55.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 7.36%
  2. Apple Inc 6.02%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.21%
  4. Tesla Inc 2.43%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 2.37%
  6. Facebook Inc Class A 2.16%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 1.94%
  8. Visa Inc Class A 1.82%
  9. Twilio Inc A 1.80%
  10. Nike Inc B 1.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UIGIX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 0.00% 130.24% 6.60%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 78.69%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 78.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 76.80%
Cash 		0.00% -102.29% 100.00% 92.50%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 76.74%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UIGIX % Rank
Technology 		27.07% 0.00% 48.94% 13.77%
Healthcare 		13.96% 0.00% 60.70% 65.14%
Financial Services 		12.45% 0.00% 55.59% 74.81%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.29% 0.00% 30.33% 17.35%
Communication Services 		8.67% 0.00% 27.94% 43.68%
Industrials 		8.45% 0.00% 29.90% 59.89%
Consumer Defense 		6.34% 0.00% 47.71% 65.60%
Real Estate 		3.35% 0.00% 31.91% 27.47%
Energy 		2.84% 0.00% 41.64% 71.46%
Utilities 		2.79% 0.00% 20.91% 45.13%
Basic Materials 		1.78% 0.00% 25.70% 82.04%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UIGIX % Rank
US 		99.81% 0.00% 127.77% 3.45%
Non US 		0.19% 0.00% 32.38% 88.60%

UIGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

UIGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% 0.01% 49.27% 51.80%
Management Fee 0.56% 0.00% 2.00% 59.55%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 61.43%

Sales Fees

UIGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

UIGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UIGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 62.00% 0.00% 496.00% 81.53%

UIGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UIGIX Category Low Category High UIGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 22.74%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UIGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UIGIX Category Low Category High UIGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.65% -54.00% 6.06% 52.26%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UIGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

UIGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Melissa Chadwick-Dunn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Melissa Chadwick-Dunn is an analyst in the RS Growth Group and a principal at RS Investments. Before joining the firm in 2001, she was an equity analyst at Putnam Investments for two years, covering international small-cap stocks. Prior to that, she spent four years in investment banking, working on corporate finance and mergers-and-acquisition transactions for Lehman Brothers and McDaniels S.A. Melissa holds a B.A. in economics and an M.A. in international relations from the University of Chicago and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of Business.

Christopher Clark

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Christopher W. Clark has been a co-portfolio manager of the Victory RS Investments Custom Growth Strategy (formerly, the RS Investments Custom Growth Strategy) of the Fund since September 2015. He has worked in investment management since 2001, has been with RS Investments since 2007, has managed investment portfolios since 2014, and has been with Victory Capital since 2016. Before joining RS Investments, he was a research associate at TIAA-CREF for three years, where he focused on global portfolio management and the health care sector. Prior to that, he was a research assistant at Dresdner RCM Global Investors for three years. Chris holds a B.A. in economics from the University of Virginia. Chris is a CFA Charterholder.

D. Scott Tracy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mr. Tracy joined RS Investments and has been a member of the RS Growth Team since 2001. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2001, he spent three years at Shoreline Investment Management, the in house asset management arm of Hewlett-Packard. He has also served as an equity analyst at Montgomery Securities. Mr. Tracy holds a B.A. in history from Trinity College and an M.B.A. from the University of California at Berkeley. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Paul Leung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Paul Leung joined Victory Capital in 2016 in connection with Victory Capital’s acquisition of RS Investments. Prior to joining Victory Capital, Mr. Leung was a member of the RS Growth Team, as an analyst, since 2012. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2012, he worked as a senior investment analyst at Ashfield Capital Partners where he focused on the technology sector. Previously, he held research and financial analyst positions at Sterling Johnston Capital Management, from 2002 to 2010, and Citigroup, from 1999 to 2001. Mr. Leung is a CFA Charterholder. Paul earned his bachelor’s degree in economics and business management from Cornell University.

Mannik Dhillon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.

Stephen Bishop

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Stephen J. Bishop is a co-portfolio manager and analyst on the RS Growth Team. Mr. Bishop has been with Victory Capital since 2016, when Victory Capital acquired RS Investments. Mr. Bishop has been a co-portfolio manager on the RS Growth Team since 2007. He joined RS Investment Management Co. LLC in 1996 as a research analyst primarily covering the technology sector, which remains his area of focus today. Prior to joining RS, he worked as an analyst in the corporate finance department of Dean Witter Reynolds, Inc., for two years. Steve holds a B.A. in economics from the University of Notre Dame and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

