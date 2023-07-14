Jake Weaver is a Director on the Global Equity team, where he is responsible for the Index and various Engineered Equity portfolio management teams. Jake is also a Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for the implementation of several Engineered Equity strategies specializing in Tax Advantaged Equity and Quality Dividend Focus strategies. Prior to rejoining the Global Equity team in Chicago in 2010, Jake was the Head of International Indexing in Northern Trust’s London office, overseeing a team of portfolio managers investing to various international indexes. Prior to this role, Jake spent six years as a portfolio manager focused on Engineered Equity strategies including Quality Small Cap Core and Tax Advantaged Equity. Jake received a B.S. degree in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Finance and Organizational Behavior. He is a CFA charterholder and a Certified Public Accountant. He is a member of the CFA Society of Chicago and the CFA Institute.