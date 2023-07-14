Home
USAA Growth and Tax Strategy Fund

mutual fund
UGTAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.05 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
No Load (USBLX) Primary A (UGTAX) C (UGTCX) Inst (UGTIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

USAA Growth and Tax Strategy Fund

UGTAX | Fund

$24.05

$774 M

1.85%

$0.45

13.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.8%

1 yr return

6.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$774 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 13.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load 2.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

USAA Growth and Tax Strategy Fund

UGTAX | Fund

$24.05

$774 M

1.85%

$0.45

13.45%

UGTAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    USAA Growth and Tax Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Jun 29, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    413352
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jacob Weaver

Fund Description

Using preset target ranges, the Fund’s strategy is to invest a majority of its assets in tax-exempt bonds and money market instruments (50% - 70%) and the remainder in blue chip stocks (30% - 50%). The Fund is managed with the goal of minimizing the impact of federal income tax to shareholders.
Read More

UGTAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UGTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -8.1% 18.8% 2.93%
1 Yr 6.5% -10.0% 54.2% 2.48%
3 Yr 3.4%* -6.8% 9.7% 2.64%
5 Yr N/A* -6.5% 6.1% 1.18%
10 Yr N/A* -4.5% 5.3% 3.06%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UGTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -35.0% 33.6% 61.10%
2021 6.1% -5.9% 7.0% 1.64%
2020 N/A -3.6% 12.1% N/A
2019 N/A -2.5% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% -0.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UGTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -11.0% 18.8% 2.93%
1 Yr 6.5% -10.0% 54.2% 2.48%
3 Yr 3.4%* -6.8% 9.7% 3.61%
5 Yr N/A* -6.5% 7.5% 7.13%
10 Yr N/A* -4.5% 6.0% 4.36%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UGTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -35.0% 33.6% 61.10%
2021 6.1% -5.9% 14.7% 1.64%
2020 N/A -3.6% 12.1% N/A
2019 N/A -2.5% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% -0.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

UGTAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UGTAX Category Low Category High UGTAX % Rank
Net Assets 774 M 130 K 62.8 B 40.81%
Number of Holdings 849 3 25236 21.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 116 M 125 K 11 B 71.88%
Weighting of Top 10 13.94% 6.3% 100.0% 94.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 3.37%
  2. Microsoft Corp 2.79%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 1.66%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.02%
  5. Tesla Inc 0.99%
  6. PORT PORT ARTHUR TEX NAV DIST ENVIRONMENTAL FACS REV 0.22% 0.98%
  7. Alphabet Inc Class C 0.97%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 0.94%
  9. PORT PORT ARTHUR TEX NAV DIST ENVIRONMENTAL FACS REV 0.51% 0.87%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 0.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UGTAX % Rank
Bonds 		54.57% 11.31% 89.41% 42.08%
Stocks 		45.35% 3.48% 51.81% 14.03%
Cash 		0.08% -35.68% 69.40% 92.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.95% 95.92%
Other 		0.00% -4.68% 21.77% 90.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 71.77% 99.55%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UGTAX % Rank
Technology 		25.78% 0.22% 27.92% 2.05%
Financial Services 		13.69% 0.00% 83.50% 73.97%
Healthcare 		13.19% 0.00% 24.25% 52.51%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.93% 0.00% 14.20% 9.59%
Communication Services 		9.09% 0.00% 11.11% 7.53%
Industrials 		8.54% 0.14% 17.90% 85.84%
Consumer Defense 		6.21% 0.00% 51.19% 71.92%
Energy 		4.03% 0.00% 62.93% 73.74%
Real Estate 		2.62% 0.00% 43.16% 86.99%
Basic Materials 		2.49% 0.00% 32.82% 92.01%
Utilities 		2.43% 0.00% 48.33% 81.96%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UGTAX % Rank
US 		44.94% 3.48% 51.08% 2.04%
Non US 		0.41% 0.00% 25.18% 96.83%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UGTAX % Rank
Municipal 		99.85% 0.00% 99.85% 0.45%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.15% 0.15% 71.66% 99.55%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.44% 96.37%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 52.08% 98.41%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 96.66% 99.55%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 94.29% 99.55%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UGTAX % Rank
US 		54.35% 9.98% 83.14% 17.01%
Non US 		0.22% 0.00% 30.21% 98.87%

UGTAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

UGTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 13.45% 0.01% 13.45% 0.23%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.25% 57.30%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 48.40%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

UGTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 2.25% 1.00% 5.75% 97.18%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

UGTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UGTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 380.00% 44.75%

UGTAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UGTAX Category Low Category High UGTAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.85% 0.00% 6.08% 50.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UGTAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UGTAX Category Low Category High UGTAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.38% -1.22% 6.83% 69.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UGTAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

UGTAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jacob Weaver

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2012

9.92

9.9%

Jake Weaver is a Director on the Global Equity team, where he is responsible for the Index and various Engineered Equity portfolio management teams.  Jake is also a Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for the implementation of several Engineered Equity strategies specializing in Tax Advantaged Equity and Quality Dividend Focus strategies. Prior to rejoining the Global Equity team in Chicago in 2010, Jake was the Head of International Indexing in Northern Trust’s London office, overseeing a team of portfolio managers investing to various international indexes.  Prior to this role, Jake spent six years as a portfolio manager focused on Engineered Equity strategies including Quality Small Cap Core and Tax Advantaged Equity. Jake received a B.S. degree in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Finance and Organizational Behavior.  He is a CFA charterholder and a Certified Public Accountant.  He is a member of the CFA Society of Chicago and the CFA Institute.

Mary Lukic

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mary Lukic, CFP® is a Senior Vice President at the Northern Trust Company, Chicago. Mary is a Team Leader on the Global Equity team where she is responsible for the Tax Advantaged Equity team and various Engineered Equity portfolio management strategies. She is also a Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for implementation of Tax Advantaged Equity strategies, Quality Dividend Focus and Quality ESG strategies. Mary has extensive experience working with high net worth families, nuclear decommissioning trusts, settlement trusts, insurance companies, VEBAs, foundations and other taxable and tax exempt clients. Prior to joining Global Equity in 2006, Mary worked as a relationship manager in the Wealth Management Fiduciary department responsible for trust administration and working with families to provide comprehensive and flexible investment management, fiduciary and tax solutions to families and individuals. Mary received her B.S. degree in Finance from Illinois State University and an M.B.A. degree in finance and accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. She is a Certified Financial Planner™  and a member of the Financial Planning Association.

Mannik Dhillon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.

Andrew Hattman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Andrew Hattman, CFA, CAIA, Victory Capital Portfolio Manager--USAA Investments, a Victory Capital investment franchise, has eight years of investment management experience, all of which have been with USAA Asset Management Company (AMCO), which was acquired by the Adviser's parent company in 2019. Mr. Hattman holds CFA and CAIA designations.

Regina Conklin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Regina G. Conklin, CFA, CPA, Victory Capital Senior Portfolio Manager--USAA Investments, a Victory Capital investment franchise, has 24 years of investment management experience, and has worked 28 years with USAA Asset Management Company (AMCO), which was acquired by the Adviser's parent company in 2019. Ms. Conklin is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of San Antonio, and the National Federation of Municipal Analysts.

Lauren Spalten

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 08, 2021

1.23

1.2%

Lauren Spalten is a Portfolio Manager with USAA Investments, A Victory Capital Investment Franchise, and has managed the Funds since March 2021. In 2018, Ms. Spalten joined USAA Investments as a Municipal Analyst covering the Southeast region. Prior to joining USAA, Lauren was an Associate Director at Standard & Poor's (now S&P Global Ratings), where she specialized in evaluating creditworthiness of state and local governments across the Southwest United States. Lauren has additional experience in commercial real estate development and business plan development, primarily for medical and non-profit entities.

Michelle Kelley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 11, 2022

0.22

0.2%

Michelle Kelley is a Senior Portfolio Manager and team leader on the Global Equity team responsible for implementation of several quantitative equity strategies specializing in Quality Dividend Focus, Quality ESG, and Tax Advantaged Equity. Prior to joining Global Equity in 2011, Michelle was a Senior Investment Consultant serving ultra-high net worth clients. In this position, Michelle worked with clients to develop investment policies, asset allocation recommendations, and investment manager selection. Michelle received a B.S. degree in Finance, with high distinction, from the University of Illinois at Chicago. She received her MBA from the University of Chicago with concentrations in Finance and Economics. She is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Chicago. Michelle has also received the Certified Financial Planner™ designation. In addition to Michelle’s work at Northern, she is an adjunct professor at Governors State University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.41 2.41

