Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.8%
1 yr return
6.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$774 M
Holdings in Top 10
13.9%
Expense Ratio 13.45%
Front Load 2.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|UGTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.8%
|-8.1%
|18.8%
|2.93%
|1 Yr
|6.5%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|2.48%
|3 Yr
|3.4%*
|-6.8%
|9.7%
|2.64%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.5%
|6.1%
|1.18%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.5%
|5.3%
|3.06%
* Annualized
|Period
|UGTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.8%
|-11.0%
|18.8%
|2.93%
|1 Yr
|6.5%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|2.48%
|3 Yr
|3.4%*
|-6.8%
|9.7%
|3.61%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.5%
|7.5%
|7.13%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.5%
|6.0%
|4.36%
* Annualized
|UGTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UGTAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|774 M
|130 K
|62.8 B
|40.81%
|Number of Holdings
|849
|3
|25236
|21.32%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|116 M
|125 K
|11 B
|71.88%
|Weighting of Top 10
|13.94%
|6.3%
|100.0%
|94.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UGTAX % Rank
|Bonds
|54.57%
|11.31%
|89.41%
|42.08%
|Stocks
|45.35%
|3.48%
|51.81%
|14.03%
|Cash
|0.08%
|-35.68%
|69.40%
|92.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.95%
|95.92%
|Other
|0.00%
|-4.68%
|21.77%
|90.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.77%
|99.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UGTAX % Rank
|Technology
|25.78%
|0.22%
|27.92%
|2.05%
|Financial Services
|13.69%
|0.00%
|83.50%
|73.97%
|Healthcare
|13.19%
|0.00%
|24.25%
|52.51%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.93%
|0.00%
|14.20%
|9.59%
|Communication Services
|9.09%
|0.00%
|11.11%
|7.53%
|Industrials
|8.54%
|0.14%
|17.90%
|85.84%
|Consumer Defense
|6.21%
|0.00%
|51.19%
|71.92%
|Energy
|4.03%
|0.00%
|62.93%
|73.74%
|Real Estate
|2.62%
|0.00%
|43.16%
|86.99%
|Basic Materials
|2.49%
|0.00%
|32.82%
|92.01%
|Utilities
|2.43%
|0.00%
|48.33%
|81.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UGTAX % Rank
|US
|44.94%
|3.48%
|51.08%
|2.04%
|Non US
|0.41%
|0.00%
|25.18%
|96.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UGTAX % Rank
|Municipal
|99.85%
|0.00%
|99.85%
|0.45%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.15%
|0.15%
|71.66%
|99.55%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.44%
|96.37%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.08%
|98.41%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|96.66%
|99.55%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|94.29%
|99.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UGTAX % Rank
|US
|54.35%
|9.98%
|83.14%
|17.01%
|Non US
|0.22%
|0.00%
|30.21%
|98.87%
|UGTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|13.45%
|0.01%
|13.45%
|0.23%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|57.30%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|48.40%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|UGTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|2.25%
|1.00%
|5.75%
|97.18%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|UGTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|UGTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|380.00%
|44.75%
|UGTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UGTAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.85%
|0.00%
|6.08%
|50.22%
|UGTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|UGTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|UGTAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.38%
|-1.22%
|6.83%
|69.55%
|UGTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2022
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2021
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2021
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2020
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2012
9.92
9.9%
Jake Weaver is a Director on the Global Equity team, where he is responsible for the Index and various Engineered Equity portfolio management teams. Jake is also a Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for the implementation of several Engineered Equity strategies specializing in Tax Advantaged Equity and Quality Dividend Focus strategies. Prior to rejoining the Global Equity team in Chicago in 2010, Jake was the Head of International Indexing in Northern Trust’s London office, overseeing a team of portfolio managers investing to various international indexes. Prior to this role, Jake spent six years as a portfolio manager focused on Engineered Equity strategies including Quality Small Cap Core and Tax Advantaged Equity. Jake received a B.S. degree in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Finance and Organizational Behavior. He is a CFA charterholder and a Certified Public Accountant. He is a member of the CFA Society of Chicago and the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Mary Lukic, CFP® is a Senior Vice President at the Northern Trust Company, Chicago. Mary is a Team Leader on the Global Equity team where she is responsible for the Tax Advantaged Equity team and various Engineered Equity portfolio management strategies. She is also a Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for implementation of Tax Advantaged Equity strategies, Quality Dividend Focus and Quality ESG strategies. Mary has extensive experience working with high net worth families, nuclear decommissioning trusts, settlement trusts, insurance companies, VEBAs, foundations and other taxable and tax exempt clients. Prior to joining Global Equity in 2006, Mary worked as a relationship manager in the Wealth Management Fiduciary department responsible for trust administration and working with families to provide comprehensive and flexible investment management, fiduciary and tax solutions to families and individuals. Mary received her B.S. degree in Finance from Illinois State University and an M.B.A. degree in finance and accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. She is a Certified Financial Planner™ and a member of the Financial Planning Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Andrew Hattman, CFA, CAIA, Victory Capital Portfolio Manager--USAA Investments, a Victory Capital investment franchise, has eight years of investment management experience, all of which have been with USAA Asset Management Company (AMCO), which was acquired by the Adviser's parent company in 2019. Mr. Hattman holds CFA and CAIA designations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Regina G. Conklin, CFA, CPA, Victory Capital Senior Portfolio Manager--USAA Investments, a Victory Capital investment franchise, has 24 years of investment management experience, and has worked 28 years with USAA Asset Management Company (AMCO), which was acquired by the Adviser's parent company in 2019. Ms. Conklin is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of San Antonio, and the National Federation of Municipal Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 08, 2021
1.23
1.2%
Lauren Spalten is a Portfolio Manager with USAA Investments, A Victory Capital Investment Franchise, and has managed the Funds since March 2021. In 2018, Ms. Spalten joined USAA Investments as a Municipal Analyst covering the Southeast region. Prior to joining USAA, Lauren was an Associate Director at Standard & Poor's (now S&P Global Ratings), where she specialized in evaluating creditworthiness of state and local governments across the Southwest United States. Lauren has additional experience in commercial real estate development and business plan development, primarily for medical and non-profit entities.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 11, 2022
0.22
0.2%
Michelle Kelley is a Senior Portfolio Manager and team leader on the Global Equity team responsible for implementation of several quantitative equity strategies specializing in Quality Dividend Focus, Quality ESG, and Tax Advantaged Equity. Prior to joining Global Equity in 2011, Michelle was a Senior Investment Consultant serving ultra-high net worth clients. In this position, Michelle worked with clients to develop investment policies, asset allocation recommendations, and investment manager selection. Michelle received a B.S. degree in Finance, with high distinction, from the University of Illinois at Chicago. She received her MBA from the University of Chicago with concentrations in Finance and Economics. She is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Chicago. Michelle has also received the Certified Financial Planner™ designation. In addition to Michelle’s work at Northern, she is an adjunct professor at Governors State University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.73
|6.41
|2.41
