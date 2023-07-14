Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price Communications & Technology Fund

mutual fund
TTMIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$119.21 -0.53 -0.44%
primary theme
Communications Sector Equity
share class
Inv (PRMTX) Primary Inst (TTMIX)
TTMIX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Communications & Technology Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$119.21 -0.53 -0.44%
primary theme
Communications Sector Equity
share class
Inv (PRMTX) Primary Inst (TTMIX)
TTMIX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Communications & Technology Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$119.21 -0.53 -0.44%
primary theme
Communications Sector Equity
share class
Inv (PRMTX) Primary Inst (TTMIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Communications & Technology Fund

TTMIX | Fund

$119.21

$7.63 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.64%

Vitals

YTD Return

28.3%

1 yr return

-2.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

Net Assets

$7.63 B

Holdings in Top 10

51.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$119.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.64%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.90%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Communications & Technology Fund

TTMIX | Fund

$119.21

$7.63 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.64%

TTMIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 28.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Communications & Technology Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Mar 23, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Stillwagon

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of communications and technology companies. These

companies can be involved in a variety of industries, including, but not limited to, Internet-related industries such as e-commerce and digital products and services; media, including publishing, advertising, broadcasting, and cable and satellite TV; movies and entertainment; telecommunication and wireless telecommunication services; computer hardware, software, and networking services; and components and equipment.

Stock selection is based on fundamental, bottom-up analysis that seeks to identify companies with good appreciation prospects. The portfolio manager may use both growth and value approaches to stock selection. When assessing opportunities among growth stocks, the portfolio manager generally seeks to identify companies with capable management, attractive business niches, sound financial and accounting practices, and a demonstrated ability to increase revenues, earnings, and cash flow consistently. In looking for value stocks, the portfolio manager will seek companies whose current stock prices appear undervalued in terms of earnings, projected cash flow, or asset value per share, and with growth potential temporarily unrecognized by the market. The portfolio manager also seeks to invest in companies whose stock prices may be temporarily depressed.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.

The fund’s portfolio may hold stocks of either U.S. or non-U.S. companies, and may at times consist of a relatively small number of holdings. Although the fund typically invests a greater portion of its assets in U.S. stocks than international stocks, there is no limit on the fund’s investments in international securities.

The fund’s investments may include holdings in privately held companies and companies that only recently began to trade publicly.

Read More

TTMIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TTMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.3% -19.0% 42.6% 37.84%
1 Yr -2.6% -25.4% 27.5% 59.46%
3 Yr -9.5%* -15.0% 7.2% 81.08%
5 Yr 1.8%* -6.5% 8.7% 20.69%
10 Yr N/A* -10.9% 6.4% 3.23%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TTMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -49.2% -49.3% -19.2% 97.14%
2021 0.5% -8.2% 12.1% 71.43%
2020 13.4% -0.2% 13.4% 2.86%
2019 7.3% -1.2% 8.1% 5.88%
2018 -0.6% -5.6% -0.6% 3.70%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TTMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.3% -23.7% 42.6% 29.73%
1 Yr -2.6% -25.4% 27.5% 45.95%
3 Yr -9.5%* -15.0% 17.6% 81.08%
5 Yr 1.8%* -6.5% 6.2% 29.63%
10 Yr N/A* -10.9% 9.4% 3.23%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TTMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -49.2% -49.3% -19.2% 97.14%
2021 0.5% -8.2% 12.1% 71.43%
2020 13.4% -0.2% 13.4% 2.86%
2019 7.3% -1.2% 8.1% 5.88%
2018 -0.6% -5.4% -0.6% 3.70%

NAV & Total Return History

TTMIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TTMIX Category Low Category High TTMIX % Rank
Net Assets 7.63 B 4.47 M 13 B 8.11%
Number of Holdings 64 25 115 21.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.84 B 875 K 7.27 B 8.11%
Weighting of Top 10 51.02% 33.0% 78.0% 89.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 10.00%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 8.44%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 6.09%
  4. Microsoft Corp 5.38%
  5. T-Mobile US Inc 5.09%
  6. Netflix Inc 4.97%
  7. Netflix Inc 4.97%
  8. Netflix Inc 4.97%
  9. Netflix Inc 4.97%
  10. Netflix Inc 4.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TTMIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.33% 91.08% 100.08% 72.97%
Cash 		3.68% -0.08% 7.19% 35.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.04% 70.27%
Other 		0.00% -2.87% 0.27% 70.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.39% 70.27%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 67.57%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TTMIX % Rank
Communication Services 		40.62% 21.07% 100.00% 94.59%
Technology 		31.61% 0.00% 68.78% 27.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.61% 0.00% 14.61% 5.41%
Real Estate 		10.75% 0.00% 12.57% 8.11%
Financial Services 		2.41% 0.00% 6.60% 18.92%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 67.57%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.78% 78.38%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 67.57%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 67.57%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.72% 70.27%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 67.57%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TTMIX % Rank
US 		90.49% 59.44% 99.95% 43.24%
Non US 		5.84% 0.00% 40.50% 62.16%

TTMIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TTMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.64% 0.08% 3.95% 72.97%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.03% 1.00% 67.57%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 6.25%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.25% 55.56%

Sales Fees

TTMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TTMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TTMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 16.90% 4.00% 75.00% 21.88%

TTMIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TTMIX Category Low Category High TTMIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.57% 86.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TTMIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TTMIX Category Low Category High TTMIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.39% -1.68% 2.76% 81.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TTMIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TTMIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Stillwagon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 07, 2019

2.56

2.6%

Mr. Stillwagon joined T. Rowe Price in 2017 and his investment experience dates from 2008. Since joining the Firm, he has served as an equity investment analyst covering the media sector. Prior to joining the Firm, he was a managing director at Lone Pine Capital, where he sourced public- and private-equity investments across technology, media, and telecommunications.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.79 24.18 9.61 4.5

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×