The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of communications and technology companies. These

companies can be involved in a variety of industries, including, but not limited to, Internet-related industries such as e-commerce and digital products and services; media, including publishing, advertising, broadcasting, and cable and satellite TV; movies and entertainment; telecommunication and wireless telecommunication services; computer hardware, software, and networking services; and components and equipment.

Stock selection is based on fundamental, bottom-up analysis that seeks to identify companies with good appreciation prospects. The portfolio manager may use both growth and value approaches to stock selection. When assessing opportunities among growth stocks, the portfolio manager generally seeks to identify companies with capable management, attractive business niches, sound financial and accounting practices, and a demonstrated ability to increase revenues, earnings, and cash flow consistently. In looking for value stocks, the portfolio manager will seek companies whose current stock prices appear undervalued in terms of earnings, projected cash flow, or asset value per share, and with growth potential temporarily unrecognized by the market. The portfolio manager also seeks to invest in companies whose stock prices may be temporarily depressed.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.

The fund’s portfolio may hold stocks of either U.S. or non-U.S. companies, and may at times consist of a relatively small number of holdings. Although the fund typically invests a greater portion of its assets in U.S. stocks than international stocks, there is no limit on the fund’s investments in international securities.

The fund’s investments may include holdings in privately held companies and companies that only recently began to trade publicly.