Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
28.3%
1 yr return
-2.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
Net Assets
$7.63 B
Holdings in Top 10
51.0%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 16.90%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of communications and technology companies. These
companies can be involved in a variety of industries, including, but not limited to, Internet-related industries such as e-commerce and digital products and services; media, including publishing, advertising, broadcasting, and cable and satellite TV; movies and entertainment; telecommunication and wireless telecommunication services; computer hardware, software, and networking services; and components and equipment.
Stock selection is based on fundamental, bottom-up analysis that seeks to identify companies with good appreciation prospects. The portfolio manager may use both growth and value approaches to stock selection. When assessing opportunities among growth stocks, the portfolio manager generally seeks to identify companies with capable management, attractive business niches, sound financial and accounting practices, and a demonstrated ability to increase revenues, earnings, and cash flow consistently. In looking for value stocks, the portfolio manager will seek companies whose current stock prices appear undervalued in terms of earnings, projected cash flow, or asset value per share, and with growth potential temporarily unrecognized by the market. The portfolio manager also seeks to invest in companies whose stock prices may be temporarily depressed.
The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.
The fund’s portfolio may hold stocks of either U.S. or non-U.S. companies, and may at times consist of a relatively small number of holdings. Although the fund typically invests a greater portion of its assets in U.S. stocks than international stocks, there is no limit on the fund’s investments in international securities.
The fund’s investments may include holdings in privately held companies and companies that only recently began to trade publicly.
|Period
|PRMTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|28.3%
|-19.0%
|42.6%
|40.54%
|1 Yr
|-2.7%
|-25.4%
|27.5%
|62.16%
|3 Yr
|-9.5%*
|-15.0%
|7.2%
|83.78%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-6.5%
|8.7%
|27.59%
|10 Yr
|6.4%*
|-10.9%
|6.4%
|3.70%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRMTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-49.3%
|-49.3%
|-19.2%
|100.00%
|2021
|0.6%
|-8.2%
|12.1%
|68.57%
|2020
|13.4%
|-0.2%
|13.4%
|5.71%
|2019
|7.2%
|-1.2%
|8.1%
|8.82%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-5.6%
|-0.6%
|7.41%
|Period
|PRMTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|28.3%
|-23.7%
|42.6%
|32.43%
|1 Yr
|-2.7%
|-25.4%
|27.5%
|48.65%
|3 Yr
|-9.5%*
|-15.0%
|17.6%
|83.78%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-6.5%
|6.2%
|37.04%
|10 Yr
|6.4%*
|-10.9%
|9.4%
|12.50%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRMTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-49.3%
|-49.3%
|-19.2%
|100.00%
|2021
|0.6%
|-8.2%
|12.1%
|68.57%
|2020
|13.4%
|-0.2%
|13.4%
|5.71%
|2019
|7.2%
|-1.2%
|8.1%
|8.82%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-5.4%
|-0.6%
|7.41%
|PRMTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRMTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.63 B
|4.47 M
|13 B
|5.41%
|Number of Holdings
|64
|25
|115
|18.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.84 B
|875 K
|7.27 B
|5.41%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.02%
|33.0%
|78.0%
|86.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRMTX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.33%
|91.08%
|100.08%
|70.27%
|Cash
|3.68%
|-0.08%
|7.19%
|32.43%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.04%
|64.86%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.87%
|0.27%
|67.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.39%
|64.86%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRMTX % Rank
|Communication Services
|40.62%
|21.07%
|100.00%
|91.89%
|Technology
|31.61%
|0.00%
|68.78%
|24.32%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.61%
|0.00%
|14.61%
|2.70%
|Real Estate
|10.75%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|5.41%
|Financial Services
|2.41%
|0.00%
|6.60%
|16.22%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.16%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.78%
|72.97%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.16%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|62.16%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.72%
|64.86%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRMTX % Rank
|US
|90.49%
|59.44%
|99.95%
|40.54%
|Non US
|5.84%
|0.00%
|40.50%
|59.46%
|PRMTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.08%
|3.95%
|67.57%
|Management Fee
|0.63%
|0.03%
|1.00%
|64.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|12.50%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.10%
|0.25%
|50.00%
|PRMTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|PRMTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PRMTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|16.90%
|4.00%
|75.00%
|18.75%
|PRMTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRMTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.57%
|83.78%
|PRMTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Semi-Annually
|PRMTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRMTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.50%
|-1.68%
|2.76%
|83.78%
|PRMTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$1.600
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2009
|$0.500
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 07, 2019
2.56
2.6%
Mr. Stillwagon joined T. Rowe Price in 2017 and his investment experience dates from 2008. Since joining the Firm, he has served as an equity investment analyst covering the media sector. Prior to joining the Firm, he was a managing director at Lone Pine Capital, where he sourced public- and private-equity investments across technology, media, and telecommunications.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|1.79
|24.18
|9.61
|4.5
