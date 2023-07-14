The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in the emerging markets of Europe, including Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in emerging European countries, the fund relies on MSCI Inc. to determine which countries are considered emerging markets and relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider. The fund considers frontier markets to be a subset of emerging markets, and any investments in frontier markets will be counted toward

the fund’s 80% investment policy. The fund expects to primarily invest in common stocks of companies located (or with primary operations) in emerging markets of Europe. The countries in which the fund normally invests include, but are not limited to, the following:

·Primary Emphasis: Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, and Turkey.

·Others: Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Ukraine.

The emerging European investable universe, due to its limited geographic scope and less developed markets, tends to rely heavily on the success of certain industries and sectors. As a result, the fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in any industry that accounts for more than 20% of the emerging European market as a whole, as measured by an index determined by T. Rowe Price to be an appropriate measure of the emerging European market (currently the MSCI Emerging Markets Europe Index).

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in a single issuer and own more of the issuer’s voting securities than is permissible for a “diversified” fund. The fund may purchase the stocks of companies of any size.

While the adviser invests with an awareness of the outlook for certain industry sectors and individual countries within the region, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. The fund may invest significantly in the banking industry and energy sector. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects.

Security selection reflects a growth style. The adviser relies on a global team of investment analysts dedicated to in-depth fundamental research in an effort to identify companies capable of achieving and sustaining above-average, long-term earnings growth. The adviser seeks to purchase stocks of companies at reasonable prices in relation to present or anticipated earnings, cash flow, or book value.

In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

·leading or improving market position;

·attractive business niche;

·attractive or improving franchise or industry position;

·seasoned management;

·stable or improving earnings and/or cash flow; and

·sound or improving balance sheet.