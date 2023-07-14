Home
Trending ETFs

TREMX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Emerging Europe Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$3.85 -0.03 -0.77%
primary theme
Small Regions Equity
share class
No Load (TREMX) Primary Inst (TTEEX) Inst (TRZEX)

Vitals

YTD Return

46.4%

1 yr return

80.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-32.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-23.5%

Net Assets

$31.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

64.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$3.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.67%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 46.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TREMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 46.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -32.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -23.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.59%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Emerging Europe Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Aug 31, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ulle Adamson

Fund Description

The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in the emerging markets of Europe, including Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in emerging European countries, the fund relies on MSCI Inc. to determine which countries are considered emerging markets and relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider. The fund considers frontier markets to be a subset of emerging markets, and any investments in frontier markets will be counted toward

the fund’s 80% investment policy. The fund expects to primarily invest in common stocks of companies located (or with primary operations) in emerging markets of Europe. The countries in which the fund normally invests include, but are not limited to, the following:

·Primary Emphasis: Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, and Turkey.

·Others: Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Ukraine.

The emerging European investable universe, due to its limited geographic scope and less developed markets, tends to rely heavily on the success of certain industries and sectors. As a result, the fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in any industry that accounts for more than 20% of the emerging European market as a whole, as measured by an index determined by T. Rowe Price to be an appropriate measure of the emerging European market (currently the MSCI Emerging Markets Europe Index).

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in a single issuer and own more of the issuer’s voting securities than is permissible for a “diversified” fund. The fund may purchase the stocks of companies of any size.

While the adviser invests with an awareness of the outlook for certain industry sectors and individual countries within the region, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. The fund may invest significantly in the banking industry and energy sector. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects.

Security selection reflects a growth style. The adviser relies on a global team of investment analysts dedicated to in-depth fundamental research in an effort to identify companies capable of achieving and sustaining above-average, long-term earnings growth. The adviser seeks to purchase stocks of companies at reasonable prices in relation to present or anticipated earnings, cash flow, or book value.

In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

·leading or improving market position;

·attractive business niche;

·attractive or improving franchise or industry position;

·seasoned management;

·stable or improving earnings and/or cash flow; and

·sound or improving balance sheet.

TREMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TREMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 46.4% -99.8% 582.9% 6.73%
1 Yr 80.8% -99.8% 518.8% 3.85%
3 Yr -32.9%* -86.7% 81.8% 95.10%
5 Yr -23.5%* -68.4% 34.4% 94.06%
10 Yr -14.9%* -44.2% 17.2% 96.81%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TREMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -84.1% -98.9% 105.8% 95.00%
2021 6.2% -14.8% 20.1% 50.00%
2020 -3.8% -7.5% 12.6% 88.66%
2019 6.1% -4.8% 10.7% 29.90%
2018 -3.7% -10.8% 3.7% 58.70%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TREMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 46.4% -99.8% 582.9% 6.73%
1 Yr 80.8% -99.8% 518.8% 1.92%
3 Yr -32.9%* -86.7% 81.8% 95.05%
5 Yr -23.5%* -68.4% 38.8% 94.25%
10 Yr -14.9%* -44.2% 22.9% 95.59%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TREMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -84.1% -98.9% 105.8% 95.00%
2021 6.2% -14.8% 20.1% 50.00%
2020 -3.8% -7.5% 12.6% 88.66%
2019 6.1% -4.8% 10.7% 29.90%
2018 -3.7% -10.8% 3.7% 58.70%

NAV & Total Return History

TREMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TREMX Category Low Category High TREMX % Rank
Net Assets 31.1 M 500 K 6.04 B 70.48%
Number of Holdings 46 13 873 60.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 19.3 M 996 K 3.17 B 70.48%
Weighting of Top 10 64.02% 10.1% 100.0% 31.43%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TREMX % Rank
Stocks 		95.38% 0.00% 102.00% 86.67%
Cash 		4.63% -2.00% 100.00% 15.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 31.43%
Other 		0.00% -7.90% 31.19% 39.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.30% 33.33%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.75% 31.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TREMX % Rank
Financial Services 		57.59% 0.00% 64.45% 2.97%
Industrials 		10.72% 0.00% 39.81% 49.50%
Technology 		7.86% 0.00% 44.58% 22.77%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.46% 0.00% 34.93% 63.37%
Communication Services 		4.68% 0.00% 26.06% 53.47%
Real Estate 		4.32% 0.00% 30.80% 29.70%
Basic Materials 		3.22% 0.00% 50.50% 88.12%
Energy 		2.43% 0.00% 40.11% 57.43%
Utilities 		2.31% 0.00% 40.46% 53.47%
Consumer Defense 		1.41% 0.00% 28.14% 91.09%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 37.68% 87.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TREMX % Rank
Non US 		95.18% 0.00% 102.00% 77.14%
US 		0.20% 0.00% 49.47% 37.14%

TREMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TREMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.67% 0.09% 4.32% 10.68%
Management Fee 1.03% 0.00% 1.35% 93.33%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 85.71%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.08% 0.15% 100.00%

Sales Fees

TREMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TREMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 27.54%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TREMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 46.00% 4.00% 217.50% 86.96%

TREMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TREMX Category Low Category High TREMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.65% 0.00% 14.40% 59.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TREMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TREMX Category Low Category High TREMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.59% -4.11% 6.59% 65.71%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TREMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

TREMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ulle Adamson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2015

7.17

7.2%

Ulle Adamson has been chairman of the committee at T. Rowe Price since 2015. She joined the Firm in 2002 as a research analyst for emerging market portfolios and her investment experience dates from that time.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 31.8 8.13 10.64

