Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
6.5%
1 yr return
8.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$20.2 B
Holdings in Top 10
28.3%
Expense Ratio 0.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 12.30%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund normally invests at least 65% of the fund’s total assets in stocks, with an emphasis on stocks that have a strong track record of paying dividends or that are expected to increase their dividends over time. The adviser believes that a track record of dividend increases can be an excellent indicator of financial health and growth prospects, and that over the long term, income can contribute significantly to total return. Dividends can also help reduce the fund’s volatility during periods of market turbulence and help offset losses when stock prices are falling.
The adviser’s research analysts look for stocks with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends. When appropriate, the portfolio manager may attempt to buy stocks when they are temporarily out of favor or undervalued by the market. Holdings tend to be in large- to medium-sized companies. The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors, such as the information technology sector.
In selecting investments, the adviser generally favors companies that we believe possess one or more of the following:
·either a track record of, or the potential for, above-average earnings and dividend growth;
·a competitive current dividend yield;
·a sound balance sheet and solid cash flow to support future dividend increases;
·a sustainable competitive advantage and leading market position; and
·attractive valuations, such as low price/earnings, price/cash flow, or price/sales ratios.
While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s).
|Period
|TRZDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.5%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|91.03%
|1 Yr
|8.4%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|63.64%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|56.19%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|19.72%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|23.24%
* Annualized
|2022
|-13.5%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|7.66%
|2021
|N/A
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|YTD
|6.5%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|81.83%
|1 Yr
|8.4%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|54.65%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|51.52%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|19.15%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|22.11%
* Annualized
|2022
|-13.5%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|7.74%
|2021
|N/A
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|N/A
|TRZDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRZDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|20.2 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|9.28%
|Number of Holdings
|100
|2
|4154
|51.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.07 B
|288 K
|270 B
|9.83%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.31%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|66.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRZDX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.04%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|88.45%
|Cash
|3.97%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|10.20%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|31.58%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|31.66%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|27.93%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|28.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRZDX % Rank
|Technology
|18.89%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|77.63%
|Healthcare
|18.30%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|12.48%
|Financial Services
|16.54%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|20.62%
|Industrials
|14.50%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|8.75%
|Consumer Defense
|9.52%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|14.99%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.35%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|79.30%
|Utilities
|4.50%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|11.72%
|Real Estate
|3.32%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|27.93%
|Basic Materials
|2.68%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|44.98%
|Communication Services
|1.81%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|95.05%
|Energy
|1.60%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|79.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRZDX % Rank
|US
|89.03%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|82.97%
|Non US
|7.01%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|19.13%
|Expense Ratio
|0.49%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|74.79%
|Management Fee
|0.48%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|43.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|12.30%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|25.67%
|TRZDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRZDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.86%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|24.83%
|TRZDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TRZDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRZDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.46%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|6.67%
|TRZDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.281
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
Mar 31, 2000
22.18
22.2%
Thomas J. Huber is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Division of T. Rowe Price since 2000. Mr. Huber has been chairman of the committee since 2000. He joined the Firm in 1994. Mr. Huber has 21 years of banking and investment experience, 20 of which have been with T. Rowe Price. Prior to assuming his portfolio management responsibilities, he was an equity analyst specializing in leisure, food and drug retail, and specialty retail. Mr. Huber was employed by Robert W. Baird as an assistant vice president managing IPO and merger and acquisition activity. Prior to this, he was a credit analyst and corporate banking relationship manager for NationsBank Corporation (now Bank of America). A graduate of the University of Virginia, Mr. Huber earned a B.S. in finance. He earned an M.S. in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, School of Business in the applied security analysis and portfolio management program. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
