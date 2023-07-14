Home
Trending ETFs

PDGIX (Mutual Fund)

PDGIX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

6.4%

1 yr return

8.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.7%

Net Assets

$20.2 B

Holdings in Top 10

28.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$68.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.30%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PDGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Dec 17, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Huber

Fund Description

The fund normally invests at least 65% of the fund’s total assets in stocks, with an emphasis on stocks that have a strong track record of paying dividends or that are expected to increase their dividends over time. The adviser believes that a track record of dividend increases can be an excellent indicator of financial health and growth prospects, and that over the long term, income can contribute significantly to total return. Dividends can also help reduce the fund’s volatility during periods of market turbulence and help offset losses when stock prices are falling.

The adviser’s research analysts look for stocks with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends. When appropriate, the portfolio manager may attempt to buy stocks when they are temporarily out of favor or undervalued by the market. Holdings tend to be in large- to medium-sized companies. The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors, such as the information technology sector.

In selecting investments, the adviser generally favors companies that we believe possess one or more of the following:

·either a track record of, or the potential for, above-average earnings and dividend growth;

·a competitive current dividend yield;

·a sound balance sheet and solid cash flow to support future dividend increases;

·a sustainable competitive advantage and leading market position; and

·attractive valuations, such as low price/earnings, price/cash flow, or price/sales ratios.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s).

PDGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PDGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.4% -14.3% 35.6% 91.26%
1 Yr 8.4% -55.6% 38.6% 63.71%
3 Yr 9.3%* -28.0% 93.5% 23.71%
5 Yr 8.7%* -30.5% 97.0% 15.51%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 23.06%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PDGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.5% -64.5% 28.9% 7.74%
2021 11.1% -20.5% 152.6% 22.56%
2020 4.0% -13.9% 183.6% 42.86%
2019 6.5% -8.3% 8.9% 18.51%
2018 -0.9% -13.5% 12.6% 5.92%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PDGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.4% -20.5% 35.6% 81.98%
1 Yr 8.4% -55.6% 40.3% 54.73%
3 Yr 9.3%* -28.0% 93.5% 24.04%
5 Yr 9.3%* -29.9% 97.0% 13.72%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 21.92%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PDGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.5% -64.5% 28.9% 7.81%
2021 11.1% -20.5% 152.6% 23.10%
2020 4.0% -13.9% 183.6% 42.78%
2019 6.5% -8.3% 8.9% 18.51%
2018 -0.2% -10.9% 12.6% 1.59%

NAV & Total Return History

PDGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PDGIX Category Low Category High PDGIX % Rank
Net Assets 20.2 B 177 K 1.21 T 9.21%
Number of Holdings 100 2 4154 51.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.07 B 288 K 270 B 9.75%
Weighting of Top 10 28.31% 1.8% 106.2% 66.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.92%
  2. Apple Inc 4.05%
  3. T. Rowe Price Gov. Reserve 3.99%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.61%
  5. Danaher Corp 2.42%
  6. Accenture PLC Class A 1.93%
  7. Visa Inc Class A 1.89%
  8. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc 1.87%
  9. Chubb Ltd 1.84%
  10. JPMorgan Chase & Co 1.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PDGIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.04% 0.00% 130.24% 88.37%
Cash 		3.97% -102.29% 100.00% 10.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 14.63%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 15.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 9.53%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 10.73%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PDGIX % Rank
Technology 		18.89% 0.00% 48.94% 77.55%
Healthcare 		18.30% 0.00% 60.70% 12.40%
Financial Services 		16.54% 0.00% 55.59% 20.55%
Industrials 		14.50% 0.00% 29.90% 8.68%
Consumer Defense 		9.52% 0.00% 47.71% 14.92%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.35% 0.00% 30.33% 79.22%
Utilities 		4.50% 0.00% 20.91% 11.64%
Real Estate 		3.32% 0.00% 31.91% 27.85%
Basic Materials 		2.68% 0.00% 25.70% 44.75%
Communication Services 		1.81% 0.00% 27.94% 94.98%
Energy 		1.60% 0.00% 41.64% 79.60%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PDGIX % Rank
US 		89.03% 0.00% 127.77% 82.90%
Non US 		7.01% 0.00% 32.38% 19.05%

PDGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PDGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% 0.01% 49.27% 74.71%
Management Fee 0.48% 0.00% 2.00% 43.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 10.69%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

PDGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PDGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PDGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.30% 0.00% 496.00% 25.58%

PDGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PDGIX Category Low Category High PDGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.36% 0.00% 24.20% 32.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PDGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PDGIX Category Low Category High PDGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.00% -54.00% 6.06% 32.03%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PDGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PDGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Huber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2000

22.18

22.2%

Thomas J. Huber is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Division of T. Rowe Price since 2000. Mr. Huber has been chairman of the committee since 2000. He joined the Firm in 1994. Mr. Huber has 21 years of banking and investment experience, 20 of which have been with T. Rowe Price. Prior to assuming his portfolio management responsibilities, he was an equity analyst specializing in leisure, food and drug retail, and specialty retail. Mr. Huber was employed by Robert W. Baird as an assistant vice president managing IPO and merger and acquisition activity. Prior to this, he was a credit analyst and corporate banking relationship manager for NationsBank Corporation (now Bank of America). A graduate of the University of Virginia, Mr. Huber earned a B.S. in finance. He earned an M.S. in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, School of Business in the applied security analysis and portfolio management program. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

