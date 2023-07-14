Home
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Fund

mutual fund
TRZBX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$144.34 +0.56 +0.39%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (TRBCX) Primary Adv (PABGX) Retirement (RRBGX) Inst (TBCIX) Inst (TRZBX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Fund

TRZBX | Fund

$144.34

$69.4 B

0.00%

0.56%

Vitals

YTD Return

38.5%

1 yr return

19.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$69.4 B

Holdings in Top 10

60.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$143.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.56%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 39.10%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TRZBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 38.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Feb 22, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Greene

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks of large and medium-sized blue-chip growth companies. These are firms that, in the investment adviser’s view, are well established in their industries and have the potential for above-average earnings growth. The fund focuses on companies with leading market positions, seasoned management, and strong financial fundamentals. The fund’s investment approach reflects the belief that solid company fundamentals (with an emphasis on the potential for strong growth in earnings per share or operating cash flow) combined with a positive industry outlook will ultimately reward investors with strong investment performance. Some of the companies the adviser targets for the fund should have good prospects for dividend growth. The fund may at times invest significantly in stocks of information technology, communication service, and consumer discretionary companies.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s).

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.

Read More

TRZBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRZBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 38.5% -41.7% 64.0% 9.93%
1 Yr 19.1% -46.2% 77.9% 38.93%
3 Yr N/A* -42.0% 28.4% 85.73%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% 70.21%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 33.56%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRZBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.3% -85.9% 81.6% 83.15%
2021 N/A -31.0% 26.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRZBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 38.5% -41.7% 64.0% 9.28%
1 Yr 19.1% -46.2% 77.9% 35.90%
3 Yr N/A* -42.0% 28.4% 83.84%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% 67.72%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 30.97%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRZBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.3% -85.9% 81.6% 83.15%
2021 N/A -31.0% 26.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TRZBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRZBX Category Low Category High TRZBX % Rank
Net Assets 69.4 B 189 K 222 B 4.17%
Number of Holdings 84 2 3509 32.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 52.4 B -1.37 M 104 B 2.54%
Weighting of Top 10 60.59% 11.4% 116.5% 4.61%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 11.60%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 10.91%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 10.18%
  4. Apple Inc 8.70%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 5.00%
  6. Tesla Inc 3.61%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 3.44%
  8. Tencent Holdings Ltd 2.81%
  9. Tencent Holdings Ltd 2.81%
  10. Tencent Holdings Ltd 2.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRZBX % Rank
Stocks 		99.46% 50.26% 104.50% 25.66%
Cash 		0.53% -10.83% 49.73% 71.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 65.25%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 67.95%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 63.85%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 63.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRZBX % Rank
Technology 		37.65% 0.00% 65.70% 41.23%
Communication Services 		21.87% 0.00% 66.40% 1.89%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.94% 0.00% 62.57% 19.43%
Healthcare 		10.18% 0.00% 39.76% 74.18%
Financial Services 		8.19% 0.00% 43.06% 60.49%
Industrials 		1.12% 0.00% 30.65% 92.05%
Consumer Defense 		0.71% 0.00% 25.50% 82.87%
Basic Materials 		0.34% 0.00% 18.91% 70.08%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 75.16%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 88.36%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 82.95%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRZBX % Rank
US 		95.25% 34.69% 100.00% 46.72%
Non US 		4.21% 0.00% 54.22% 40.66%

TRZBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRZBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.56% 0.01% 20.29% 87.48%
Management Fee 0.54% 0.00% 1.50% 31.66%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

TRZBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRZBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRZBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.10% 0.00% 316.74% 59.31%

TRZBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRZBX Category Low Category High TRZBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 67.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRZBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRZBX Category Low Category High TRZBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.32% -6.13% 1.75% 11.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRZBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRZBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Greene

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

Paul Greene is an associate portfolio manager of the US Large-Cap Core Growth Equity Strategy in the U.S. Equity Division. He is a vice president and an Investment Advisory Committee member of the US Large-Cap Core Equity, US Capital Appreciation, US Structured Research Equity, and US Growth Stock Strategies and an Investment Committee member of the Global Growth Equity Strategy. Paul is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

