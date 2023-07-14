Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
37.8%
1 yr return
17.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.6%
Net Assets
$69.4 B
Holdings in Top 10
60.6%
Expense Ratio 0.95%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 39.10%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks of large and medium-sized blue-chip growth companies. These are firms that, in the investment adviser’s view, are well established in their industries and have the potential for above-average earnings growth. The fund focuses on companies with leading market positions, seasoned management, and strong financial fundamentals. The fund’s investment approach reflects the belief that solid company fundamentals (with an emphasis on the potential for strong growth in earnings per share or operating cash flow) combined with a positive industry outlook will ultimately reward investors with strong investment performance. Some of the companies the adviser targets for the fund should have good prospects for dividend growth. The fund may at times invest significantly in stocks of information technology, communication service, and consumer discretionary companies.
While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s).
The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.
|Period
|PABGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|37.8%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|11.00%
|1 Yr
|17.7%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|47.79%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|58.24%
|5 Yr
|4.6%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|31.44%
|10 Yr
|9.9%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|12.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|PABGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-42.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|85.65%
|2021
|3.5%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|54.30%
|2020
|9.9%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|27.30%
|2019
|6.6%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|23.45%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|6.48%
|Period
|PABGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|37.8%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|10.26%
|1 Yr
|17.7%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|44.51%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|57.87%
|5 Yr
|5.0%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|34.14%
|10 Yr
|11.1%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|16.79%
* Annualized
|Period
|PABGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-42.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|85.65%
|2021
|3.5%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|54.30%
|2020
|9.9%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|27.30%
|2019
|6.6%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|23.64%
|2018
|0.3%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|10.19%
|PABGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PABGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|69.4 B
|189 K
|222 B
|3.92%
|Number of Holdings
|84
|2
|3509
|31.97%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|52.4 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|2.30%
|Weighting of Top 10
|60.59%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|4.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PABGX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.46%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|25.41%
|Cash
|0.53%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|71.31%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|16.72%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|22.79%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|11.48%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|10.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PABGX % Rank
|Technology
|37.65%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|40.98%
|Communication Services
|21.87%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|1.64%
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.94%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|19.18%
|Healthcare
|10.18%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|73.93%
|Financial Services
|8.19%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|60.25%
|Industrials
|1.12%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|91.80%
|Consumer Defense
|0.71%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|82.62%
|Basic Materials
|0.34%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|69.84%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|36.31%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|69.43%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|57.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PABGX % Rank
|US
|95.25%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|46.48%
|Non US
|4.21%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|40.16%
|PABGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.95%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|49.67%
|Management Fee
|0.54%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|31.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|27.88%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|69.07%
|PABGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PABGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PABGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|39.10%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|59.04%
|PABGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PABGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|21.21%
|PABGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|PABGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PABGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.63%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|71.19%
|PABGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2008
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2007
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2006
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2004
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2003
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2002
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2021
0.66
0.7%
Paul Greene is an associate portfolio manager of the US Large-Cap Core Growth Equity Strategy in the U.S. Equity Division. He is a vice president and an Investment Advisory Committee member of the US Large-Cap Core Equity, US Capital Appreciation, US Structured Research Equity, and US Growth Stock Strategies and an Investment Committee member of the Global Growth Equity Strategy. Paul is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
