T. Rowe Price New Era Fund

mutual fund
TRNEX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$41.59 -0.71 -1.68%
primary theme
Natural Resources Industry Equity
share class
No Load (PRNEX) Primary Inst (TRNEX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price New Era Fund

TRNEX | Fund

$41.59

$3.67 B

4.52%

$1.88

0.55%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.2%

1 yr return

15.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

14.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

Net Assets

$3.67 B

Holdings in Top 10

31.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$42.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 33.80%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TRNEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price New Era Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Dec 17, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Shinwoo Kim

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest a minimum of two-thirds of its assets in the common stocks of natural resource companies. The earnings and tangible assets of natural resources companies may benefit from periods of accelerating inflation. We also invest in other growth companies that we believe have strong potential for earnings growth but do not own or develop natural resources. The relative percentages invested in natural resource and non-natural resource companies can vary depending on economic and monetary conditions and our outlook for inflation. The natural resource companies held by the fund typically own, develop, refine, service, or transport resources, including energy, metals, forest products, industrials, utilities, chemicals, real estate, and other basic commodities. In selecting natural resource stocks, we look for companies whose products can be produced and marketed profitably when both labor costs and prices are rising. In the mining area, for example, we might look for a company that we believe possesses the ability to expand production and maintain superior exploration programs and production facilities.

At least 50% of the fund’s total assets will be invested in stocks of U.S. issuers, but up to 50% of its total assets may be invested in international stocks (including in stocks issued by companies in emerging market countries).

Read More

TRNEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRNEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -7.4% 18.8% 52.73%
1 Yr 15.1% -5.3% 45.3% 53.21%
3 Yr 14.0%* -1.5% 57.2% 60.38%
5 Yr 2.3%* -5.3% 17.1% 74.26%
10 Yr N/A* -9.9% 12.5% 60.61%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRNEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 2.6% -32.2% 34.0% 52.34%
2021 10.8% -2.5% 35.5% 63.81%
2020 -1.7% -8.5% 32.1% 83.50%
2019 3.4% -12.4% 8.5% 42.16%
2018 -3.8% -11.7% 24.9% 36.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRNEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -23.6% 37.6% 46.36%
1 Yr 15.1% -13.2% 45.1% 44.04%
3 Yr 14.0%* -1.5% 57.2% 69.52%
5 Yr 2.3%* -5.3% 22.1% 79.80%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 14.2% 61.17%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRNEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 2.6% -32.2% 34.0% 52.34%
2021 10.8% -2.5% 35.5% 63.81%
2020 -1.7% -8.5% 32.1% 83.50%
2019 3.4% -12.4% 8.5% 42.16%
2018 -3.8% -11.7% 24.9% 36.08%

NAV & Total Return History

TRNEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRNEX Category Low Category High TRNEX % Rank
Net Assets 3.67 B 2.05 M 7.03 B 4.50%
Number of Holdings 98 23 422 21.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.12 B 770 K 4.68 B 9.01%
Weighting of Top 10 31.66% 18.0% 74.6% 91.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 7.38%
  2. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 7.38%
  3. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 7.38%
  4. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 7.38%
  5. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 7.38%
  6. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 7.38%
  7. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 7.38%
  8. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 7.38%
  9. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 7.38%
  10. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 7.38%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRNEX % Rank
Stocks 		92.79% 78.27% 100.48% 99.10%
Cash 		6.89% -1.77% 21.06% 2.70%
Bonds 		0.33% -2.00% 2.96% 7.21%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.60% 36.94%
Other 		0.00% -1.72% 2.99% 36.04%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 37.84%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRNEX % Rank
Energy 		39.17% 0.00% 89.67% 36.94%
Basic Materials 		31.25% 2.49% 100.00% 68.47%
Industrials 		11.79% 0.00% 63.67% 26.13%
Utilities 		8.23% 0.00% 35.93% 14.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.59% 0.00% 43.37% 21.62%
Consumer Defense 		2.30% 0.00% 33.96% 42.34%
Technology 		1.49% 0.00% 17.68% 26.13%
Financial Services 		0.18% 0.00% 4.52% 14.41%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 36.20% 52.25%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.67% 58.56%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.21% 35.14%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRNEX % Rank
US 		53.18% 8.98% 99.93% 70.27%
Non US 		39.61% 0.00% 90.92% 40.54%

TRNEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRNEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.55% 0.08% 5.06% 81.98%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.00% 1.25% 32.43%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 10.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% 43.75%

Sales Fees

TRNEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRNEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRNEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.80% 4.00% 169.00% 34.83%

TRNEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRNEX Category Low Category High TRNEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.52% 0.00% 8.26% 81.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRNEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRNEX Category Low Category High TRNEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.10% -35.65% 9.06% 24.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRNEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRNEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Shinwoo Kim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2021

1.0

1.0%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 24.18 7.69 0.54

