YTD Return
1.2%
1 yr return
15.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
14.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.3%
Net Assets
$3.67 B
Holdings in Top 10
31.7%
Expense Ratio 0.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 33.80%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund will normally invest a minimum of two-thirds of its assets in the common stocks of natural resource companies. The earnings and tangible assets of natural resources companies may benefit from periods of accelerating inflation. We also invest in other growth companies that we believe have strong potential for earnings growth but do not own or develop natural resources. The relative percentages invested in natural resource and non-natural resource companies can vary depending on economic and monetary conditions and our outlook for inflation. The natural resource companies held by the fund typically own, develop, refine, service, or transport resources, including energy, metals, forest products, industrials, utilities, chemicals, real estate, and other basic commodities. In selecting natural resource stocks, we look for companies whose products can be produced and marketed profitably when both labor costs and prices are rising. In the mining area, for example, we might look for a company that we believe possesses the ability to expand production and maintain superior exploration programs and production facilities.
At least 50% of the fund’s total assets will be invested in stocks of U.S. issuers, but up to 50% of its total assets may be invested in international stocks (including in stocks issued by companies in emerging market countries).
|Period
|TRNEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-7.4%
|18.8%
|52.73%
|1 Yr
|15.1%
|-5.3%
|45.3%
|53.21%
|3 Yr
|14.0%*
|-1.5%
|57.2%
|60.38%
|5 Yr
|2.3%*
|-5.3%
|17.1%
|74.26%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|12.5%
|60.61%
* Annualized
|TRNEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRNEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.67 B
|2.05 M
|7.03 B
|4.50%
|Number of Holdings
|98
|23
|422
|21.62%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.12 B
|770 K
|4.68 B
|9.01%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.66%
|18.0%
|74.6%
|91.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRNEX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.79%
|78.27%
|100.48%
|99.10%
|Cash
|6.89%
|-1.77%
|21.06%
|2.70%
|Bonds
|0.33%
|-2.00%
|2.96%
|7.21%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.60%
|36.94%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.72%
|2.99%
|36.04%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|37.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRNEX % Rank
|Energy
|39.17%
|0.00%
|89.67%
|36.94%
|Basic Materials
|31.25%
|2.49%
|100.00%
|68.47%
|Industrials
|11.79%
|0.00%
|63.67%
|26.13%
|Utilities
|8.23%
|0.00%
|35.93%
|14.41%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.59%
|0.00%
|43.37%
|21.62%
|Consumer Defense
|2.30%
|0.00%
|33.96%
|42.34%
|Technology
|1.49%
|0.00%
|17.68%
|26.13%
|Financial Services
|0.18%
|0.00%
|4.52%
|14.41%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.20%
|52.25%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.67%
|58.56%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.21%
|35.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRNEX % Rank
|US
|53.18%
|8.98%
|99.93%
|70.27%
|Non US
|39.61%
|0.00%
|90.92%
|40.54%
|TRNEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.55%
|0.08%
|5.06%
|81.98%
|Management Fee
|0.53%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|32.43%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|10.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|43.75%
|TRNEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|TRNEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TRNEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|33.80%
|4.00%
|169.00%
|34.83%
|TRNEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRNEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.52%
|0.00%
|8.26%
|81.98%
|TRNEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TRNEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRNEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.10%
|-35.65%
|9.06%
|24.55%
|TRNEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.890
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.790
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.560
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.730
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.470
|OrdinaryDividend
