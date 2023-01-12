Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price Retirement 2050 Fund

mutual fund
TRJLX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$16.94 +0.15 +0.89%
primary theme
N/A
share class
I (TRJLX) Adv (PARFX) Other (TRRMX) Other (RRTFX)
TRJLX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Retirement 2050 Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$16.94 +0.15 +0.89%
primary theme
N/A
share class
I (TRJLX) Adv (PARFX) Other (TRRMX) Other (RRTFX)
TRJLX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Retirement 2050 Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$16.94 +0.15 +0.89%
primary theme
N/A
share class
I (TRJLX) Adv (PARFX) Other (TRRMX) Other (RRTFX)

Name

As of 12/01/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Retirement 2050 Fund

TRJLX | Fund

$16.94

$6.31 B

0.00%

0.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$6.31 B

Holdings in Top 10

82.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 12/01/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Retirement 2050 Fund

TRJLX | Fund

$16.94

$6.31 B

0.00%

0.45%

TRJLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Retirement 2050 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TROWEPRICE
  • Inception Date
    Nov 13, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    I
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund pursues its objective(s) by investing in a diversified portfolio of other T. Rowe Price stock and bond mutual funds that represent various asset classes and sectors. The fund’s allocation among T. Rowe Price mutual funds will change over time in relation to its target retirement date.

The fund is managed based on the specific retirement year (target date 2050) included in its name and assumes a retirement age of 65. The target date refers to the approximate year an investor in the fund would plan to retire and likely stop making new investments in the fund. The fund is primarily designed for an investor who anticipates retiring at or about the target date and who plans to withdraw the value of the account in the fund gradually after retirement. However, if an investor retires earlier or later than age 65, the fund may not be an appropriate investment even if the investor retires on or near the fund’s target date.

Over time, the allocation to asset classes and funds will change according to a predetermined “glide path” shown in the following chart (the left axis indicates the overall neutral allocation to stocks with the remainder of the allocation to bonds). The glide path represents the shifting of asset classes over time and shows how the fund’s asset mix becomes more conservative–both prior to and after retirement–as time elapses. This reflects the need for reduced market risks as retirement approaches and the need for lower portfolio volatility after retiring. Although the glide path is meant to dampen the fund’s potential volatility as retirement approaches, the fund is not designed for a lump sum redemption at the retirement date. The fund pursues an asset allocation strategy that promotes asset accumulation prior to retirement, but it is intended to also serve as a post-retirement investment vehicle with allocations designed to support an income stream made up of regular withdrawals throughout retirement along with some portfolio growth that exceeds inflation. After the target date, the fund is designed to balance longevity and inflation risks along with the need for some income, although it does not guarantee a particular level of income.

The glide path provides for a neutral allocation to stocks at the target date of 55%. The fund’s overall exposure to stocks will continue to decline until approximately 30 years after its target date, when its neutral allocations to stocks and bonds will remain unchanged. There are no maturity restrictions within the fund’s overall allocation to bonds, although the underlying bond funds in which the fund invests may impose specific limits on maturity or credit quality. The allocations are referred to as “neutral” allocations because they are strategic and do not reflect any tactical decisions made by T. Rowe Price to overweight or underweight a particular asset class or sector based on its market outlook. The target allocations assigned to the broad asset classes (Stocks and Bonds), which reflect these tactical decisions resulting from market outlook, are not expected to vary from the neutral allocations set forth in the glide path by more than plus or minus 5%. The target allocations and actual allocations may differ due to significant market movements or cash flows.

The following table illustrates how the portfolio is generally expected to be allocated between the asset classes and the underlying T. Rowe Price mutual funds that are used to represent the broad asset classes and specific sectors. The fund invests in the Z Class of each of its underlying funds. T. Rowe Price is contractually obligated to waive and/or bear all of the Z Class’ expenses, with certain limited exceptions. The fund’s overall allocation to stocks is represented by a diversified mix of U.S. and international stock funds that employ both growth and value investment approaches and consist of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks. The fund’s overall allocation to bonds is represented by a “core” fixed income component designed to have lower overall volatility and a “diversifying” fixed income component designed to respond to a variety of market conditions and improve risk adjusted returns. The information in the table represents the neutral allocations for the fund as of October 1, 2023. The numbers may not add to 100% due to rounding. The fund’s shareholder reports set forth its actual allocations between stock funds and bond funds and to the individual T. Rowe Price mutual funds.

T. Rowe Price may periodically rebalance or modify the asset mix of the underlying funds and change the underlying fund investments.

Retirement 2050 Fund

Asset Class

Sector(s)

Neutral Allocation

Underlying Fund(s)

Stocks

97.41

%

Hedged Equity

0.00

%

Hedged Equity

Inflation Focused

4.87

Real Assets

International Developed Market

23.60

International Stock,

International Value Equity, and/or

Overseas Stock

International Emerging Market

4.16

Emerging Markets Discovery Stock and/or

Emerging Markets Stock

U.S. Large-Cap

51.82

Equity Index 500,

Growth Stock,

U.S. Equity Research,

U.S. Large-Cap Core, and/or

Value

U.S. Mid-Cap

6.48

Mid-Cap Growth,

Mid-Cap Index, and/or

Mid-Cap Value

U.S. Small-Cap

6.48

New Horizons,

Small-Cap Index,

Small-Cap Stock, and/or

Small-Cap Value

Bonds

2.60

Core Fixed Income

1.82

Dynamic Global Bond,

International Bond (USD Hedged), and/or

New Income

Diversifying Fixed Income

0.78

Dynamic Credit,

Emerging Markets Bond,

Floating Rate,

High Yield,

Limited Duration Inflation Focused Bond,

U.S. Treasury Long-Term Index, and/or

U.S. Treasury Money
Read More

TRJLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRJLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRJLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRJLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRJLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TRJLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRJLX Category Low Category High TRJLX % Rank
Net Assets 6.31 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 28 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 5.48 B N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 82.76% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. T ROWE PRICE GROWTH STOCK FUND INC 15.85%
  2. T ROWE PRICE VALUE FUND INC 15.14%
  3. T ROWE PRICE EQUITY INDEX 500 FUND 10.11%
  4. T ROWE PRICE OVERSEAS STOCK FUND 7.90%
  5. T ROWE PRICE US LARGE-CAP CORE FUND INC 7.42%
  6. T ROWE PRICE INTERNATIONAL VALUE EQUITY FUND 6.88%
  7. T ROWE PRICE INTERNATIONAL STOCK FUND 6.61%
  8. T ROWE PRICE REAL ASSETS FUND INC 5.58%
  9. T ROWE PRICE MID-CAP GROWTH FUND INC 3.82%
  10. T ROWE PRICE MID-CAP VALUE FUND INC 3.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRJLX % Rank
Stocks 		97.93% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		2.01% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.10% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRJLX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRJLX % Rank
US 		97.93% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRJLX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		2.01% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRJLX % Rank
US 		0.10% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

TRJLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRJLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.45% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TRJLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TRJLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRJLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TRJLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRJLX Category Low Category High TRJLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRJLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRJLX Category Low Category High TRJLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRJLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TRJLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×