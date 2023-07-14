Home
Trending ETFs

RRTFX (Mutual Fund)

RRTFX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

14.3%

1 yr return

8.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

Net Assets

$6.86 B

Holdings in Top 10

82.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

RRTFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Retirement 2050 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Wyatt Lee

Fund Description

The fund pursues its objective(s) by investing in a diversified portfolio of other T. Rowe Price stock and bond mutual funds that represent various asset classes and sectors. The fund’s allocation among T. Rowe Price mutual funds will change over time in relation to its target retirement date.

The fund is managed based on the specific retirement year (target date 2050) included in its name and assumes a retirement age of 65. The target date refers to the approximate year an investor in the fund would plan to retire and likely stop making new investments in the fund. The fund is primarily designed for an investor who anticipates retiring at or about the target date and who plans to withdraw the value of the account in the fund gradually after retirement. However, if an investor retires earlier or later than age 65, the fund may not be an appropriate investment even if the investor retires on or near the fund’s target date.

Over time, the allocation to asset classes and funds will change according to a predetermined “glide path” shown in the following chart (the left axis indicates the overall neutral allocation to stocks with the remainder of the allocation to bonds). The glide path represents the shifting of asset classes over time and shows how the fund’s asset mix becomes more conservative–both prior to and after retirement–as time elapses. This reflects the need for reduced market risks as retirement approaches and the need for lower portfolio volatility after retiring. Although the glide path is meant to dampen the fund’s potential volatility as retirement approaches, the fund is not designed for a lump sum redemption at the retirement date. The fund pursues an asset allocation strategy that promotes asset accumulation prior to retirement, but it is intended to also serve as a post-retirement investment vehicle with allocations designed to support an income stream made up of regular withdrawals throughout retirement along with some portfolio growth that exceeds inflation. After the target date, the fund is designed to balance longevity and inflation risks along with the need for some income, although it does not guarantee a particular level of income.

 

The glide path provides for a neutral allocation to stocks at the target date of 55%. The fund’s overall exposure to stocks will continue to decline until approximately 30 years after its target date, when its neutral allocations to stocks and bonds will remain unchanged. There are no maturity restrictions within the fund’s overall allocation to bonds, although the bond funds in which the fund invests may impose specific limits on maturity or credit quality. The allocations are referred to as “neutral” allocations because they are strategic and do not reflect any tactical decisions made by T. Rowe Price to overweight or underweight a particular asset class or sector based on its market outlook. The target allocations assigned to the broad asset classes (Stocks and Bonds), which reflect these tactical decisions resulting from market outlook, are not expected to vary from the neutral allocations set forth in the glide path by more than plus (+) or minus (-) five percent (5%). The target allocations and actual allocations may differ due to significant market movements or cash flows.

The following table illustrates how the portfolio is generally expected to be allocated between the asset classes and the underlying T. Rowe Price mutual funds that are used to represent the broad asset classes and specific sectors. The fund invests in the Z Class of each of its underlying funds. T. Rowe Price is contractually obligated to waive and/or bear all of the Z Class’ expenses, with certain limited exceptions. The fund’s overall allocation to stocks is represented by a diversified mix of U.S. and international stock funds that employ both growth and value investment approaches and consist of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks. The fund’s overall allocation to bonds is represented by a “core” fixed income component designed to have lower overall volatility and a “diversifying” fixed income component designed to respond to a variety of market conditions and improve risk adjusted returns. The information in the table represents the neutral allocations for the fund as of October 1, 2022. The fund’s shareholder reports set forth its actual allocations between stock funds and bond funds and to the individual T. Rowe Price mutual funds. T. Rowe Price may periodically rebalance or modify the asset mix of the underlying funds and change the underlying fund investments.

Retirement 2050 Fund

Asset Class

Sector(s)

Neutral Allocation

Underlying Fund(s)

Stocks

97.60

%

Inflation Focused Stocks

4.88

%

Real Assets

International Developed Market Stocks

23.64

International Stock,

International Value Equity, and/or

Overseas Stock

International Emerging Market Stocks

4.17

Emerging Markets Discovery Stock and/or

Emerging Markets Stock

U.S. Large-Cap Stocks

51.93

Equity Index 500,

Growth Stock,

U.S. Equity Research,

U.S. Large-Cap Core, and/or

Value

U.S. Mid-Cap Stocks

6.49

Mid-Cap Growth,

Mid-Cap Index, and/or

Mid-Cap Value

U.S. Small-Cap Stocks

6.49

New Horizons,

Small-Cap Index,

Small-Cap Stock, and/or

Small-Cap Value

Bonds

2.40

Core Fixed Income

1.68

Dynamic Global Bond,

International Bond (USD Hedged), and/or

New Income

Diversifying Fixed Income

0.72

Emerging Markets Bond,

Floating Rate,

High Yield,

Limited Duration Inflation Focused Bond,

U.S. Treasury Long-Term Index, and/or

U.S. Treasury Money
Read More

RRTFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RRTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% 7.9% 15.5% 33.00%
1 Yr 8.0% -53.5% 17.1% 51.72%
3 Yr 2.2%* -21.9% 10.0% 48.65%
5 Yr 0.7%* -13.4% 5.7% 39.88%
10 Yr 3.2%* -2.0% 6.5% 32.58%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RRTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.1% -67.5% -10.4% 62.44%
2021 4.6% -4.0% 9.7% 40.72%
2020 4.2% 1.3% 4.9% 26.78%
2019 4.3% 1.8% 5.4% 57.54%
2018 -3.2% -5.4% -1.5% 54.32%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RRTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% 7.9% 15.5% 33.00%
1 Yr 8.0% -53.5% 17.1% 51.72%
3 Yr 2.2%* -21.9% 10.0% 48.65%
5 Yr 0.7%* -13.4% 5.7% 43.45%
10 Yr 3.2%* 0.0% 7.4% 65.17%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RRTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.1% -67.5% -10.4% 62.44%
2021 4.6% -4.0% 9.7% 40.72%
2020 4.2% 1.3% 4.9% 26.78%
2019 4.3% 1.8% 5.4% 57.54%
2018 -3.2% -5.4% -1.1% 74.07%

NAV & Total Return History

RRTFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RRTFX Category Low Category High RRTFX % Rank
Net Assets 6.86 B 1.5 M 50.8 B 11.06%
Number of Holdings 26 4 560 26.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.16 B 606 K 50.2 B 11.06%
Weighting of Top 10 82.72% 38.4% 100.0% 59.24%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. T. Rowe Price Value Z 20.77%
  2. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Z 16.09%
  3. T. Rowe Price Equity Index 500 Z 10.45%
  4. T. Rowe Price International Value Eq Z 7.70%
  5. T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Z 7.38%
  6. T. Rowe Price International Stock Z 6.46%
  7. T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Z 4.14%
  8. T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Z 3.70%
  9. T. Rowe Price Real Assets Z 3.20%
  10. T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Stock Z 2.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RRTFX % Rank
Stocks 		93.62% 0.00% 96.93% 19.71%
Cash 		4.33% -6.28% 23.99% 17.79%
Bonds 		2.01% 0.89% 73.19% 96.15%
Other 		0.02% -1.07% 18.05% 85.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 0.36% 58.65%
Convertible Bonds 		0.01% 0.00% 0.93% 95.19%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RRTFX % Rank
Technology 		19.36% 14.07% 24.11% 37.38%
Financial Services 		14.56% 12.80% 18.83% 65.53%
Healthcare 		13.53% 10.42% 14.66% 33.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.81% 8.06% 13.35% 5.83%
Industrials 		10.00% 9.14% 12.45% 76.70%
Communication Services 		9.92% 5.69% 10.23% 11.65%
Basic Materials 		5.05% 3.22% 6.86% 37.86%
Consumer Defense 		4.76% 4.68% 11.06% 96.60%
Real Estate 		4.27% 1.86% 10.17% 45.63%
Utilities 		3.31% 1.90% 8.12% 6.80%
Energy 		2.43% 2.33% 6.54% 97.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RRTFX % Rank
US 		62.22% 0.00% 71.21% 16.35%
Non US 		31.40% 0.00% 46.21% 44.71%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RRTFX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		66.46% 5.30% 89.12% 7.69%
Government 		24.88% 4.51% 74.03% 69.71%
Corporate 		4.42% 0.46% 40.61% 92.79%
Securitized 		4.14% 0.00% 32.00% 76.44%
Municipal 		0.09% 0.00% 3.03% 50.00%
Derivative 		0.01% 0.00% 23.35% 62.02%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RRTFX % Rank
US 		1.58% 0.76% 47.10% 96.63%
Non US 		0.43% 0.00% 26.09% 74.04%

RRTFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RRTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.21% 0.01% 43.52% 18.41%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.00% 0.91% 92.65%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 84.55%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.29% 65.22%

Sales Fees

RRTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RRTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RRTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.00% 1.00% 110.00% 64.40%

RRTFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RRTFX Category Low Category High RRTFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.61% 0.00% 1.63% 83.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RRTFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RRTFX Category Low Category High RRTFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.01% -0.36% 11.75% 95.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RRTFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RRTFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Wyatt Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2015

6.84

6.8%

Wyatt Lee, CFA is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at T. Rowe Price. Mr. Lee became chairman of the committee in 2011. He joined the Firm in 1999 and his investment experience dates from 1997.

Kimberly DeDominicis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Ms. DeDominicis originally joined T. Rowe Price in 1998 and returned to the Firm in 2003. Her investment experience dates from 1999. Ms. DeDominicis has served as an associate portfolio manager for the target date strategies during the past five years.

Andrew Jacobs van Merlen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

2.41

2.4%

Andrew Jacobs van Merlen is a Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group. Mr. Jacobs van Merlen earned a BS in finance from the University of Maryland and an MBA in sustainable business from the University of Cambridge. He also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.09 5.75 2.41

