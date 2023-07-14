Home
Trending ETFs

Catalyst/SMH Total Return Income Fund

mutual fund
TRIIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$4.46 -0.01 -0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
A (TRIFX) Primary C (TRICX) Inst (TRIIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Catalyst/SMH Total Return Income Fund

TRIIX | Fund

$4.46

$20.1 M

6.08%

$0.27

1.91%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.7%

1 yr return

5.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

Net Assets

$20.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$4.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.91%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 42.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Catalyst/SMH Total Return Income Fund

TRIIX | Fund

$4.46

$20.1 M

6.08%

$0.27

1.91%

TRIIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 5.96%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Catalyst/SMH Total Return Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Catalyst Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dwayne Moyers

Fund Description

Normally, the Fund invests primarily in a broad range of income-producing securities. These include equity securities, such as dividend-paying common stocks and REITs and debt securities, such as interest-paying bonds and convertible bonds. The Fund may also invest in preferred stock, master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), and bank notes. The composition of the Fund’s investments in equity, debt and cash or money market instruments may vary substantially depending on various factors, including market conditions.

Generally, at least 30% of the Fund’s assets is invested in equity securities. Subject to the provisions of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), the Fund may invest in other investment companies (“acquired funds”), including business development companies (“BDCs”) and other closed-end funds, and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization but generally focuses on stocks with capitalization between $1 billion and $10 billion.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in equity securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States, including without limitation sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in debt securities of non-U.S. issuers.

In addition, the Fund may invest without limitation in lower quality, higher yielding debt securities (rated Ba or lower by Moody’s Investors Service or BB or lower by S&P Global Ratings or unrated but determined by the Fund’s sub-advisor, SMH Capital Advisors, LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”) to be of equivalent quality) also known as “junk bonds.” While there are no restrictions on maturity, the bonds in the Fund’s portfolio generally have an average maturity of less than ten years.

The Sub-Advisor seeks to invest in attractively valued securities that, in its opinion, represent above-average long-term investment opportunities. The Sub-Advisor seeks investments with yields above the market average and generally focuses on value-oriented securities – those with low price to sales, price to book and price to earnings ratios relative to their growth rates. Securities may be sold when the Sub-Advisor believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the 1940 Act, which means that it is not limited by the 1940 Act with regard to the portion of its assets that may be invested in the securities of a single issuer.

Distribution Policy: The Fund’s distribution policy is to make twelve monthly distributions to shareholders. The level of monthly distributions (including any return of capital) is not fixed and is not designed to generate, and is not expected to result in, distributions that equal a fixed percentage of the Fund’s current net asset value per share. Shareholders receiving periodic payments from the Fund may be under the impression that they are receiving net profits. However, all or a portion of a distribution may consist of a return of capital. Shareholders should not assume that the source of a distribution from the Fund is net profit. For more information about the Fund’s distribution policy, please turn to “Additional Information About the Fund’s Principal Investment Strategies and Related Risks – Principal Investment Strategies – Catalyst/SMH Total Return Income Fund - Distribution Policy and Goals” section in the Fund’s Prospectus.

TRIIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% -8.3% 18.1% 84.12%
1 Yr 5.7% -13.3% 143.9% 35.86%
3 Yr 5.5%* -8.0% 25.7% 3.24%
5 Yr -0.1%* -9.8% 24.3% 43.36%
10 Yr -3.5%* -6.1% 9.0% 99.38%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.5% -34.7% 92.4% 31.36%
2021 8.7% -6.1% 19.5% 0.57%
2020 -0.4% -7.5% 11.8% 94.13%
2019 3.1% 0.1% 14.9% 59.06%
2018 -2.7% -12.6% 0.0% 71.47%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% -11.9% 18.1% 83.58%
1 Yr 5.7% -13.3% 143.9% 35.49%
3 Yr 5.5%* -8.0% 25.7% 3.96%
5 Yr -0.1%* -9.8% 24.3% 56.03%
10 Yr -3.5%* -6.1% 11.0% 99.37%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.5% -34.7% 92.4% 31.36%
2021 8.7% -6.1% 19.5% 0.57%
2020 -0.4% -7.5% 11.8% 94.13%
2019 3.1% 0.1% 14.9% 61.04%
2018 -2.7% -12.6% 0.2% 89.66%

NAV & Total Return History

TRIIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRIIX Category Low Category High TRIIX % Rank
Net Assets 20.1 M 658 K 207 B 96.73%
Number of Holdings 48 2 15351 55.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.8 M 660 K 48.5 B 95.78%
Weighting of Top 10 42.43% 8.4% 105.0% 49.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 10.48%
  2. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 10.48%
  3. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 10.48%
  4. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 10.48%
  5. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 10.48%
  6. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 10.48%
  7. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 10.48%
  8. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 10.48%
  9. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 10.48%
  10. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 10.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRIIX % Rank
Stocks 		45.06% 0.00% 99.40% 88.69%
Bonds 		42.27% 0.00% 116.75% 13.08%
Convertible Bonds 		10.66% 0.00% 23.84% 3.00%
Cash 		2.02% -16.75% 81.51% 72.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 91.55%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 86.92%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRIIX % Rank
Financial Services 		37.74% 0.00% 38.77% 0.82%
Real Estate 		22.65% 0.00% 65.01% 2.32%
Industrials 		12.28% 0.00% 24.37% 16.39%
Technology 		7.52% 0.00% 44.21% 93.85%
Energy 		6.29% 0.00% 85.65% 30.60%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.84% 0.00% 19.36% 89.21%
Communication Services 		4.66% 0.00% 23.67% 90.44%
Consumer Defense 		2.23% 0.00% 19.93% 92.49%
Healthcare 		1.79% 0.00% 29.35% 95.49%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 99.55% 97.68%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 33.35% 98.77%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRIIX % Rank
US 		45.06% -1.65% 98.67% 56.40%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 37.06% 98.64%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRIIX % Rank
Corporate 		91.42% 0.00% 98.21% 4.22%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.58% 0.14% 100.00% 64.71%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 83.51%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 92.13% 97.41%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 89.78%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 97.26% 98.09%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRIIX % Rank
US 		42.27% 0.00% 62.18% 5.04%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 84.73% 98.37%

TRIIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.91% 0.01% 17.63% 7.50%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.83% 96.76%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 11.39%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% 62.31%

Sales Fees

TRIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 42.00% 0.00% 343.00% 52.56%

TRIIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRIIX Category Low Category High TRIIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.08% 0.00% 8.35% 4.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRIIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRIIX Category Low Category High TRIIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 5.96% -2.34% 19.41% 0.70%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRIIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

TRIIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dwayne Moyers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 21, 2008

14.04

14.0%

Dwayne Moyers has been with the firm since the founding of SMHCA in 1996 and has been in the industry since 1991. Mr. Moyers is a member of the SMHCA Investment Committee and is responsible for portfolio design, allocation management and overseeing the day-to-day portfolio management of the firm’s strategies. As Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Moyers oversees the Portfolio Management Team as they continually monitor the quantitative, qualitative, and risk control disciplines that are used to manage the investment strategies. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Moyers was a credit analyst with Tandy Corporation. Mr. Moyers holds a bachelor degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Daniel Rudnitsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2012

9.59

9.6%

Daniel Rudnitsky joined SMH Capital Advisors in 2012 and serves as Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President. As Portfolio Manager and member of the Investment Committee, Mr. Rudnitsky’s responsibilities include research and credit analysis, day-to-day portfolio management and investment origination. Mr. Rudnitsky plays a role in financial analysis and modeling processes by building financial models and researching market trends. He also works on the development of new products and facilitates expansion into new markets. Prior to joining the SMHCA team, Mr. Rudnitsky served as Investment Product/Platform Manager of New York Life Insurance Company (November 2010 to July 2012); Vice President, Municipal Bond Sales of Rockfleet Financial Services, Inc. (January 2010 to September 2010); Fixed Income Client Portfolio Manager for Institutional and Fixed Income Portfolios of Bear Stearns Asset Management (January 2007 to November 2008); Global Fixed Income Product Manager for AllianceBernstein (2004 to 2006); and various position with The Dreyfus Corporation (2004-2006). Mr. Rudnitsky holds a bachelor degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Ramapo College of New Jersey.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

