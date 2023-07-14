Normally, the Fund invests primarily in a broad range of income-producing securities. These include equity securities, such as dividend-paying common stocks and REITs and debt securities, such as interest-paying bonds and convertible bonds. The Fund may also invest in preferred stock, master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), and bank notes. The composition of the Fund’s investments in equity, debt and cash or money market instruments may vary substantially depending on various factors, including market conditions.

Generally, at least 30% of the Fund’s assets is invested in equity securities. Subject to the provisions of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), the Fund may invest in other investment companies (“acquired funds”), including business development companies (“BDCs”) and other closed-end funds, and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization but generally focuses on stocks with capitalization between $1 billion and $10 billion.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in equity securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States, including without limitation sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in debt securities of non-U.S. issuers.

In addition, the Fund may invest without limitation in lower quality, higher yielding debt securities (rated Ba or lower by Moody’s Investors Service or BB or lower by S&P Global Ratings or unrated but determined by the Fund’s sub-advisor, SMH Capital Advisors, LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”) to be of equivalent quality) also known as “junk bonds.” While there are no restrictions on maturity, the bonds in the Fund’s portfolio generally have an average maturity of less than ten years.

The Sub-Advisor seeks to invest in attractively valued securities that, in its opinion, represent above-average long-term investment opportunities. The Sub-Advisor seeks investments with yields above the market average and generally focuses on value-oriented securities – those with low price to sales, price to book and price to earnings ratios relative to their growth rates. Securities may be sold when the Sub-Advisor believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the 1940 Act, which means that it is not limited by the 1940 Act with regard to the portion of its assets that may be invested in the securities of a single issuer.

Distribution Policy: The Fund’s distribution policy is to make twelve monthly distributions to shareholders. The level of monthly distributions (including any return of capital) is not fixed and is not designed to generate, and is not expected to result in, distributions that equal a fixed percentage of the Fund’s current net asset value per share. Shareholders receiving periodic payments from the Fund may be under the impression that they are receiving net profits. However, all or a portion of a distribution may consist of a return of capital. Shareholders should not assume that the source of a distribution from the Fund is net profit. For more information about the Fund’s distribution policy, please turn to “Additional Information About the Fund’s Principal Investment Strategies and Related Risks – Principal Investment Strategies – Catalyst/SMH Total Return Income Fund - Distribution Policy and Goals” section in the Fund’s Prospectus.