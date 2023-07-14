Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Global Stock Fund

TRGLX | Fund

$54.61

$5.62 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.78%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.0%

1 yr return

19.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.1%

Net Assets

$5.62 B

Holdings in Top 10

35.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$54.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.78%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 78.20%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TRGLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Global Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Mar 06, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Eiswert

Fund Description

The fund seeks to be broadly diversified by investing in a variety of industries in developed and, to a lesser extent, emerging markets. The fund normally invests in at least five countries, one of which is the U.S. Under normal conditions, at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in stocks and at least 40% of the fund’s net assets will be invested in stocks of companies outside the U.S. (at least 30% if foreign market conditions are not favorable). While the fund has flexibility to purchase stocks of companies of any size, investments will typically focus on large- and mid-cap growth stocks.

While the adviser invests with an awareness of the global economic backdrop and the adviser’s outlook for certain industries, sectors, and individual countries, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects.

Security selection reflects a growth style. The adviser relies on a global team of investment analysts dedicated to in-depth fundamental research in an effort to identify companies capable of achieving and sustaining above-average, long-term earnings growth. The adviser seeks to purchase stocks of companies at reasonable prices in relation to present or anticipated earnings, cash flow, or book value.

In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

·leading or improving market position;

·attractive business niche;

·attractive or improving franchise or industry position;

·seasoned management;

·stable or improving earnings and/or cash flow; and

·sound or improving balance sheet.

Read More

TRGLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.0% -35.6% 29.2% 66.78%
1 Yr 19.0% 17.3% 252.4% 4.32%
3 Yr 0.7%* -3.5% 34.6% 2.43%
5 Yr 5.1%* 0.1% 32.7% 2.82%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 2.04%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.9% -24.3% 957.1% 6.03%
2021 -1.8% -38.3% 47.1% 3.16%
2020 12.9% -54.2% 0.6% 13.59%
2019 7.4% -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 -2.0% -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.0% -35.6% 29.2% 67.00%
1 Yr 19.0% 11.4% 252.4% 4.32%
3 Yr 0.7%* -3.5% 34.6% 2.31%
5 Yr 5.1%* 0.1% 32.7% 2.55%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 2.04%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.9% -24.3% 957.1% 6.03%
2021 -1.8% -33.1% 47.1% 3.16%
2020 12.9% -44.4% 1.8% 29.07%
2019 7.4% -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 -2.0% -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TRGLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRGLX Category Low Category High TRGLX % Rank
Net Assets 5.62 B 199 K 133 B 10.86%
Number of Holdings 84 1 9075 43.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.39 B -18 M 37.6 B 13.11%
Weighting of Top 10 35.48% 9.1% 100.0% 46.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 5.95%
  2. Charles Schwab Corp 4.74%
  3. General Electric Co 4.20%
  4. London Stock Exchange Group PLC 4.08%
  5. London Stock Exchange Group PLC 4.08%
  6. London Stock Exchange Group PLC 4.08%
  7. London Stock Exchange Group PLC 4.08%
  8. London Stock Exchange Group PLC 4.08%
  9. London Stock Exchange Group PLC 4.08%
  10. London Stock Exchange Group PLC 4.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRGLX % Rank
Stocks 		98.42% 61.84% 125.47% 52.97%
Cash 		1.58% -174.70% 23.12% 92.62%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 73.68%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 5.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 71.26%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 71.92%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRGLX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		21.55% 0.00% 40.94% 34.25%
Financial Services 		18.96% 0.00% 38.42% 20.70%
Technology 		14.25% 0.00% 49.87% 50.00%
Industrials 		14.07% 0.00% 44.06% 10.79%
Healthcare 		12.03% 0.00% 35.42% 53.41%
Communication Services 		8.53% 0.00% 57.66% 22.80%
Real Estate 		3.34% 0.00% 39.48% 58.04%
Basic Materials 		3.08% 0.00% 38.60% 77.42%
Consumer Defense 		2.70% 0.00% 73.28% 80.18%
Utilities 		0.89% 0.00% 29.12% 94.05%
Energy 		0.61% 0.00% 21.15% 91.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRGLX % Rank
US 		58.16% 0.13% 103.82% 62.89%
Non US 		40.26% 0.58% 99.46% 31.94%

TRGLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.78% 0.01% 44.27% 87.34%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.00% 1.82% 35.78%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

TRGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 87.50%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 78.20% 0.00% 395.00% 90.83%

TRGLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRGLX Category Low Category High TRGLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 70.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRGLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRGLX Category Low Category High TRGLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.17% -4.27% 12.65% 68.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRGLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRGLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Eiswert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2012

9.67

9.7%

David Eiswert has been chairman of the committee since 2012. He joined the Firm in 2003 and his investment experience dates from 2000. Prior to joining the firm in 2003, David was employed as an analyst at Mellon Growth Advisors and Fidelity Management and Research. He also worked as a consultant in the communications industry. David earned a B.A., summa cum laude, in economics and political science from St. Mary's College of Maryland and an M.A. in economics from the University of Maryland, College Park. He also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

