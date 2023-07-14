Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The fund seeks to be broadly diversified by investing in a variety of industries in developed and, to a lesser extent, emerging markets. The fund normally invests in at least five countries, one of which is the U.S. Under normal conditions, at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in stocks and at least 40% of the fund’s net assets will be invested in stocks of companies outside the U.S. (at least 30% if foreign market conditions are not favorable). While the fund has flexibility to purchase stocks of companies of any size, investments will typically focus on large- and mid-cap growth stocks.
While the adviser invests with an awareness of the global economic backdrop and the adviser’s outlook for certain industries, sectors, and individual countries, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects.
Security selection reflects a growth style. The adviser relies on a global team of investment analysts dedicated to in-depth fundamental research in an effort to identify companies capable of achieving and sustaining above-average, long-term earnings growth. The adviser seeks to purchase stocks of companies at reasonable prices in relation to present or anticipated earnings, cash flow, or book value.
In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:
·leading or improving market position;
·attractive business niche;
·attractive or improving franchise or industry position;
·seasoned management;
·stable or improving earnings and/or cash flow; and
·sound or improving balance sheet.
|Period
|PAGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.8%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|70.58%
|1 Yr
|18.5%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|4.89%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|2.68%
|5 Yr
|4.8%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|3.22%
|10 Yr
|9.9%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|2.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|PAGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.2%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|6.50%
|2021
|-1.9%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|4.17%
|2020
|12.9%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|13.32%
|2019
|7.3%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|5.42%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|22.49%
|PAGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAGSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.62 B
|199 K
|133 B
|10.75%
|Number of Holdings
|84
|1
|9075
|43.06%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.39 B
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|13.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.48%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|46.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAGSX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.42%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|52.86%
|Cash
|1.58%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|92.51%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|68.94%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|5.07%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|65.53%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|66.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAGSX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|21.55%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|34.14%
|Financial Services
|18.96%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|20.59%
|Technology
|14.25%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|49.89%
|Industrials
|14.07%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|10.68%
|Healthcare
|12.03%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|53.30%
|Communication Services
|8.53%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|22.69%
|Real Estate
|3.34%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|57.82%
|Basic Materials
|3.08%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|77.31%
|Consumer Defense
|2.70%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|80.07%
|Utilities
|0.89%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|91.41%
|Energy
|0.61%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|88.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAGSX % Rank
|US
|58.16%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|62.78%
|Non US
|40.26%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|31.83%
|PAGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.06%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|57.58%
|Management Fee
|0.63%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|35.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|40.80%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|74.92%
|PAGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PAGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|50.79%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PAGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|78.20%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|90.71%
|PAGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAGSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|64.99%
|PAGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PAGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAGSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.45%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|82.84%
|PAGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2008
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2006
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2012
9.67
9.7%
David Eiswert has been chairman of the committee since 2012. He joined the Firm in 2003 and his investment experience dates from 2000. Prior to joining the firm in 2003, David was employed as an analyst at Mellon Growth Advisors and Fidelity Management and Research. He also worked as a consultant in the communications industry. David earned a B.A., summa cum laude, in economics and political science from St. Mary's College of Maryland and an M.A. in economics from the University of Maryland, College Park. He also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
