Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1 yr return
3 Yr Avg Return
5 Yr Avg Return
Net Assets
$2.52 B
Holdings in Top 10
99.9%
Expense Ratio 0.01%
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The fund will attempt to achieve its investment objective by investing in a mix of American Funds fixed income funds. The fund will principally invest in funds that seek current income through investments in bonds or in other fixed income instruments.
When determining in which bond funds to invest, the investment adviser will predominately seek exposure to higher quality bonds (rated A- or better or A3 or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality) with intermediate to short-term durations. The fund may, however, invest in underlying funds with exposure to lower quality, higher yielding securities rated BBB+ or below and Baa1 or below (including those rated BB+ or below and Ba1 or below) or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality, and to bonds with longer durations.
The underlying funds may hold securities issued and guaranteed by the U.S. government, securities issued by federal agencies and instrumentalities and securities backed by mortgages or other assets. The investment adviser anticipates that exposure to mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities may help the fund generate current income. The underlying funds may also invest in the debt securities of governments, agencies, corporations and other entities domiciled outside the United States.
The fund’s investment adviser seeks to create combinations of underlying funds that complement each other with a goal of achieving the fund’s investment objective of providing current income, consistent with preservation of capital. In making this determination, the fund’s investment adviser considers the historical volatility and returns of the underlying funds and how various combinations would have behaved in past market environments. It also considers, among other topics, current market conditions and the investment positions of the underlying funds.
The fund’s investment adviser periodically reviews the investment strategies and asset mix of the underlying funds. The investment adviser will also consider whether overall market conditions would favor a change in the exposure of the fund to various types of bonds or geographic regions. Based on these considerations, the investment adviser may make adjustments to underlying fund holdings by adjusting the percentage of individual underlying funds within the fund, or adding or removing underlying funds. The investment adviser may also determine not to change the underlying fund allocations, particularly in response to short-term market movements, if in its opinion the combination of underlying funds is appropriate to meet the fund’s investment objective.
* Annualized
* Annualized
|TPAPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TPAPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.52 B
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|3
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.52 B
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.86%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TPAPX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.86%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.14%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TPAPX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TPAPX % Rank
|US
|99.86%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|TPAPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|TPAPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|TPAPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TPAPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|TPAPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TPAPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|TPAPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|TPAPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TPAPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|TPAPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 26, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2019
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2018
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 24, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2018
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2017
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2017
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2017
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
