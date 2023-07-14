Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
YTD Return
-0.1%
1 yr return
-3.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
Net Assets
$2.78 B
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.60%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 17.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
$25
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
The fund will attempt to achieve its investment objective by investing in a mix of American Funds fixed income funds. The fund will principally invest in funds that seek current income through investments in bonds or in other fixed income instruments.
When determining in which bond funds to invest, the investment adviser will predominately seek exposure to higher quality bonds (rated A- or better or A3 or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality) with intermediate to short-term durations. The fund may, however, invest in underlying funds with exposure to lower quality, higher yielding securities rated BBB+ or below and Baa1 or below (including those rated BB+ or below and Ba1 or below) or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality, and to bonds with longer durations.
The underlying funds may hold securities issued and guaranteed by the U.S. government, securities issued by federal agencies and instrumentalities and securities backed by mortgages or other assets. The investment adviser anticipates that exposure to mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities may help the fund generate current income. The underlying funds may also invest in the debt securities of governments, agencies, corporations and other entities domiciled outside the United States.
The fund’s investment adviser seeks to create combinations of underlying funds that complement each other with a goal of achieving the fund’s investment objective of providing current income, consistent with preservation of capital. In making this determination, the fund’s investment adviser considers the historical volatility and returns of the underlying funds and how various combinations would have behaved in past market environments. It also considers, among other topics, current market conditions and the investment positions of the underlying funds.
The fund’s investment adviser periodically reviews the investment strategies and asset mix of the underlying funds. The investment adviser will also consider whether overall market conditions would favor a change in the exposure of the fund to various types of bonds or geographic regions. Based on these considerations, the investment adviser may make adjustments to underlying fund holdings by adjusting the percentage of individual underlying funds within the fund, or adding or removing underlying funds. The investment adviser may also determine not to change the underlying fund allocations, particularly in response to short-term market movements, if in its opinion the combination of underlying funds is appropriate to meet the fund’s investment objective.
|Period
|CPPEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.1%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|77.43%
|1 Yr
|-3.0%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|92.01%
|3 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|84.50%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-10.6%
|3.2%
|47.81%
|10 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-11.7%
|2.2%
|30.11%
* Annualized
|2022
|-8.0%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|74.51%
|2021
|-0.8%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|48.73%
|2020
|1.1%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|16.82%
|2019
|0.5%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|48.56%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|22.45%
|YTD
|-0.1%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|75.87%
|1 Yr
|-3.0%
|-11.5%
|1.9%
|87.67%
|3 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|84.42%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-8.3%
|1.7%
|30.96%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-10.2%
|2.1%
|19.35%
* Annualized
|2022
|-8.0%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|73.27%
|2021
|-0.8%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|48.55%
|2020
|1.1%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|16.82%
|2019
|0.5%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|40.31%
|2018
|0.1%
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|13.93%
|CPPEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CPPEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.78 B
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|29.46%
|Number of Holdings
|4
|4
|4919
|96.35%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.94 B
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|11.81%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|1.7%
|100.0%
|1.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CPPEX % Rank
|Bonds
|90.21%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|73.61%
|Cash
|8.58%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|14.58%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.20%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|78.99%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|18.23%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|44.10%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|35.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CPPEX % Rank
|Government
|52.68%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|7.99%
|Securitized
|21.54%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|60.24%
|Corporate
|15.31%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|84.20%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.25%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|20.83%
|Municipal
|0.22%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|25.52%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|47.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CPPEX % Rank
|US
|80.30%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|46.35%
|Non US
|9.91%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|62.85%
|CPPEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.60%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|57.30%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|1.21%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|65.33%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|20.20%
|CPPEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CPPEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CPPEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|17.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|2.59%
|CPPEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CPPEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.85%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|76.74%
|CPPEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CPPEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CPPEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.40%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|87.21%
|CPPEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 29, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2019
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2019
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2019
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2018
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2018
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 24, 2018
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2018
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2018
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2017
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2017
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2017
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2017
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2017
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2017
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2017
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2017
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2017
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2016
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2016
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2016
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 24, 2016
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2016
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2016
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2016
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2016
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2016
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2016
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2015
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2015
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2015
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2015
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2015
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2015
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2015
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2015
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2015
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2015
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2015
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2014
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2014
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2014
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2014
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2014
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2014
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2014
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2014
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2014
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2014
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2014
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2013
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2013
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2013
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2013
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2013
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2013
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2013
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2013
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2012
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2012
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2012
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2012
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2012
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2012
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 18, 2012
10.04
10.0%
Wesley K. Phoa is a solutions portfolio manager at Capital Group. His focus is on fund-of-funds and multi-asset solutions. Wesley serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee, the Portfolio Solutions Committee and the Custom Solutions Committee. He has 28 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 23 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, Wesley served as a fixed income portfolio manager with a focus on rates-driven and long duration strategies. His areas of research responsibility included interest rates, monetary policy and financial economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 18, 2012
10.04
10.0%
Alan N. Berro is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Solutions Committee. He has 36 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 31 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. utilities, capital goods and machinery companies. Before joining Capital, he was a portfolio manager and utilities analyst for Fidelity Management and Research Company in Boston. He also worked as an auditor for Price Waterhouse in Los Angeles. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles graduating magna cum laude. He also holds the certified public accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst® designations and is a member of the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts. Alan is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 18, 2012
10.04
10.0%
Andrew B. Suzman is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Oversight Committee. He has 25 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Andrew covered global real-estate companies, U.S. merchandising, and Australian industrials and banks. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in political economy from Tulane University. Andrew is based in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Michelle J. Black is a solutions portfolio manager at Capital Group. Her focus is on fund-of-funds and multi-asset solutions. Michelle serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee and the Portfolio Solutions Committee. She has 25 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. During her tenure at Capital, Michelle led the development of asset allocation design for private high-net-worth clients. She has been deeply involved in glide path development for our target date series, and also worked as an asset allocation investment specialist out of our London office, where she helped construct multi-asset solutions for global institutions. Prior to joining Capital, Michelle was manager of the Los Angeles office and an investment planning analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern California. She also holds the Certified Investment Management Analyst® and Certified Private Wealth Advisor® designations, is a member of the Investments & Wealth Institute and serves on the CIMA commission. Michelle is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Samir Mathur is a solutions portfolio manager at Capital Group. His focus is on fund-of-funds and multi-asset solutions. He is chair of the Portfolio Solutions Committee and also serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee and the Custom Solutions Committee. He has 29 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for nine years. During his tenure at Capital, Samir has led the development of fund-of-funds solutions and several model portfolios, including tax-aware portfolio models, portfolio sleeves and model portfolios for our insurance series of funds.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
John R. Queen is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Solutions Committee. He has 32 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 20 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, John was a trader and dealer service representative. Prior to joining Capital, he was chief operating officer and chief compliance officer, as well as managing director overseeing bond portfolios at Roxbury Capital Management, an affiliate of Wilmington Trust. Before that, he was managing director at Hotchkis and Wiley. John holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial management from Purdue University and attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he majored in mechanical engineering. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. John is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
William L. Robbins is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Solutions Committee. He has 29 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 27 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Will covered small-capitalization companies, REITS and U.S. banks. Prior to joining Capital, he was a part of the investment team at Tiger Management Corp. in New York and a financial analyst with Morgan Stanley.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.14
|2.41
