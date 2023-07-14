The fund pursues its objective(s) by investing in a diversified portfolio typically consisting of approximately 80% of its net assets in stocks; 16% of its net assets in bonds, money market securities, and cash reserves; and 4% of its net assets in alternative investments. The fund may invest up to 40% of its net assets in foreign securities, including international stocks and non-U.S. dollar denominated bonds. Domestic stocks are generally selected from the overall U.S. stock market. International stocks are selected primarily from large companies in developed markets but may also include investments in emerging markets. Bonds, which may be issued by U.S. or foreign issuers and issued with fixed or floating interest rates, are primarily investment grade (i.e., assigned one of the four highest credit ratings by established credit rating agencies) and are chosen across the entire government, corporate, and mortgage-backed securities markets. Maturities generally reflect the manager’s outlook for interest rates. The fund’s exposure to alternative investments may be made through unregistered hedge funds or other private or registered investment companies, including other T. Rowe Price Funds. The fund may also gain exposure to specific asset classes through the use of options or by investing in other T. Rowe Price Funds that focus their investments in a particular asset class.

The adviser may decide to overweight or underweight a particular asset class based on its outlook for the economy and financial markets. Under normal conditions, the fund’s allocation to the broad asset classes will be within the following ranges, each as a percentage of the fund’s net assets: stocks (70-90%); bonds, money markets securities, and cash reserves (5-25%); and alternative investments (0-10%). When deciding upon allocations within these prescribed limits, the adviser may favor stocks when strong economic growth is expected and may favor fixed income securities if the economy is expected to slow sufficiently to hurt corporate profit growth. The adviser may adjust the fund’s portfolio and overall risk profile by making tactical decisions to overweight or underweight particular asset classes or sectors based on its outlook for the global economy and securities markets, as well as by adjusting the fund’s use of options and allocations to alternative investments, including through hedge funds.

When selecting particular stocks, the adviser examines relative values and prospects among growth- and value-oriented stocks, U.S. and international stocks, small- to large- cap stocks,

and stocks of companies involved in activities related to commodities and other real assets. This process draws heavily upon the adviser’s proprietary stock research expertise. While the fund maintains a diversified portfolio, its portfolio manager may, at any particular time, shift stock selection toward markets or market sectors that appear to offer attractive value and appreciation potential.

A similar security selection process applies to bonds. When deciding whether to adjust duration, credit risk exposure, or allocations among the various sectors (for example, high yield “junk” bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, international bonds, and emerging markets bonds), the adviser weighs such factors as the outlook for inflation and the economy, corporate earnings, expected interest rate movements and currency valuations, and the yield advantage that lower-rated bonds may offer over investment-grade bonds.

The fund may invest in alternative investments, including hedge funds and other private or registered investment companies that, in the opinion of the adviser, have the potential to produce attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns and exhibit a relatively low correlation of returns to more traditional asset classes. The fund’s alternative investments are expected to be less connected to movements in the major equity and bond markets. This is expected to enhance the fund’s overall diversification and offer potentially greater downside protection for the fund than more typical equity or fixed income investments.

The fund may use options for a variety of purposes, although the fund expects to primarily use these instruments to efficiently access or adjust exposure to certain market segments, in an attempt to manage portfolio volatility, or to benefit from what the adviser believes is a risk premium in the options market (for example, an option’s price reflects a greater degree of volatility than would typically be realized in the market). The fund’s use of options typically involves writing (i.e., selling) call options on a stock index in an effort to enhance risk-adjusted returns, although the fund may buy or sell options for other purposes.