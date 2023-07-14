Home
TRSGX (Mutual Fund)

TRSGX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Spectrum Moderate Growth Allocation Fund

TRSGX | Fund

$35.61

$3.38 B

1.23%

$0.44

0.73%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.2%

1 yr return

4.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

Net Assets

$3.38 B

Holdings in Top 10

30.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$35.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.73%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 55.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TRSGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Spectrum Moderate Growth Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Jul 29, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Shriver

TRSGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.2% -3.2% 29.3% 20.90%
1 Yr 4.2% -12.9% 32.0% 62.06%
3 Yr -0.3%* -6.5% 13.0% 66.32%
5 Yr 0.2%* -8.2% 5.9% 31.52%
10 Yr 2.2%* -6.9% 6.0% 23.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.4% -37.4% -8.2% 84.26%
2021 2.1% -5.0% 12.0% 73.67%
2020 4.4% -5.7% 7.8% 10.60%
2019 4.7% -2.1% 6.3% 12.36%
2018 -2.5% -6.1% -0.8% 40.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.2% -14.6% 29.3% 20.90%
1 Yr 4.2% -12.9% 57.6% 61.02%
3 Yr -0.3%* -6.5% 22.1% 66.44%
5 Yr 0.2%* -7.8% 16.4% 38.32%
10 Yr 2.2%* -3.4% 8.5% 70.48%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.4% -37.4% -8.2% 84.26%
2021 2.1% -5.0% 12.0% 73.67%
2020 4.4% -5.7% 7.8% 10.60%
2019 4.7% -2.1% 6.3% 12.36%
2018 -2.5% -6.1% 0.1% 58.11%

NAV & Total Return History

TRSGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRSGX Category Low Category High TRSGX % Rank
Net Assets 3.38 B 963 K 126 B 28.25%
Number of Holdings 1566 4 7731 10.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.12 B 2.04 K 28.9 B 35.56%
Weighting of Top 10 30.11% 13.3% 100.0% 76.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. T. Rowe Price Instl Emerging Mkts Eq 5.65%
  2. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 4.34%
  3. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 4.34%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 4.34%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 4.34%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 4.34%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 4.34%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 4.34%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 4.34%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 4.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRSGX % Rank
Stocks 		81.57% 0.19% 99.72% 16.83%
Bonds 		15.42% 0.00% 91.12% 59.05%
Other 		2.38% -2.61% 17.60% 12.38%
Cash 		0.47% -7.71% 88.33% 90.16%
Convertible Bonds 		0.13% 0.00% 26.48% 82.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.03% 0.00% 26.97% 61.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRSGX % Rank
Technology 		19.50% 1.07% 52.93% 45.71%
Healthcare 		16.10% 0.00% 36.30% 8.89%
Financial Services 		15.59% 0.28% 52.80% 39.68%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.91% 0.00% 16.01% 37.78%
Communication Services 		9.31% 0.00% 26.62% 14.92%
Industrials 		8.10% 1.16% 32.55% 91.11%
Consumer Defense 		5.94% 0.00% 27.24% 76.83%
Utilities 		4.56% 0.00% 31.67% 16.51%
Basic Materials 		3.98% 0.00% 15.48% 76.51%
Real Estate 		3.20% 0.00% 33.86% 64.76%
Energy 		2.82% 0.00% 29.22% 93.97%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRSGX % Rank
US 		55.02% 0.19% 96.85% 49.52%
Non US 		26.55% 0.00% 38.11% 16.83%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRSGX % Rank
Government 		45.17% 0.00% 99.71% 13.97%
Corporate 		21.77% 0.00% 100.00% 72.06%
Cash & Equivalents 		20.63% 0.00% 100.00% 44.44%
Securitized 		12.25% 0.00% 37.97% 40.95%
Municipal 		0.12% 0.00% 17.02% 41.59%
Derivative 		0.05% 0.00% 38.84% 47.62%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRSGX % Rank
US 		10.99% 0.00% 91.12% 74.60%
Non US 		4.43% 0.00% 18.39% 20.32%

TRSGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.73% 0.01% 3.35% 47.19%
Management Fee 0.58% 0.00% 1.25% 78.73%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 6.82%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.28% 86.05%

Sales Fees

TRSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 55.00% 4.00% 398.00% 72.45%

TRSGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRSGX Category Low Category High TRSGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.23% 0.00% 7.05% 64.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRSGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRSGX Category Low Category High TRSGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.81% -1.12% 5.55% 66.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRSGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRSGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Shriver

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2011

11.09

11.1%

Charles M. Shriver is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He is a portfolio manager for several asset allocation portfolios within the Asset Allocation Group. He is the president of the Global Allocation, Balanced, Spectrum, and Personal Strategy Funds and chairman of their Investment Advisory Committees. Charles is also a member of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Real Assets Fund. He is cochair of the Asset Allocation Committee and has been with the firm since 1991. Charles earned a BA in economics and rhetoric/communications studies from the University of Virginia, an MSF in finance from Loyola University Maryland, and a graduate diploma in public economics from Stockholm University. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Toby Thompson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Toby Thompson is a portfolio manager within the Multi-Asset Division. Mr. Thompson is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Mr. Thompson earned a B.S. in business and economics from Towson University and an MBA in finance from Loyola University Maryland. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.44 2.41

