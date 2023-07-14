Charles M. Shriver is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He is a portfolio manager for several asset allocation portfolios within the Asset Allocation Group. He is the president of the Global Allocation, Balanced, Spectrum, and Personal Strategy Funds and chairman of their Investment Advisory Committees. Charles is also a member of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Real Assets Fund. He is cochair of the Asset Allocation Committee and has been with the firm since 1991. Charles earned a BA in economics and rhetoric/communications studies from the University of Virginia, an MSF in finance from Loyola University Maryland, and a graduate diploma in public economics from Stockholm University. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.