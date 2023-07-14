Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$35.61
$3.38 B
1.23%
$0.44
0.73%
YTD Return
12.2%
1 yr return
4.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.2%
Net Assets
$3.38 B
Holdings in Top 10
30.1%
Expense Ratio 0.73%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 55.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|TRSGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.2%
|-3.2%
|29.3%
|20.90%
|1 Yr
|4.2%
|-12.9%
|32.0%
|62.06%
|3 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-6.5%
|13.0%
|66.32%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-8.2%
|5.9%
|31.52%
|10 Yr
|2.2%*
|-6.9%
|6.0%
|23.26%
* Annualized
|2022
|-25.4%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|84.26%
|2021
|2.1%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|73.67%
|2020
|4.4%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|10.60%
|2019
|4.7%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|12.36%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-6.1%
|-0.8%
|40.00%
|YTD
|12.2%
|-14.6%
|29.3%
|20.90%
|1 Yr
|4.2%
|-12.9%
|57.6%
|61.02%
|3 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-6.5%
|22.1%
|66.44%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-7.8%
|16.4%
|38.32%
|10 Yr
|2.2%*
|-3.4%
|8.5%
|70.48%
* Annualized
|2022
|-25.4%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|84.26%
|2021
|2.1%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|73.67%
|2020
|4.4%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|10.60%
|2019
|4.7%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|12.36%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-6.1%
|0.1%
|58.11%
|Net Assets
|3.38 B
|963 K
|126 B
|28.25%
|Number of Holdings
|1566
|4
|7731
|10.79%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.12 B
|2.04 K
|28.9 B
|35.56%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.11%
|13.3%
|100.0%
|76.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRSGX % Rank
|Stocks
|81.57%
|0.19%
|99.72%
|16.83%
|Bonds
|15.42%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|59.05%
|Other
|2.38%
|-2.61%
|17.60%
|12.38%
|Cash
|0.47%
|-7.71%
|88.33%
|90.16%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.13%
|0.00%
|26.48%
|82.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.03%
|0.00%
|26.97%
|61.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRSGX % Rank
|Technology
|19.50%
|1.07%
|52.93%
|45.71%
|Healthcare
|16.10%
|0.00%
|36.30%
|8.89%
|Financial Services
|15.59%
|0.28%
|52.80%
|39.68%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.91%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|37.78%
|Communication Services
|9.31%
|0.00%
|26.62%
|14.92%
|Industrials
|8.10%
|1.16%
|32.55%
|91.11%
|Consumer Defense
|5.94%
|0.00%
|27.24%
|76.83%
|Utilities
|4.56%
|0.00%
|31.67%
|16.51%
|Basic Materials
|3.98%
|0.00%
|15.48%
|76.51%
|Real Estate
|3.20%
|0.00%
|33.86%
|64.76%
|Energy
|2.82%
|0.00%
|29.22%
|93.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRSGX % Rank
|US
|55.02%
|0.19%
|96.85%
|49.52%
|Non US
|26.55%
|0.00%
|38.11%
|16.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRSGX % Rank
|Government
|45.17%
|0.00%
|99.71%
|13.97%
|Corporate
|21.77%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|72.06%
|Cash & Equivalents
|20.63%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|44.44%
|Securitized
|12.25%
|0.00%
|37.97%
|40.95%
|Municipal
|0.12%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|41.59%
|Derivative
|0.05%
|0.00%
|38.84%
|47.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRSGX % Rank
|US
|10.99%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|74.60%
|Non US
|4.43%
|0.00%
|18.39%
|20.32%
|TRSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.73%
|0.01%
|3.35%
|47.19%
|Management Fee
|0.58%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|78.73%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|6.82%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.28%
|86.05%
|TRSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TRSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TRSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|55.00%
|4.00%
|398.00%
|72.45%
|TRSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRSGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.23%
|0.00%
|7.05%
|64.67%
|TRSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|TRSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRSGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.81%
|-1.12%
|5.55%
|66.01%
|TRSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.480
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2016
|$0.410
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2015
|$0.460
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.460
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2012
|$0.400
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2009
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2008
|$0.340
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2002
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2001
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 1999
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 1998
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1996
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 1995
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2011
11.09
11.1%
Charles M. Shriver is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He is a portfolio manager for several asset allocation portfolios within the Asset Allocation Group. He is the president of the Global Allocation, Balanced, Spectrum, and Personal Strategy Funds and chairman of their Investment Advisory Committees. Charles is also a member of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Real Assets Fund. He is cochair of the Asset Allocation Committee and has been with the firm since 1991. Charles earned a BA in economics and rhetoric/communications studies from the University of Virginia, an MSF in finance from Loyola University Maryland, and a graduate diploma in public economics from Stockholm University. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Toby Thompson is a portfolio manager within the Multi-Asset Division. Mr. Thompson is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Mr. Thompson earned a B.S. in business and economics from Towson University and an MBA in finance from Loyola University Maryland. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|38.44
|7.44
|2.41
