Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$13.2 B

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TGGGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds Growth and Income Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    May 18, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund will attempt to achieve its investment objective by investing in a mix of American Funds in different combinations and weightings. The underlying American Funds will predominately consist of equity funds in the growth, growth-and-income, equity-income and balanced categories. However, the fund may also invest in fixed income funds.

Through its investments in the underlying funds, the fund will have significant exposure to growth-oriented common stocks. The fund will seek to generate some of its income from exposure to dividend paying stocks. The fund will seek exposure to issuers domiciled outside the United States, including those domiciled in emerging markets. The investment adviser believes that exposure to issuers domiciled outside the United States can help provide diversification when seeking current income and long-term growth of capital.

With respect to its fixed income investments, the underlying funds in which the fund invests may hold debt securities with a wide range of quality and maturities. The fund may invest in underlying funds with significant exposure to bonds rated BB+ or below and Ba1 or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality. Securities rated BB+ or below and Ba1 or below are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.” Exposure to lower rated securities may help the fund achieve its objective of providing current income.

The underlying funds may hold securities issued and guaranteed by the U.S. government, securities issued by federal agencies and instrumentalities and securities backed by mortgages or other assets. The underlying funds may also invest in the debt securities of governments, agencies, corporations and other entities domiciled outside the United States.

The fund’s investment adviser seeks to create combinations of underlying funds that complement each other with a goal of achieving the fund’s investment objective of providing long-term growth of capital while providing current income. In making this determination, the fund’s investment adviser considers the historical volatility and returns of the underlying funds and how various combinations would have behaved in past market environments. It also considers, among other topics, current market conditions and the investment positions of the underlying funds.

The fund’s investment adviser periodically reviews the investment strategies and asset mix of the underlying funds. The investment adviser will also consider whether overall market conditions would favor a change in the exposure of the fund to various asset types or geographic regions. Based on these considerations, the investment adviser may make adjustments to underlying fund holdings by adjusting the percentage of individual underlying funds within the fund, or adding or removing underlying funds. The investment adviser may also determine not to change the underlying fund allocations, particularly in response to short-term market movements, if in its opinion the combination of underlying funds is appropriate to meet the fund’s investment objective.

Read More

TGGGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TGGGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TGGGX Category Low Category High TGGGX % Rank
Net Assets 13.2 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 10 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 13.2 B N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 99.99% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. INVESTMENT COMPANY OF AMERICA 20.23%
  2. CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH INCOME FUND 20.09%
  3. WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND (WMIF) 10.32%
  4. AMERICAN BALANCED FUND (AMBAL) 10.01%
  5. CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER (CIB) 10.00%
  6. SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC 7.97%
  7. GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA (THE) 6.95%
  8. AMERICAN FUNDS MULTI-SECTOR INCOME FUND (MSI) 4.82%
  9. AMERICAN FUNDS STRATEGIC BOND FUND (SBF) 4.80%
  10. BOND FUND OF AMERICA (THE) (BFA) 4.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TGGGX % Rank
Stocks 		99.99% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGGGX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGGGX % Rank
US 		99.99% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

TGGGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TGGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TGGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TGGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TGGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TGGGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TGGGX Category Low Category High TGGGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TGGGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TGGGX Category Low Category High TGGGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TGGGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TGGGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

