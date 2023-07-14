Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.9%
1 yr return
8.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
Net Assets
$14.3 B
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.09%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 18.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund will attempt to achieve its investment objective by investing in a mix of American Funds in different combinations and weightings. The underlying American Funds will predominately consist of equity funds in the growth, growth-and-income, equity-income and balanced categories. However, the fund may also invest in fixed income funds.
Through its investments in the underlying funds, the fund will have significant exposure to growth-oriented common stocks. The fund will seek to generate some of its income from exposure to dividend paying stocks. The fund will seek exposure to issuers domiciled outside the United States, including those domiciled in emerging markets. The investment adviser believes that exposure to issuers domiciled outside the United States can help provide diversification when seeking current income and long-term growth of capital.
With respect to its fixed income investments, the underlying funds in which the fund invests may hold debt securities with a wide range of quality and maturities. The fund may invest in underlying funds with significant exposure to bonds rated BB+ or below and Ba1 or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality. Securities rated BB+ or below and Ba1 or below are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.” Exposure to lower rated securities may help the fund achieve its objective of providing current income.
The underlying funds may hold securities issued and guaranteed by the U.S. government, securities issued by federal agencies and instrumentalities and securities backed by mortgages or other assets. The underlying funds may also invest in the debt securities of governments, agencies, corporations and other entities domiciled outside the United States.
The fund’s investment adviser seeks to create combinations of underlying funds that complement each other with a goal of achieving the fund’s investment objective of providing long-term growth of capital while providing current income. In making this determination, the fund’s investment adviser considers the historical volatility and returns of the underlying funds and how various combinations would have behaved in past market environments. It also considers, among other topics, current market conditions and the investment positions of the underlying funds.
The fund’s investment adviser periodically reviews the investment strategies and asset mix of the underlying funds. The investment adviser will also consider whether overall market conditions would favor a change in the exposure of the fund to various asset types or geographic regions. Based on these considerations, the investment adviser may make adjustments to underlying fund holdings by adjusting the percentage of individual underlying funds within the fund, or adding or removing underlying funds. The investment adviser may also determine not to change the underlying fund allocations, particularly in response to short-term market movements, if in its opinion the combination of underlying funds is appropriate to meet the fund’s investment objective.
|Period
|RGNAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.9%
|-3.2%
|29.3%
|45.34%
|1 Yr
|8.0%
|-12.9%
|32.0%
|35.69%
|3 Yr
|2.3%*
|-6.5%
|13.0%
|35.74%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|-8.2%
|5.9%
|19.20%
|10 Yr
|3.3%*
|-6.9%
|6.0%
|12.09%
* Annualized
|Period
|RGNAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.0%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|52.46%
|2021
|5.1%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|31.00%
|2020
|3.7%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|20.85%
|2019
|3.6%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|44.36%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-6.1%
|-0.8%
|18.11%
|Period
|RGNAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.9%
|-14.6%
|29.3%
|45.02%
|1 Yr
|8.0%
|-12.9%
|57.6%
|35.14%
|3 Yr
|2.3%*
|-6.5%
|22.1%
|35.29%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|-7.8%
|16.4%
|25.18%
|10 Yr
|3.3%*
|-3.4%
|8.5%
|40.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|RGNAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.0%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|52.46%
|2021
|5.1%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|31.33%
|2020
|3.7%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|20.85%
|2019
|3.6%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|44.36%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-6.1%
|0.1%
|51.32%
|RGNAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGNAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|14.3 B
|963 K
|126 B
|8.89%
|Number of Holdings
|10
|4
|7731
|87.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.1 B
|2.04 K
|28.9 B
|8.89%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|13.3%
|100.0%
|6.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGNAX % Rank
|Stocks
|79.92%
|0.19%
|99.72%
|26.35%
|Bonds
|14.34%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|67.94%
|Cash
|3.97%
|-7.71%
|88.33%
|51.43%
|Other
|1.08%
|-2.61%
|17.60%
|27.30%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.43%
|0.00%
|26.97%
|25.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.26%
|0.00%
|26.48%
|57.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGNAX % Rank
|Technology
|20.95%
|1.07%
|52.93%
|27.94%
|Financial Services
|13.47%
|0.28%
|52.80%
|80.32%
|Healthcare
|13.41%
|0.00%
|36.30%
|42.22%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.03%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|30.48%
|Communication Services
|10.20%
|0.00%
|26.62%
|8.57%
|Industrials
|9.68%
|1.16%
|32.55%
|65.08%
|Consumer Defense
|7.09%
|0.00%
|27.24%
|27.30%
|Basic Materials
|4.14%
|0.00%
|15.48%
|60.63%
|Energy
|3.87%
|0.00%
|29.22%
|72.38%
|Utilities
|3.20%
|0.00%
|31.67%
|28.89%
|Real Estate
|2.96%
|0.00%
|33.86%
|72.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGNAX % Rank
|US
|57.94%
|0.19%
|96.85%
|37.46%
|Non US
|21.98%
|0.00%
|38.11%
|34.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGNAX % Rank
|Government
|37.32%
|0.00%
|99.71%
|24.13%
|Corporate
|23.82%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|65.08%
|Cash & Equivalents
|23.74%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|29.52%
|Securitized
|14.15%
|0.00%
|37.97%
|33.97%
|Municipal
|0.97%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|16.51%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.84%
|66.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGNAX % Rank
|US
|12.39%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|63.81%
|Non US
|1.95%
|0.00%
|18.39%
|49.84%
|RGNAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.09%
|0.01%
|3.35%
|27.39%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|6.98%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|87.50%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|18.04%
|RGNAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RGNAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RGNAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|18.00%
|4.00%
|398.00%
|24.83%
|RGNAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGNAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.98%
|0.00%
|7.05%
|31.23%
|RGNAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|RGNAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGNAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.50%
|-1.12%
|5.55%
|80.07%
|RGNAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2019
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2017
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2017
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2016
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2015
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2015
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2015
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2014
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2014
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2014
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2013
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2012
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2012
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 18, 2012
10.04
10.0%
Wesley K. Phoa is a solutions portfolio manager at Capital Group. His focus is on fund-of-funds and multi-asset solutions. Wesley serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee, the Portfolio Solutions Committee and the Custom Solutions Committee. He has 28 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 23 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, Wesley served as a fixed income portfolio manager with a focus on rates-driven and long duration strategies. His areas of research responsibility included interest rates, monetary policy and financial economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 18, 2012
10.04
10.0%
Alan N. Berro is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Solutions Committee. He has 36 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 31 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. utilities, capital goods and machinery companies. Before joining Capital, he was a portfolio manager and utilities analyst for Fidelity Management and Research Company in Boston. He also worked as an auditor for Price Waterhouse in Los Angeles. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles graduating magna cum laude. He also holds the certified public accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst® designations and is a member of the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts. Alan is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 18, 2012
10.04
10.0%
Andrew B. Suzman is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Oversight Committee. He has 25 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Andrew covered global real-estate companies, U.S. merchandising, and Australian industrials and banks. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in political economy from Tulane University. Andrew is based in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Michelle J. Black is a solutions portfolio manager at Capital Group. Her focus is on fund-of-funds and multi-asset solutions. Michelle serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee and the Portfolio Solutions Committee. She has 25 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. During her tenure at Capital, Michelle led the development of asset allocation design for private high-net-worth clients. She has been deeply involved in glide path development for our target date series, and also worked as an asset allocation investment specialist out of our London office, where she helped construct multi-asset solutions for global institutions. Prior to joining Capital, Michelle was manager of the Los Angeles office and an investment planning analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern California. She also holds the Certified Investment Management Analyst® and Certified Private Wealth Advisor® designations, is a member of the Investments & Wealth Institute and serves on the CIMA commission. Michelle is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
William L. Robbins is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Solutions Committee. He has 29 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 27 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Will covered small-capitalization companies, REITS and U.S. banks. Prior to joining Capital, he was a part of the investment team at Tiger Management Corp. in New York and a financial analyst with Morgan Stanley.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Samir Mathur is a solutions portfolio manager at Capital Group. His focus is on fund-of-funds and multi-asset solutions. He is chair of the Portfolio Solutions Committee and also serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee and the Custom Solutions Committee. He has 29 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for nine years. During his tenure at Capital, Samir has led the development of fund-of-funds solutions and several model portfolios, including tax-aware portfolio models, portfolio sleeves and model portfolios for our insurance series of funds. Prior to joi
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
John R. Queen is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Solutions Committee. He has 32 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 20 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, John was a trader and dealer service representative. Prior to joining Capital, he was chief operating officer and chief compliance officer, as well as managing director overseeing bond portfolios at Roxbury Capital Management, an affiliate of Wilmington Trust. Before that, he was managing director at Hotchkis and Wiley. John holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial management from Purdue University and attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he majored in mechanical engineering. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. John is based in Los Angeles.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|38.44
|7.44
|2.41
