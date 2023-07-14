Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$12.04
$251 M
1.28%
$0.15
1.04%
YTD Return
15.3%
1 yr return
17.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-10.8%
Net Assets
$251 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.5%
Expense Ratio 1.04%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 44.73%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$12.04
$251 M
1.28%
$0.15
1.04%
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in foreign (non-U.S.) equity securities. The Fund predominantly invests in companies located outside the U.S. including companies located in developing market countries.
The Fund may invest in equity securities of any size company, across the entire market capitalization spectrum, including smaller and midsize companies. The equity securities in which the Fund primarily invests are common stock. From time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant investments in one or more countries or in particular sectors, such as the financial services sector.
For purposes of pursuing its investment goal, the Fund intends to enter into equity derivative instruments, including equity index futures contracts. The Fund uses these derivative instruments for investment purposes, including for cash management purposes and to generate income, to increase liquidity and/or to adjust the Fund’s exposure to certain equity markets in a more efficient or less expensive way.
When choosing equity investments for the Fund, the investment manager applies a “bottom-up,” value-oriented, long-term approach, focusing on the market price of a company’s securities relative to the investment manager’s evaluation of the company’s long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. The investment manager also considers a company’s price/earnings ratio, profit margins and liquidation value.
In selecting securities for the Fund, the investment manager attempts to identify those companies that offer above-average opportunities for capital appreciation in various countries and industries where economic and political factors, including currency movements, are favorable to capital growth.
The investment manager may consider selling an equity security when it believes the security has become overvalued due to either its price appreciation or changes in the company's fundamentals, or when the investment manager believes another security is a more attractive investment opportunity.
|Period
|TFESX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.3%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|20.60%
|1 Yr
|17.9%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|61.13%
|3 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-4.8%
|20.2%
|99.68%
|5 Yr
|-10.8%*
|-11.2%
|9.5%
|99.66%
|10 Yr
|-5.3%*
|-5.5%
|9.8%
|99.50%
* Annualized
|Period
|TFESX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.7%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|69.79%
|2021
|-11.1%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|98.78%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|71.25%
|2019
|1.3%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|98.36%
|2018
|-7.5%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|98.62%
|Period
|TFESX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|TFESX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TFESX % Rank
|Net Assets
|251 M
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|65.19%
|Number of Holdings
|58
|2
|3900
|84.12%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|98.6 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|55.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.51%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|26.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TFESX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.70%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|85.59%
|Cash
|4.30%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|12.94%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|15.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|36.47%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|9.41%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|12.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TFESX % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.26%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|75.07%
|Industrials
|16.38%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|29.67%
|Healthcare
|14.20%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|24.93%
|Energy
|11.39%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|13.95%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.31%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|29.97%
|Technology
|9.83%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|24.93%
|Basic Materials
|7.04%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|60.53%
|Communication Services
|4.67%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|76.56%
|Utilities
|3.93%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|35.31%
|Consumer Defense
|3.90%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|88.43%
|Real Estate
|0.09%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|74.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TFESX % Rank
|Non US
|93.94%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|75.00%
|US
|1.76%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|40.00%
|TFESX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.04%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|49.55%
|Management Fee
|0.78%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|74.85%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.03%
|0.47%
|72.16%
|TFESX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|TFESX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TFESX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|44.73%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|54.98%
|TFESX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TFESX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.28%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|47.49%
|TFESX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|TFESX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TFESX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.52%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|83.59%
|TFESX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2020
|$0.641
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 08, 2019
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2017
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.423
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2015
|$0.425
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2015
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.504
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 11, 2012
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.464
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2011
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.456
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2010
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.480
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.314
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2007
|$1.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2007
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2006
|$0.658
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1999
22.43
22.4%
Peter A. Nori is an executive vice president and portfolio manager for the Templeton Global Equity Group with research responsibility for the global semiconductor and semiconductor equipment sectors, is the information technology sector team leader and the Director of Global Sector Research. In addition, he manages several institutional and sub-advised portfolios across Global, developed and non-US mandates. After joining Franklin Templeton in 1987 as a shareholder services representative, Mr. Nori entered the management training program. He later joined the Franklin Research Department as an equity analyst and a co-portfolio manager of Franklin Convertible Securities Fund. After joining Templeton's Global Equity Research Team in 1994, he specialized in small-capitalization securities on a global basis. Mr. Nori's large-capitalization research responsibilities have included industries within the consumer discretionary, health care, metals and technology sectors as well as country coverage in Latin America and Europe. He entered the financial services industry in 1987. Mr. Nori holds a B.S. in finance and an M.B.A., with an emphasis in finance, from the University of San Francisco. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a member of CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2003
18.43
18.4%
Antonio Docal is the President of Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC and the Director of Portfolio Management for the Templeton Global Equity Group (TGEG). Mr. Docal has lead portfolio manager responsibilities for the TIF-International Equity Series and portfolio management responsibility for a number of other institutional commingled funds and separate account relationships. He also oversees the institutional segment of TGEG's global investment management business. Mr. Docal has research responsibility for the U.S. and previously served as the Deputy Director of Research, and in the past has covered various global sectors. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2001, Mr. Docal was a vice president and director at Evergreen Funds, a principal and co-founder of Docal Associates, and an assistant treasurer in the mergers and acquisitions department at JPMorgan. He entered the financial services industry in 1979. Mr. Docal holds a B.A. in economics from Trinity College in Connecticut and an M.B.A. with concentrations in finance and international management from the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2018
4.41
4.4%
Matthew R. Nagle is an executive vice president, portfolio manager and research analyst in the Templeton Global Equity Group, responsible for managing institutional portfolios. He also has global research responsibilities for the US banks sector, electronic manufacturing services and component manufacturer companies. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2003, Mr. Nagle was an associate sell-side analyst for Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., a research associate with ABN AMRO, and an auditor for financial services companies at Coopers & Lybrand. He entered the financial services industry in 1998. Mr. Nagle holds a B.B.A. in accounting from Siena College and an M.B.A. in finance from New York University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Heather Waddell, Executive Vice President, joined the Templeton organization in 1996. Ms. Waddell is a research analyst and lead portfolio manager on a number of institutional separate account relationships and sub-advised portfolios. Ms. Waddell has research responsibility for the global small capitalization industrials and communication services sectors. Ms. Waddell earned an M.B.A. from the Columbia University Graduate School of Business in New York and a B.A. in economics from the University of California, Santa Cruz. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and an active member of the Columbia University and the University of California Alumni associations, and the South Florida Society of Financial Analysts.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.6
|0.54
