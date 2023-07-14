Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in foreign (non-U.S.) equity securities. The Fund predominantly invests in companies located outside the U.S. including companies located in developing market countries.

The Fund may invest in equity securities of any size company, across the entire market capitalization spectrum, including smaller and midsize companies. The equity securities in which the Fund primarily invests are common stock. From time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant investments in one or more countries or in particular sectors, such as the financial services sector.

For purposes of pursuing its investment goal, the Fund intends to enter into equity derivative instruments, including equity index futures contracts. The Fund uses these derivative instruments for investment purposes, including for cash management purposes and to generate income, to increase liquidity and/or to adjust the Fund’s exposure to certain equity markets in a more efficient or less expensive way.

When choosing equity investments for the Fund, the investment manager applies a “bottom-up,” value-oriented, long-term approach, focusing on the market price of a company’s securities relative to the investment manager’s evaluation of the company’s long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. The investment manager also considers a company’s price/earnings ratio, profit margins and liquidation value.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the investment manager attempts to identify those companies that offer above-average opportunities for capital appreciation in various countries and industries where economic and political factors, including currency movements, are favorable to capital growth.

The investment manager may consider selling an equity security when it believes the security has become overvalued due to either its price appreciation or changes in the company's fundamentals, or when the investment manager believes another security is a more attractive investment opportunity.