Templeton Institutional Fund International Equity Series

mutual fund
TFEQX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.74 -0.07 -0.59%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Other (TFEQX) Primary S (TFESX)
Vitals

YTD Return

15.3%

1 yr return

17.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-11.2%

Net Assets

$251 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 44.73%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TFEQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Monthly
  • Net Income Ratio 1.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Templeton Institutional Fund International Equity Series
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 18, 1990
  • Shares Outstanding
    21816578
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Nori

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in foreign (non-U.S.) equity securities. The Fund predominantly invests in companies located outside the U.S. including companies located in developing market countries.

The Fund may invest in equity securities of any size company, across the entire market capitalization spectrum, including smaller and midsize companies. The equity securities in which the Fund primarily invests are common stock. From time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant investments in one or more countries or in particular sectors, such as the financial services sector.

For purposes of pursuing its investment goal, the Fund intends to enter into equity derivative instruments, including equity index futures contracts. The Fund uses these derivative instruments for investment purposes, including for cash management purposes and to generate income, to increase liquidity and/or to adjust the Fund’s exposure to certain equity markets in a more efficient or less expensive way.

When choosing equity investments for the Fund, the investment manager applies a “bottom-up,” value-oriented, long-term approach, focusing on the market price of a company’s securities relative to the investment manager’s evaluation of the company’s long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. The investment manager also considers a company’s price/earnings ratio, profit margins and liquidation value.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the investment manager attempts to identify those companies that offer above-average opportunities for capital appreciation in various countries and industries where economic and political factors, including currency movements, are favorable to capital growth.

The investment manager may consider selling an equity security when it believes the security has become overvalued due to either its price appreciation or changes in the company's fundamentals, or when the investment manager believes another security is a more attractive investment opportunity.

TFEQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -0.2% 22.0% 20.90%
1 Yr 17.4% -23.7% 32.5% 64.09%
3 Yr -4.8%* -4.8% 20.2% 100.00%
5 Yr -11.2%* -11.2% 9.5% 100.00%
10 Yr -5.5%* -5.5% 9.8% 100.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.9% -27.8% 166.1% 72.51%
2021 -11.4% -42.2% 28.2% 99.08%
2020 -0.7% -7.3% 5.5% 72.84%
2019 1.1% 1.1% 7.1% 99.01%
2018 -7.5% -8.1% -1.1% 98.97%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TFEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -9.7% 22.0% 20.90%
1 Yr 17.4% -23.7% 56.0% 59.17%
3 Yr -4.8%* -4.8% 22.0% 100.00%
5 Yr -11.2%* -11.2% 12.3% 100.00%
10 Yr -5.5%* -5.5% 13.1% 100.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TFEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.9% -27.8% 166.1% 72.51%
2021 -11.4% -42.2% 28.2% 99.08%
2020 -0.7% -7.3% 5.5% 72.84%
2019 1.1% 1.1% 7.1% 99.01%
2018 -7.5% -8.1% -1.1% 98.97%

NAV & Total Return History

TFEQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TFEQX Category Low Category High TFEQX % Rank
Net Assets 251 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 64.90%
Number of Holdings 58 2 3900 83.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 98.6 M 530 K 13.7 B 54.71%
Weighting of Top 10 30.51% 7.3% 99.9% 25.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 4.17%
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 4.17%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 4.17%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 4.17%
  5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 4.17%
  6. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 4.17%
  7. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 4.17%
  8. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 4.17%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 4.17%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 4.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TFEQX % Rank
Stocks 		95.70% 75.03% 100.46% 85.29%
Cash 		4.30% -31.92% 11.89% 12.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 15.59%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 36.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 9.12%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 12.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFEQX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.26% 0.00% 42.76% 74.78%
Industrials 		16.38% 1.03% 36.79% 29.38%
Healthcare 		14.20% 0.00% 23.28% 24.63%
Energy 		11.39% 0.00% 26.59% 13.65%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.31% 0.00% 27.46% 29.67%
Technology 		9.83% 0.00% 24.16% 24.63%
Basic Materials 		7.04% 0.00% 30.76% 60.24%
Communication Services 		4.67% 0.00% 23.78% 76.26%
Utilities 		3.93% 0.00% 27.46% 35.01%
Consumer Defense 		3.90% 0.00% 31.84% 88.13%
Real Estate 		0.09% 0.00% 17.64% 73.89%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TFEQX % Rank
Non US 		93.94% 71.47% 100.46% 74.71%
US 		1.76% 0.00% 15.02% 39.71%

TFEQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TFEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.94% 0.01% 21.16% 57.61%
Management Fee 0.78% 0.00% 1.25% 74.56%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.03% 0.47% 71.13%

Sales Fees

TFEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

TFEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TFEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 44.73% 2.00% 158.16% 54.64%

TFEQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TFEQX Category Low Category High TFEQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.72% 0.00% 8.48% 41.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TFEQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Monthly Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TFEQX Category Low Category High TFEQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.64% 0.18% 7.85% 80.24%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TFEQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Monthly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

TFEQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Nori

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1999

22.43

22.4%

Peter A. Nori is an executive vice president and portfolio manager for the Templeton Global Equity Group with research responsibility for the global semiconductor and semiconductor equipment sectors, is the information technology sector team leader and the Director of Global Sector Research. In addition, he manages several institutional and sub-advised portfolios across Global, developed and non-US mandates. After joining Franklin Templeton in 1987 as a shareholder services representative, Mr. Nori entered the management training program. He later joined the Franklin Research Department as an equity analyst and a co-portfolio manager of Franklin Convertible Securities Fund. After joining Templeton's Global Equity Research Team in 1994, he specialized in small-capitalization securities on a global basis. Mr. Nori's large-capitalization research responsibilities have included industries within the consumer discretionary, health care, metals and technology sectors as well as country coverage in Latin America and Europe. He entered the financial services industry in 1987. Mr. Nori holds a B.S. in finance and an M.B.A., with an emphasis in finance, from the University of San Francisco. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a member of CFA Institute.

Antonio Docal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2003

18.43

18.4%

Antonio Docal is the President of Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC and the Director of Portfolio Management for the Templeton Global Equity Group (TGEG). Mr. Docal has lead portfolio manager responsibilities for the TIF-International Equity Series and portfolio management responsibility for a number of other institutional commingled funds and separate account relationships. He also oversees the institutional segment of TGEG's global investment management business. Mr. Docal has research responsibility for the U.S. and previously served as the Deputy Director of Research, and in the past has covered various global sectors. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2001, Mr. Docal was a vice president and director at Evergreen Funds, a principal and co-founder of Docal Associates, and an assistant treasurer in the mergers and acquisitions department at JPMorgan. He entered the financial services industry in 1979. Mr. Docal holds a B.A. in economics from Trinity College in Connecticut and an M.B.A. with concentrations in finance and international management from the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.

Matthew Nagle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2018

4.41

4.4%

Matthew R. Nagle is an executive vice president, portfolio manager and research analyst in the Templeton Global Equity Group, responsible for managing institutional portfolios. He also has global research responsibilities for the US banks sector, electronic manufacturing services and component manufacturer companies. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2003, Mr. Nagle was an associate sell-side analyst for Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., a research associate with ABN AMRO, and an auditor for financial services companies at Coopers & Lybrand. He entered the financial services industry in 1998. Mr. Nagle holds a B.B.A. in accounting from Siena College and an M.B.A. in finance from New York University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Heather Waddell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Heather Waddell, Executive Vice President, joined the Templeton organization in 1996. Ms. Waddell is a research analyst and lead portfolio manager on a number of institutional separate account relationships and sub-advised portfolios. Ms. Waddell has research responsibility for the global small capitalization industrials and communication services sectors. Ms. Waddell earned an M.B.A. from the Columbia University Graduate School of Business in New York and a B.A. in economics from the University of California, Santa Cruz. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and an active member of the Columbia University and the University of California Alumni associations, and the South Florida Society of Financial Analysts.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.6 0.54

