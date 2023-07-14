Home
Trending ETFs

Templeton Foreign Fund

mutual fund
TEMFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.0 -0.06 -0.74%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (TEMFX) Primary C (TEFTX) Adv (TFFAX) Retirement (TEFRX) Retirement (FTFGX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Templeton Foreign Fund

TEMFX | Fund

$8.00

$2.9 B

1.02%

$0.08

1.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.6%

1 yr return

29.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

Net Assets

$2.9 B

Holdings in Top 10

31.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.85%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Templeton Foreign Fund

TEMFX | Fund

$8.00

$2.9 B

1.02%

$0.08

1.15%

TEMFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.45%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Templeton Foreign Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 05, 1982
  • Shares Outstanding
    230747550
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Peel

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in foreign securities. These securities are predominantly equity securities of companies located outside the U.S., including developing markets. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are predominantly common stock, and may include small and mid capitalization companies. Although the investment manager will search for investments across a large number of regions, countries and sectors, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in particular regions, countries or sectors.

The investment manager may consider selling an equity security when it believes the security has become overvalued due to either its price appreciation or changes in the company's fundamentals, or when the investment manager believes another security is a more attractive investment opportunity.

The Fund may, from time to time, engage in currency-related derivatives, such as currency and cross-currency forwards and currency futures contracts, to seek to hedge (protect) against currency risks.

When choosing equity investments for the Fund, the investment manager applies a “bottom-up,” value-oriented, long-term approach, focusing on the market price of a company’s securities relative to the investment manager’s evaluation of the company’s long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. The investment manager also considers a company’s price/earnings ratio, price/cash flow ratio, profit margins and liquidation value.

The Fund may also use a variety of equity-related derivatives, which may include equity futures and equity index futures, for various purposes including enhancing Fund returns, increasing liquidity and gaining exposure to particular markets in more efficient or less expensive ways.

Read More

TEMFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.6% -0.2% 22.0% 14.63%
1 Yr 29.2% -23.7% 32.5% 2.97%
3 Yr 9.6%* -4.8% 20.2% 19.24%
5 Yr 0.5%* -11.2% 9.5% 54.39%
10 Yr 0.6%* -5.5% 9.8% 48.76%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.7% -27.8% 166.1% 5.44%
2021 0.4% -42.2% 28.2% 91.74%
2020 -0.6% -7.3% 5.5% 67.73%
2019 2.1% 1.1% 7.1% 95.72%
2018 -3.7% -8.1% -1.1% 21.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.6% -9.7% 22.0% 14.63%
1 Yr 29.2% -23.7% 56.0% 3.25%
3 Yr 9.6%* -4.8% 22.0% 14.15%
5 Yr 0.5%* -11.2% 12.3% 59.11%
10 Yr 0.6%* -5.5% 13.1% 83.24%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.7% -27.8% 166.1% 5.44%
2021 0.4% -42.2% 28.2% 91.74%
2020 -0.6% -7.3% 5.5% 67.73%
2019 2.1% 1.1% 7.1% 95.72%
2018 -3.7% -8.1% -1.1% 44.48%

NAV & Total Return History

TEMFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TEMFX Category Low Category High TEMFX % Rank
Net Assets 2.9 B 2.2 M 44.7 B 16.22%
Number of Holdings 60 2 3900 82.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 856 M 530 K 13.7 B 15.29%
Weighting of Top 10 31.28% 7.3% 99.9% 22.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 4.82%
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 4.82%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 4.82%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 4.82%
  5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 4.81%
  6. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 4.81%
  7. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 4.81%
  8. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 4.81%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 4.81%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 4.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TEMFX % Rank
Stocks 		98.50% 75.03% 100.46% 36.76%
Cash 		1.50% -31.92% 11.89% 59.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 87.94%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 90.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 87.65%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 87.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEMFX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.39% 0.00% 42.76% 43.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.11% 0.00% 27.46% 16.32%
Industrials 		14.56% 1.03% 36.79% 37.98%
Energy 		12.33% 0.00% 26.59% 8.90%
Healthcare 		12.20% 0.00% 23.28% 32.05%
Technology 		11.90% 0.00% 24.16% 13.95%
Basic Materials 		4.71% 0.00% 30.76% 84.57%
Communication Services 		3.32% 0.00% 23.78% 84.57%
Consumer Defense 		2.86% 0.00% 31.84% 91.99%
Utilities 		1.63% 0.00% 27.46% 78.64%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.64% 97.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEMFX % Rank
Non US 		92.50% 71.47% 100.46% 81.47%
US 		6.00% 0.00% 15.02% 13.24%

TEMFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TEMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.15% 0.01% 21.16% 40.60%
Management Fee 0.69% 0.00% 1.25% 39.94%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 61.59%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.03% 0.47% 82.47%

Sales Fees

TEMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.00% 5.75% 65.85%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

TEMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TEMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.85% 2.00% 158.16% 40.55%

TEMFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TEMFX Category Low Category High TEMFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.02% 0.00% 8.48% 39.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TEMFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TEMFX Category Low Category High TEMFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.45% 0.18% 7.85% 48.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TEMFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TEMFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Peel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2017

4.67

4.7%

Christopher Peel, CFA, SVP is a research analyst and portfolio manager for the Templeton Global Equity Group. Mr. Peel is a manager for Templeton Growth Fund. He has global research responsibility for software, IT services and consulting, and integrated oils. Mr. Peel is Group Coordinator for the Energy sector. Mr. Peel holds a B.Sc. in computer science from the University of Nottingham (UK).

Herbert J Arnett Jr.

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2017

4.67

4.7%

Herbert Arnett, SVP is Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst for the Templeton Global Equity Group. Mr. Arnett is a manager for Templeton Growth Fund Inc. and Templeton World Fund. He has global research responsibilities for large-cap and small-cap Media, Internet Software and Services, as well US Telecoms. Mr. Arnett holds a B.A. in finance and an M.B.A. from the University of Miami.

Peter Moeschter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2019

3.33

3.3%

Peter M. Moeschter, CFA, EVP is a portfolio manager in the Templeton Global Equity Group with responsibility for various global and international equity mandates. He is the sector team leader of global utilities. Mr. Moeschter holds a B.B.A. (honors) from Wilfrid Laurier University and an M.B.A. from York University.

Warren Pustam

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 24, 2019

2.85

2.9%

Mr. Pustam joined Franklin Templeton in 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.6 0.54

