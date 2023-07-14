Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
16.8%
1 yr return
29.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
Net Assets
$2.9 B
Holdings in Top 10
31.3%
Expense Ratio 0.90%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 37.85%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in foreign securities. These securities are predominantly equity securities of companies located outside the U.S., including developing markets. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are predominantly common stock, and may include small and mid capitalization companies. Although the investment manager will search for investments across a large number of regions, countries and sectors, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in particular regions, countries or sectors.
The investment manager may consider selling an equity security when it believes the security has become overvalued due to either its price appreciation or changes in the company's fundamentals, or when the investment manager believes another security is a more attractive investment opportunity.
The Fund may, from time to time, engage in currency-related derivatives, such as currency and cross-currency forwards and currency futures contracts, to seek to hedge (protect) against currency risks.
When choosing equity investments for the Fund, the investment manager applies a “bottom-up,” value-oriented, long-term approach, focusing on the market price of a company’s securities relative to the investment manager’s evaluation of the company’s long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. The investment manager also considers a company’s price/earnings ratio, price/cash flow ratio, profit margins and liquidation value.
The Fund may also use a variety of equity-related derivatives, which may include equity futures and equity index futures, for various purposes including enhancing Fund returns, increasing liquidity and gaining exposure to particular markets in more efficient or less expensive ways.
|Period
|TFFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.8%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|13.73%
|1 Yr
|29.5%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|1.78%
|3 Yr
|9.5%*
|-4.8%
|20.2%
|20.19%
|5 Yr
|0.4%*
|-11.2%
|9.5%
|56.08%
|10 Yr
|0.6%*
|-5.5%
|9.8%
|49.25%
* Annualized
|Period
|TFFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.7%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|4.83%
|2021
|0.4%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|92.35%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|70.93%
|2019
|2.2%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|94.08%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|26.21%
|TFFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TFFAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.9 B
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|16.81%
|Number of Holdings
|60
|2
|3900
|82.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|856 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|15.88%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.28%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|22.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TFFAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.50%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|37.35%
|Cash
|1.50%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|60.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|96.47%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|96.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|96.18%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|96.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TFFAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.39%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|43.92%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.11%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|16.91%
|Industrials
|14.56%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|38.58%
|Energy
|12.33%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|9.50%
|Healthcare
|12.20%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|32.64%
|Technology
|11.90%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|14.54%
|Basic Materials
|4.71%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|85.16%
|Communication Services
|3.32%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|85.16%
|Consumer Defense
|2.86%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|92.58%
|Utilities
|1.63%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|79.23%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|99.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TFFAX % Rank
|Non US
|92.50%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|82.06%
|US
|6.00%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|13.82%
|TFFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.90%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|62.09%
|Management Fee
|0.69%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|40.53%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.03%
|0.47%
|84.54%
|TFFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|TFFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TFFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|37.85%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|41.24%
|TFFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TFFAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.25%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|36.87%
|TFFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|TFFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TFFAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.80%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|34.35%
|TFFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.317
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.233
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2013
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2008
|$0.347
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2007
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 23, 2007
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 24, 2006
|$0.285
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2004
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2003
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2003
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2002
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 22, 2002
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2001
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 23, 2001
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2000
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 1999
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 1999
|$0.293
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2017
4.67
4.7%
Christopher Peel, CFA, SVP is a research analyst and portfolio manager for the Templeton Global Equity Group. Mr. Peel is a manager for Templeton Growth Fund. He has global research responsibility for software, IT services and consulting, and integrated oils. Mr. Peel is Group Coordinator for the Energy sector. Mr. Peel holds a B.Sc. in computer science from the University of Nottingham (UK).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2017
4.67
4.7%
Herbert Arnett, SVP is Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst for the Templeton Global Equity Group. Mr. Arnett is a manager for Templeton Growth Fund Inc. and Templeton World Fund. He has global research responsibilities for large-cap and small-cap Media, Internet Software and Services, as well US Telecoms. Mr. Arnett holds a B.A. in finance and an M.B.A. from the University of Miami.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Peter M. Moeschter, CFA, EVP is a portfolio manager in the Templeton Global Equity Group with responsibility for various global and international equity mandates. He is the sector team leader of global utilities. Mr. Moeschter holds a B.B.A. (honors) from Wilfrid Laurier University and an M.B.A. from York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 24, 2019
2.85
2.9%
Mr. Pustam joined Franklin Templeton in 2013.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.6
|0.54
