Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
12.9%
1 yr return
8.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.3%
Net Assets
$9.68 B
Holdings in Top 10
24.9%
Expense Ratio 1.54%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 40.67%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities (including securities convertible into, or that the investment manager expects to be exchanged for, common or preferred stock) of U.S. and foreign companies that the investment manager believes are available at market prices less than their value based on certain recognized or objective criteria (fundamental value). Following this value-oriented strategy, the Fund invests primarily in undervalued securities (securities trading at a discount to fundamental value). The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stock. To a lesser extent, the Fund also invests in merger arbitrage securities and the debt and equity of distressed companies.
The Fund is not limited to pre-set maximums or minimums governing the size of the companies in which it may invest. However, the Fund currently invests the equity portion of its portfolio predominantly in mid- and large-cap companies, with the remaining portion of its equity portfolio in smaller companies. While the Fund does not concentrate in any one industry, from time to time, based on economic conditions, it may make significant investments in certain sectors.
The Fund may invest substantially and potentially up to 100% of its assets in foreign securities and participations in foreign government debt. Depending on market conditions, the Fund's investments in foreign securities may fluctuate, but the Fund generally invests at least 30% of its assets in foreign securities or other investments that provide exposure to foreign securities. The Fund presently does not intend to invest more than a portion (no more than 25%) of its assets in securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. Although the investment manager will search for investments across a large number of countries and regions, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in particular countries or regions.
The Fund regularly attempts to hedge (protect) against currency risks, largely using currency forward contracts and currency futures contracts (including currency index futures contracts) when, in the investment manager’s opinion, it would be
advantageous to the Fund to do so. The Fund may also, from time to time, attempt to hedge against market risk using a variety of derivatives.
Portfolio Selection
The investment manager employs a research driven, fundamental value strategy for the Fund. Investments are generally selected based on the investment manager's own analysis of the security's fundamental value, including for equity securities, an analysis of cash flow potential, long-term earnings, multiples of earnings, book value, and fundamental analysis, including environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. The investment manager examines each investment separately and there are no set criteria as to specific value parameters, asset size, earnings or industry type.
|Period
|TEDRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.9%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|6.94%
|1 Yr
|8.0%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|67.95%
|3 Yr
|6.4%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|89.90%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|90.87%
|10 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|85.90%
* Annualized
|Period
|TEDRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.4%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|96.93%
|2021
|4.7%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|76.23%
|2020
|-2.7%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|69.99%
|2019
|3.7%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|96.78%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|18.34%
|Period
|TEDRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|TEDRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEDRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.68 B
|199 K
|133 B
|8.44%
|Number of Holdings
|73
|1
|9075
|39.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.27 B
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|12.22%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.93%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|68.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEDRX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.20%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|97.91%
|Cash
|1.27%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|7.82%
|Bonds
|0.37%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|1.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.16%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|98.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|98.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|97.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEDRX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.38%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|4.74%
|Healthcare
|17.17%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|17.07%
|Industrials
|13.84%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|86.23%
|Technology
|11.05%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|78.63%
|Consumer Defense
|9.00%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|52.31%
|Communication Services
|8.13%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|69.60%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.64%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|83.59%
|Energy
|6.40%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|1.21%
|Basic Materials
|4.65%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|34.91%
|Utilities
|1.74%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|99.89%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEDRX % Rank
|Non US
|55.33%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|65.20%
|US
|42.87%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|72.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEDRX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|74.81%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|92.17%
|Corporate
|25.19%
|0.00%
|99.70%
|4.25%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|99.78%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.65%
|98.10%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|98.10%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|2.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEDRX % Rank
|US
|0.37%
|-0.01%
|130.80%
|1.21%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-11.21%
|30.87%
|98.24%
|TEDRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.54%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|31.93%
|Management Fee
|0.84%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|80.85%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|71.18%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|76.11%
|TEDRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TEDRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TEDRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|40.67%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|14.45%
|TEDRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEDRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.89%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|98.36%
|TEDRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TEDRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEDRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.79%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|3.52%
|TEDRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.424
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.665
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.410
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2011
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.431
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2010
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2008
|$0.276
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2008
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2007
|$0.575
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2007
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2006
|$0.396
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2006
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2005
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2004
|$0.010
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 21, 2004
|$0.328
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2004
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2003
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2003
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2002
|$0.246
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2002
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2010
11.42
11.4%
Rankin, CFA, has been a co-lead portfolio manager for the Franklin Mutual since January 2018. He is a Portfolio Manager at Franklin Templeton Investments. With 17 years of investment management experience, Rankin first started at Franklin in 1997 as a Research Analyst and became Assistant Portfolio Manager in 2001. In 2004, he left to serve as Managing Director at Blue Harbour Group, LLC before re-joining Franklin in 2010. Prior to his original employment with the Mutual Series Funds, Rankin was an Equity Analyst at Glickenhaus & Co.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2018
4.41
4.4%
Christian Correa, CFA is a portfolio manager and director of research for Franklin Mutual Series. Mr. Correa has been a lead or co-lead portfolio manager of the Franklin Mutual Beacon Fund since 2007 and co-lead portfolio manager of the Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund since 2018. Prior to joining Franklin Mutual Series in 2003, he worked at Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. He has more than a decade of investment experience. He holds a B.A. from Claremont McKenna College, an M.A. (economics) from Northwestern Univ. and is a graduate of Harvard Law School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2020
1.58
1.6%
Katrina Dudley is co-lead portfolio manager of the Franklin Mutual European mutual funds. She has been a manager of these funds for the past 10 years and has been a member of the Mutual Series team for 14 years. Ms. Dudley has an MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business, a B.A. of Laws and a B.A. in Commerce from Bond University, and an Associate of Science degree from the University of the People. She is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
