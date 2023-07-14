Home
Trending ETFs

TEDIX (Mutual Fund)

TEDIX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

13.1%

1 yr return

8.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

Net Assets

$9.68 B

Holdings in Top 10

24.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.67%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TEDIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio 1.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 1992
  • Shares Outstanding
    175519602
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy Rankin

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities (including securities convertible into, or that the investment manager expects to be exchanged for, common or preferred stock) of U.S. and foreign companies that the investment manager believes are available at market prices less than their value based on certain recognized or objective criteria (fundamental value). Following this value-oriented strategy, the Fund invests primarily in undervalued securities (securities trading at a discount to fundamental value). The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stock. To a lesser extent, the Fund also invests in merger arbitrage securities and the debt and equity of distressed companies.

The Fund is not limited to pre-set maximums or minimums governing the size of the companies in which it may invest. However, the Fund currently invests the equity portion of its portfolio predominantly in mid- and large-cap companies, with the remaining portion of its equity portfolio in smaller companies. While the Fund does not concentrate in any one industry, from time to time, based on economic conditions, it may make significant investments in certain sectors.

The Fund may invest substantially and potentially up to 100% of its assets in foreign securities and participations in foreign government debt. Depending on market conditions, the Fund's investments in foreign securities may fluctuate, but the Fund generally invests at least 30% of its assets in foreign securities or other investments that provide exposure to foreign securities. The Fund presently does not intend to invest more than a portion (no more than 25%) of its assets in securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. Although the investment manager will search for investments across a large number of countries and regions, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in particular countries or regions.

The Fund regularly attempts to hedge (protect) against currency risks, largely using currency forward contracts and currency futures contracts (including currency index futures contracts) when, in the investment manager’s opinion, it would be

advantageous to the Fund to do so. The Fund may also, from time to time, attempt to hedge against market risk using a variety of derivatives.

Portfolio Selection

The investment manager employs a research driven, fundamental value strategy for the Fund. Investments are generally selected based on the investment manager's own analysis of the security's fundamental value, including for equity securities, an analysis of cash flow potential, long-term earnings, multiples of earnings, book value, and fundamental analysis, including environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. The investment manager examines each investment separately and there are no set criteria as to specific value parameters, asset size, earnings or industry type.

Read More

TEDIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.1% -35.6% 29.2% 6.38%
1 Yr 8.2% 17.3% 252.4% 65.91%
3 Yr 6.5%* -3.5% 34.6% 88.81%
5 Yr -1.3%* 0.1% 32.7% 90.07%
10 Yr -0.8%* -6.9% 18.3% 83.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.2% -24.3% 957.1% 96.81%
2021 4.7% -38.3% 47.1% 76.11%
2020 -2.7% -54.2% 0.6% 69.58%
2019 3.8% -76.0% 54.1% 96.63%
2018 -3.7% -26.1% 47.8% 18.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.1% -35.6% 29.2% 6.49%
1 Yr 8.2% 11.4% 252.4% 80.00%
3 Yr 6.5%* -3.5% 34.6% 95.86%
5 Yr -1.3%* 0.1% 32.7% 94.63%
10 Yr -0.8%* -6.9% 18.3% 87.76%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.2% -24.3% 957.1% 96.81%
2021 4.7% -33.1% 47.1% 76.36%
2020 -2.7% -44.4% 1.8% 79.00%
2019 3.8% -6.5% 54.1% 98.83%
2018 -3.7% -14.4% 47.8% 33.01%

NAV & Total Return History

TEDIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TEDIX Category Low Category High TEDIX % Rank
Net Assets 9.68 B 199 K 133 B 8.11%
Number of Holdings 73 1 9075 39.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.27 B -18 M 37.6 B 11.89%
Weighting of Top 10 24.93% 9.1% 100.0% 68.54%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TEDIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.20% 61.84% 125.47% 97.58%
Cash 		1.27% -174.70% 23.12% 7.49%
Bonds 		0.37% -1.50% 161.67% 0.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.16% 0.00% 4.46% 40.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 46.70%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 52.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEDIX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.38% 0.00% 38.42% 4.41%
Healthcare 		17.17% 0.00% 35.42% 16.74%
Industrials 		13.84% 0.00% 44.06% 85.90%
Technology 		11.05% 0.00% 49.87% 78.30%
Consumer Defense 		9.00% 0.00% 73.28% 51.65%
Communication Services 		8.13% 0.00% 57.66% 69.27%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.64% 0.00% 40.94% 83.26%
Energy 		6.40% 0.00% 21.15% 0.88%
Basic Materials 		4.65% 0.00% 38.60% 34.58%
Utilities 		1.74% 0.00% 29.12% 82.38%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 83.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEDIX % Rank
Non US 		55.33% 0.58% 99.46% 64.87%
US 		42.87% 0.13% 103.82% 71.92%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEDIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		74.81% 0.00% 100.00% 91.83%
Corporate 		25.19% 0.00% 99.70% 3.91%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 44.63%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 24.65% 36.69%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.70% 36.69%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 2.01%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEDIX % Rank
US 		0.37% -0.01% 130.80% 0.88%
Non US 		0.00% -11.21% 30.87% 39.98%

TEDIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TEDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.29% 0.01% 44.27% 44.24%
Management Fee 0.84% 0.00% 1.82% 79.98%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 30.38%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 72.47%

Sales Fees

TEDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 2.50% 5.75% 50.40%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TEDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TEDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.67% 0.00% 395.00% 14.11%

TEDIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TEDIX Category Low Category High TEDIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.31% 0.00% 3.26% 40.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TEDIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Monthly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TEDIX Category Low Category High TEDIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.03% -4.27% 12.65% 2.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TEDIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TEDIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Rankin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2010

11.42

11.4%

Rankin, CFA, has been a co-lead portfolio manager for the Franklin Mutual since January 2018. He is a Portfolio Manager at Franklin Templeton Investments. With 17 years of investment management experience, Rankin first started at Franklin in 1997 as a Research Analyst and became Assistant Portfolio Manager in 2001. In 2004, he left to serve as Managing Director at Blue Harbour Group, LLC before re-joining Franklin in 2010. Prior to his original employment with the Mutual Series Funds, Rankin was an Equity Analyst at Glickenhaus & Co.

Christian Correa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2018

4.41

4.4%

Christian Correa, CFA is a portfolio manager and director of research for Franklin Mutual Series. Mr. Correa has been a lead or co-lead portfolio manager of the Franklin Mutual Beacon Fund since 2007 and co-lead portfolio manager of the Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund since 2018. Prior to joining Franklin Mutual Series in 2003, he worked at Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. He has more than a decade of investment experience. He holds a B.A. from Claremont McKenna College, an M.A. (economics) from Northwestern Univ. and is a graduate of Harvard Law School.

Katrina Dudley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Katrina Dudley is co-lead portfolio manager of the Franklin Mutual European mutual funds. She has been a manager of these funds for the past 10 years and has been a member of the Mutual Series team for 14 years. Ms. Dudley has an MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business, a B.A. of Laws and a B.A. in Commerce from Bond University, and an Associate of Science degree from the University of the People. She is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

