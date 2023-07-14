Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
35.6%
1 yr return
28.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.5%
Net Assets
$254 M
Holdings in Top 10
45.5%
Expense Ratio 11.34%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 153.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TBDQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|35.6%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|16.17%
|1 Yr
|28.0%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|7.13%
|3 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|67.04%
|5 Yr
|1.5%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|52.01%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|43.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|TBDQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.7%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|41.28%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|76.05%
|2020
|6.7%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|65.67%
|2019
|5.8%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|44.51%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|44.57%
|TBDQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TBDQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|254 M
|189 K
|222 B
|72.71%
|Number of Holdings
|92
|2
|3509
|28.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|116 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|73.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.52%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|59.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TBDQX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.59%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|49.51%
|Cash
|1.41%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|47.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|38.03%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|42.46%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|34.84%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|34.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TBDQX % Rank
|Technology
|39.42%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|32.13%
|Consumer Cyclical
|21.55%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|12.79%
|Healthcare
|9.28%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|82.46%
|Financial Services
|9.20%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|49.26%
|Communication Services
|9.10%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|64.34%
|Consumer Defense
|4.47%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|38.77%
|Industrials
|4.03%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|73.28%
|Real Estate
|1.92%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|31.64%
|Energy
|1.05%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|35.33%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|53.61%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|80.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TBDQX % Rank
|US
|94.01%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|54.26%
|Non US
|4.58%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|37.30%
|TBDQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|11.34%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|0.25%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|69.16%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|TBDQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TBDQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TBDQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|153.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|96.11%
|TBDQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TBDQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|43.31%
|TBDQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|TBDQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TBDQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.40%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|57.29%
|TBDQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 20, 2005
16.7
16.7%
Blair A. Boyer is a managing director Co-Head of Large Cap Growth Equity and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in March 1993. Prior to joining the Growth Equity team in 2003, Blair co-managed international equity portfolios for 10 years. During his tenure as an international equity portfolio manager, he managed the Jennison International Growth Fund from its inception in March 2000. Blair managed international equity portfolios at Bleichroeder from 1989 to 1993. Prior to that, he was a research analyst and then a senior portfolio manager in the Verus Capital division at Bleichroeder beginning in 1983. He received a BA in economics from Bucknell University and an MBA in finance from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 20, 2005
16.7
16.7%
Kathleen A. McCarragher is a managing director, the head of growth equity, and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. She joined Jennison Associates in May 1998. Prior to Jennison, Kathleen spent six years with Weiss, Peck & Greer, where she was a managing director and the director of large cap growth equities. In addition, Kathleen spent 10 years with State Street Research & Management, initially as a research analyst responsible for health care, transports, and financials and then as a portfolio manager and member of the investment committee. She received a BBA from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, summa cum laude, and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Ms. McCarragher began her investment career in 1982.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 21, 2005
16.62
16.6%
Michael Del Balso is a managing director, the director of research for growth equity, and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in May 1972 as a research analyst. He has been director of research for growth equity since 1994 and became a portfolio manager in 1999. Michael came to Jennison after four years with White, Weld & Company, where he was a vice president, stockholder and followed growth companies with emphasis on the consumer area. He received a BS in industrial administration from Yale University and an MBA from Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 18, 2010
12.21
12.2%
Jason T. McManus is a Managing Director and the Head of Custom Solutions of Jennison, which he joined in July 1997. Since August 2006, he has been managing quantitative portfolios and custom solutions for clients. From 2003 to 2006, he was part of Jennison’s Applied Research team focusing on quantitative research projects and portfolio analytics. Prior to 2003, he worked as a research associate on Jennison's international equity team. He received a BS in economics and computer science from the University at Albany, State University of New York and an MBA in quantitative finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
