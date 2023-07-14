Home
Trending ETFs

PGIM Jennison Diversified Growth Fund

mutual fund
TBDZX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.25 +0.03 +0.2%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (TBDAX) Primary C (TBDCX) Inst (TBDZX) Retirement (TBDQX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM Jennison Diversified Growth Fund

TBDZX | Fund

$15.25

$254 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

35.7%

1 yr return

28.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

Net Assets

$254 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 153.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM Jennison Diversified Growth Fund

TBDZX | Fund

$15.25

$254 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.95%

TBDZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 35.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Jennison Diversified Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 27, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Blair Boyer

Fund Description

The Fund seeks investments that will increase in value. To achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the subadviser purchases stocks of large companies it believes will experience earnings growth at a rate faster than that of the Russell 1000 Index. To identify above-average growth prospects, the subadviser conducts research to determine company, industry, and sector fundamentals and prospects over intermediate and longer terms projecting how industries and businesses will change over time.The subadviser normally invests at least 80% of the Fund’s investable assets in equity and equity-related securities of companies with market capitalizations comparable to those found in the Russell 1000 Index (measured at the time of purchase). The term “investable assets” refers to the Fund’s net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. For the purposes of selecting securities for the Fund, comparable market capitalization is defined as those within the range of market capitalizations of companies included in the Russell 1000 Index. The market capitalization within the range will vary, but as of July 31, 2022, the weighted average market capitalization of companies included in the Russell 1000 Index was approximately $510.75 billion, and the market capitalization of the largest company included in the Russell 1000 Index was approximately $2.616 trillion.The Fund may actively and frequently trade its portfolio securities.The subadviser uses a bottom-up, fundamental research-intensive approach to identify companies with attractive valuations and sustainable above-average growth in revenues, earnings, and cash flows. The subadviser supplements this fundamental analysis with an analysis of quantitative factors, such as stock price momentum and stock valuation. Incorporating information from both the subadviser’s fundamental and quantitative analyses, the subadviser constructs a diversified portfolio with sector and risk factor exposures managed relative to the Russell 1000 Growth Index, using a technique known generally as portfolio optimization.
Read More

TBDZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TBDZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 35.7% -41.7% 64.0% 15.27%
1 Yr 28.0% -46.2% 77.9% 7.05%
3 Yr -2.7%* -42.0% 28.4% 66.95%
5 Yr 1.5%* -30.4% 23.4% 51.92%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 42.86%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TBDZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.8% -85.9% 81.6% 41.53%
2021 -0.5% -31.0% 26.7% 75.97%
2020 6.7% -13.0% 34.8% 65.58%
2019 5.8% -6.0% 10.6% 44.41%
2018 -2.2% -15.9% 2.0% 44.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TBDZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 35.7% -41.7% 64.0% 14.20%
1 Yr 28.0% -46.2% 77.9% 6.15%
3 Yr -2.7%* -42.0% 28.4% 66.52%
5 Yr 1.5%* -30.4% 23.4% 57.34%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 40.75%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TBDZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.8% -85.9% 81.6% 41.62%
2021 -0.5% -31.0% 26.7% 75.97%
2020 6.7% -13.0% 34.8% 65.58%
2019 5.8% -6.0% 10.6% 44.60%
2018 -2.2% -15.9% 3.1% 64.76%

NAV & Total Return History

TBDZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TBDZX Category Low Category High TBDZX % Rank
Net Assets 254 M 189 K 222 B 72.63%
Number of Holdings 92 2 3509 28.11%
Net Assets in Top 10 116 M -1.37 M 104 B 73.77%
Weighting of Top 10 45.52% 11.4% 116.5% 59.26%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.90%
  2. Apple Inc 6.48%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 6.12%
  4. Tesla Inc 6.09%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 5.00%
  6. Facebook Inc Class A 3.91%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 3.89%
  8. Visa Inc Class A 3.56%
  9. Mastercard Inc Class A 2.87%
  10. Salesforce.com Inc 2.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TBDZX % Rank
Stocks 		98.59% 50.26% 104.50% 49.43%
Cash 		1.41% -10.83% 49.73% 47.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 37.95%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 42.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 34.75%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 34.18%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TBDZX % Rank
Technology 		39.42% 0.00% 65.70% 32.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		21.55% 0.00% 62.57% 12.70%
Healthcare 		9.28% 0.00% 39.76% 82.38%
Financial Services 		9.20% 0.00% 43.06% 49.18%
Communication Services 		9.10% 0.00% 66.40% 64.26%
Consumer Defense 		4.47% 0.00% 25.50% 38.69%
Industrials 		4.03% 0.00% 30.65% 73.20%
Real Estate 		1.92% 0.00% 16.05% 31.56%
Energy 		1.05% 0.00% 41.09% 35.25%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 53.52%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 80.90%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TBDZX % Rank
US 		94.01% 34.69% 100.00% 54.18%
Non US 		4.58% 0.00% 54.22% 37.21%

TBDZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TBDZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% 0.01% 20.29% 49.92%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 69.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

TBDZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TBDZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TBDZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 153.00% 0.00% 316.74% 96.01%

TBDZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TBDZX Category Low Category High TBDZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 43.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TBDZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TBDZX Category Low Category High TBDZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.28% -6.13% 1.75% 46.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TBDZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TBDZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Blair Boyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 20, 2005

16.7

16.7%

Blair A. Boyer is a managing director Co-Head of Large Cap Growth Equity and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in March 1993. Prior to joining the Growth Equity team in 2003, Blair co-managed international equity portfolios for 10 years. During his tenure as an international equity portfolio manager, he managed the Jennison International Growth Fund from its inception in March 2000. Blair managed international equity portfolios at Bleichroeder from 1989 to 1993. Prior to that, he was a research analyst and then a senior portfolio manager in the Verus Capital division at Bleichroeder beginning in 1983. He received a BA in economics from Bucknell University and an MBA in finance from New York University.

Kathleen McCarragher

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 20, 2005

16.7

16.7%

Kathleen A. McCarragher is a managing director, the head of growth equity, and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. She joined Jennison Associates in May 1998. Prior to Jennison, Kathleen spent six years with Weiss, Peck & Greer, where she was a managing director and the director of large cap growth equities. In addition, Kathleen spent 10 years with State Street Research & Management, initially as a research analyst responsible for health care, transports, and financials and then as a portfolio manager and member of the investment committee. She received a BBA from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, summa cum laude, and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Ms. McCarragher began her investment career in 1982.

Michael Del Balso

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 21, 2005

16.62

16.6%

Michael Del Balso is a managing director, the director of research for growth equity, and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in May 1972 as a research analyst. He has been director of research for growth equity since 1994 and became a portfolio manager in 1999. Michael came to Jennison after four years with White, Weld & Company, where he was a vice president, stockholder and followed growth companies with emphasis on the consumer area. He received a BS in industrial administration from Yale University and an MBA from Columbia University.

Jason McManus

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2010

12.21

12.2%

Jason T. McManus is a Managing Director and the Head of Custom Solutions of Jennison, which he joined in July 1997. Since August 2006, he has been managing quantitative portfolios and custom solutions for clients. From 2003 to 2006, he was part of Jennison’s Applied Research team focusing on quantitative research projects and portfolio analytics. Prior to 2003, he worked as a research associate on Jennison's international equity team. He received a BS in economics and computer science from the University at Albany, State University of New York and an MBA in quantitative finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

