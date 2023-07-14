Home
Vitals

YTD Return

11.1%

1 yr return

8.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.0%

Net Assets

$765 M

Holdings in Top 10

98.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.08%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Schwab Target 2030 Index Fund

SWYEX | Fund

$14.23

$765 M

1.92%

$0.27

0.08%

SWYEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Schwab Target 2030 Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Schwab Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 25, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    55338513
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Zifan Tang

Fund Description

The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in affiliated Schwab exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The fund may also invest in affiliated Schwab mutual funds, and unaffiliated third party ETFs and mutual funds (all such ETFs and mutual funds referred to herein as the “underlying funds”). The fund has a policy to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets (net assets, including, for this purpose, any borrowings for investment purposes) in underlying funds that are managed to seek investment returns that track particular market indices. The fund will notify its shareholders at least 60 days before changing this policy. The fund invests in the underlying funds in accordance with its target portfolio allocation. These underlying funds invest their assets directly in equity, fixed income, cash and cash equivalents (including money market funds) in accordance with their own investment objectives and policies. The fund is managed based on the specific retirement date (target date) included in its name and assumes a retirement age of 65. The target date refers to the approximate year an investor in the fund would plan to retire and likely would stop making new investments in the fund. The fund is designed for an investor who anticipates retiring at or about the year 2030 and plans to withdraw the value of the investor’s account in the fund gradually after retirement. As described below, the adviser will continue to modify the fund’s target asset allocation for 20 years beyond the target date.
The fund’s target asset allocation will be adjusted annually based on the adviser’s asset allocation strategy; however, the adviser reserves the right to modify the fund’s target asset allocations from time to time should circumstances warrant a change. In general, the fund’s allocation to equity securities will decrease and its allocation to fixed-income securities will increase as the fund approaches its target date. The fund’s asset allocation as of February 1, 2022 (the most recent annual adjustment of the fund’s target asset allocations) was approximately 65.7% equity securities, 32.0% fixed-income securities, and 2.3% cash and cash equivalents (including money market funds). At the stated target date, the fund’s allocation will be approximately 44.0% equity securities, 52.0% fixed-income securities, and 4.0% cash and cash equivalents (including money market funds). The fund will continue to reduce its allocation to equity securities for 20 years beyond the fund’s stated target date. At such time, the fund’s asset allocation will remain fixed at approximately 28.0% equity securities, 66.0% fixed-income securities, and 6.0% cash and cash equivalents (including money market funds).
In addition to the strategic annual adjustment of the fund’s target asset allocation, the adviser may adjust the fund’s underlying fund allocations within a particular asset class based on the following considerations, including, but not limited to, market trends, its outlook for a given market capitalization, and the underlying funds’ performance in various market conditions. Accordingly, the fund’s allocation to a particular underlying fund may increase or decrease throughout the year. Within the equity asset class, the fund will have exposure to one or more “style classes.” For example, the style classes include domestic large-cap equity, domestic small-cap equity, and international equity. The adviser may adjust the fund’s allocation to a particular style class based on the following considerations: market trends, its outlook for a given style class, and the style classes’ performance in various market conditions. Accordingly, the fund’s allocation to a particular style class within the equity asset class may increase or decrease throughout the year.
The fund intends to invest in a combination of underlying funds; however, the fund may invest directly in equity and fixed-income securities and money market securities. For temporary defensive purposes during unusual economic or market conditions or for liquidity purposes, the fund may invest up to 100% of its assets directly in cash, money market instruments, repurchase agreements and other short-term obligations. When the fund engages in such activities, it may not achieve its investment objective.
SWYEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SWYEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.1% 5.2% 11.6% 3.35%
1 Yr 8.6% -37.4% 11.0% 7.66%
3 Yr 3.8%* -15.9% 6.6% 2.11%
5 Yr 4.0%* -9.4% 4.0% 0.60%
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 4.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SWYEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -52.7% -8.9% 8.10%
2021 5.1% -2.8% 6.8% 2.01%
2020 3.6% 0.2% 4.4% 9.57%
2019 4.4% 0.6% 4.4% 5.62%
2018 -1.5% -4.5% -1.3% 1.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SWYEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.1% 5.2% 11.6% 3.35%
1 Yr 8.6% -37.4% 11.0% 7.66%
3 Yr 3.8%* -15.9% 6.6% 2.11%
5 Yr 4.0%* -9.4% 4.0% 0.60%
10 Yr N/A* -2.2% 5.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SWYEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -52.7% -8.9% 8.10%
2021 5.1% -2.8% 6.8% 2.01%
2020 3.6% 0.2% 4.4% 9.57%
2019 4.4% 0.6% 4.4% 5.62%
2018 -1.5% -4.5% -0.8% 27.95%

NAV & Total Return History

SWYEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SWYEX Category Low Category High SWYEX % Rank
Net Assets 765 M 2.32 M 81.9 B 49.77%
Number of Holdings 10 5 655 82.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 758 M 642 K 80.9 B 46.01%
Weighting of Top 10 98.94% 41.5% 100.0% 14.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Schwab Variable Share Price Money Ultra 1.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SWYEX % Rank
Stocks 		65.38% 0.00% 70.35% 11.74%
Bonds 		31.62% 18.68% 57.75% 70.89%
Cash 		2.71% -8.52% 39.26% 67.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.29% 0.03% 1.11% 72.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 0.29% 62.91%
Other 		0.00% -0.71% 15.19% 92.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SWYEX % Rank
Technology 		18.37% 14.06% 23.99% 60.66%
Financial Services 		14.48% 12.64% 18.99% 70.14%
Healthcare 		11.95% 10.63% 14.63% 74.88%
Real Estate 		9.93% 1.86% 12.53% 5.21%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.89% 8.12% 13.37% 88.15%
Industrials 		9.72% 8.84% 12.27% 86.73%
Communication Services 		6.96% 5.69% 10.00% 52.61%
Consumer Defense 		6.70% 4.88% 10.87% 53.08%
Energy 		4.82% 2.46% 6.43% 32.23%
Basic Materials 		4.37% 3.15% 7.02% 78.20%
Utilities 		2.81% 1.89% 7.89% 52.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SWYEX % Rank
US 		44.94% 0.00% 56.32% 15.96%
Non US 		20.44% 0.00% 32.09% 64.32%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SWYEX % Rank
Government 		47.21% 15.42% 89.09% 33.33%
Securitized 		24.43% 0.00% 37.72% 21.60%
Corporate 		20.01% 0.53% 53.65% 62.91%
Cash & Equivalents 		7.83% 1.54% 50.44% 85.45%
Municipal 		0.53% 0.00% 5.27% 18.31%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 17.60% 64.79%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SWYEX % Rank
US 		29.71% 16.74% 50.94% 55.87%
Non US 		1.91% 0.13% 19.32% 92.96%

SWYEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SWYEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.08% 0.01% 37.53% 92.72%
Management Fee 0.08% 0.00% 0.81% 34.29%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

SWYEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SWYEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SWYEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.00% 3.00% 98.00% 6.67%

SWYEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SWYEX Category Low Category High SWYEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.92% 0.00% 2.37% 19.25%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SWYEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SWYEX Category Low Category High SWYEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.88% 0.12% 8.13% 18.84%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SWYEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SWYEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Zifan Tang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 25, 2016

5.77

5.8%

Zifan Tang, Ph.D., CFA, Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager, leads the portfolio management team and has overall responsibility for all aspects of portfolio management. Prior to joining CSIM in 2012, Ms. Tang was a product manager at Thomson Reuters and, from 1997 to 2009, worked as a portfolio manager at Barclays Global Investors, which was subsequently acquired by BlackRock.

Patrick Kwok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 27, 2018

3.85

3.9%

Patrick Kwok is a Portfolio Manager within the Multi-Asset Strategies Team for Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. (CSIM). He supports CSIM’s multi-asset portfolio management process. Previously, Mr. Kwok served as an Associate Portfolio Manager with CSIM from 2012 to 2016. Prior to that, he worked as a fund administration manager for CSIM, where he was responsible for oversight of sub-advisors, trading, cash management and fund administration for the Schwab collective trust funds and Schwab asset allocation mutual funds. Prior to joining CSIM in 2008, Mr. Kwok spent two years as an asset operations specialist at Charles Schwab Trust Company. He also worked for one year at State Street Bank & Trust as a portfolio accountant and pricing specialist. Mr. Kwok earned a Master of Science in Financial Analysis from the University of San Francisco and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with a minor in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 5.78 2.41

