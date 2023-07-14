Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its investable assets in the common stock of large-capitalization companies. The term “investable assets” refers to the Fund’s net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund’s investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of large-capitalization company stocks that the subadviser believes are attractively priced when evaluated using quantitative measures such as price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-cash flow (P/CF), and price-to-book (P/B) ratios. The Fund currently considers large-capitalization companies as companies with market capitalizations within the range of companies included in the Russell 1000 Index or the S&P 500 Index. In selecting investments for the Fund, the subadviser uses a value strategy. Although the strategy emphasizes attractive valuations, the subadviser also considers other quantifiable characteristics of a company. Such characteristics may include, among others, measures of earnings quality, external financing, or trends in the earnings outlook. The emphasis placed on valuation and other factors may vary over time and with market conditions. Quantitative techniques, which focus on objective measurement and analysis of data, also guide portfolio construction. To manage risk, the subadviser limits certain exposures such as the proportion of assets invested in an individual stock or industry. Although the strategy is primarily quantitative, the subadviser’s investment management team also exercises judgment when evaluating underlying data and positions recommended by its quantitative process.