Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.3%
1 yr return
-2.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
Net Assets
$421 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.2%
Expense Ratio 1.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 73.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PRVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|71.38%
|1 Yr
|-2.4%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|85.82%
|3 Yr
|8.6%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|33.28%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|78.81%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|85.01%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.9%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|74.08%
|2021
|9.4%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|34.94%
|2020
|-2.8%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|91.86%
|2019
|3.8%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|71.22%
|2018
|-5.5%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|91.43%
|Period
|PRVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|68.21%
|1 Yr
|-2.4%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|86.05%
|3 Yr
|8.6%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|33.30%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-15.2%
|31.9%
|84.62%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|82.37%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.9%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|74.08%
|2021
|9.4%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|35.03%
|2020
|-2.8%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|91.86%
|2019
|3.8%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|71.40%
|2018
|-5.5%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|94.79%
|PRVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRVRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|421 M
|1 M
|151 B
|65.65%
|Number of Holdings
|211
|2
|1727
|9.11%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|80.8 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|73.89%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.22%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|89.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRVRX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.60%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|21.84%
|Cash
|0.40%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|75.78%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|13.79%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|6.16%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|7.64%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|9.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRVRX % Rank
|Financial Services
|28.99%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|3.47%
|Healthcare
|12.48%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|88.20%
|Energy
|9.31%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|27.89%
|Communication Services
|8.48%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|12.21%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.47%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|19.64%
|Technology
|7.60%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|85.89%
|Real Estate
|6.77%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|7.76%
|Industrials
|5.19%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|94.22%
|Basic Materials
|4.68%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|21.95%
|Consumer Defense
|4.25%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|87.05%
|Utilities
|3.78%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|61.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRVRX % Rank
|US
|98.51%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|15.44%
|Non US
|1.09%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|76.60%
|PRVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.75%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|11.42%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|91.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|76.85%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|PRVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PRVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PRVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|73.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|78.03%
|PRVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRVRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.58%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|58.67%
|PRVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|PRVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRVRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.19%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|58.98%
|PRVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|May 19, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2016
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 25, 2014
8.1
8.1%
Mitchell Stern, PhD, is a Managing Director for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team, where he serves as both a Senior Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of the Value strategies. In this capacity he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis and research for the Value strategies. Prior to joining QMA, he was the Lead Researcher for Dreman Value Management. Mitch was also an Assistant Professor of Finance at the University of Tennessee and Fairfield University. Mitch earned a BA in Economics from Brandeis University and an MA and a PhD in Economics from the University of Virginia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 25, 2014
8.1
8.1%
Stephen Courtney is a Managing Director for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team, where he serves as both a Senior Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of the Value strategies. In this capacity, he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis and research for the Value strategies. Prior to joining QMA, Stephen was a Director at ClearBridge Investments and its predecessor organizations, where he served as a research analyst and portfolio manager for 26 years. He earned a BA in Political Science from Boston College. He is also a member of the CFA Institute and the New York Society of Security Analysts.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
