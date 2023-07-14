Home
Vitals

YTD Return

2.3%

1 yr return

-2.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

Net Assets

$421 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 73.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PRVRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Quant Solutions Large-Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 19, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mitchell Stern

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its investable assets in the common stock of large-capitalization companies. The term “investable assets” refers to the Fund’s net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund’s investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of large-capitalization company stocks that the subadviser believes are attractively priced when evaluated using quantitative measures such as price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-cash flow (P/CF), and price-to-book (P/B) ratios. The Fund currently considers large-capitalization companies as companies with market capitalizations within the range of companies included in the Russell 1000 Index or the S&P 500 Index. In selecting investments for the Fund, the subadviser uses a value strategy. Although the strategy emphasizes attractive valuations, the subadviser also considers other quantifiable characteristics of a company. Such characteristics may include, among others, measures of earnings quality, external financing, or trends in the earnings outlook. The emphasis placed on valuation and other factors may vary over time and with market conditions.Quantitative techniques, which focus on objective measurement and analysis of data, also guide portfolio construction. To manage risk, the subadviser limits certain exposures such as the proportion of assets invested in an individual stock or industry. Although the strategy is primarily quantitative, the subadviser’s investment management team also exercises judgment when evaluating underlying data and positions recommended by its quantitative process.
Read More

PRVRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -13.6% 215.2% 71.38%
1 Yr -2.4% -58.6% 197.5% 85.82%
3 Yr 8.6%* -23.3% 64.1% 33.28%
5 Yr -2.6%* -15.4% 29.3% 78.81%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 85.01%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.9% -65.1% 22.3% 74.08%
2021 9.4% -25.3% 25.5% 34.94%
2020 -2.8% -8.4% 56.7% 91.86%
2019 3.8% -9.2% 10.4% 71.22%
2018 -5.5% -9.4% 3.1% 91.43%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -13.6% 215.2% 68.21%
1 Yr -2.4% -58.6% 197.5% 86.05%
3 Yr 8.6%* -23.3% 64.1% 33.30%
5 Yr -2.6%* -15.2% 31.9% 84.62%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 82.37%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.9% -65.1% 22.3% 74.08%
2021 9.4% -25.3% 25.5% 35.03%
2020 -2.8% -8.4% 56.7% 91.86%
2019 3.8% -9.2% 10.4% 71.40%
2018 -5.5% -8.9% 3.3% 94.79%

NAV & Total Return History

PRVRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PRVRX Category Low Category High PRVRX % Rank
Net Assets 421 M 1 M 151 B 65.65%
Number of Holdings 211 2 1727 9.11%
Net Assets in Top 10 80.8 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 73.89%
Weighting of Top 10 19.22% 5.0% 99.2% 89.22%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 3.01%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.43%
  3. Exxon Mobil Corp 2.30%
  4. Chevron Corp 1.92%
  5. Bank of America Corp 1.86%
  6. Johnson & Johnson 1.76%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.56%
  8. Verizon Communications Inc 1.50%
  9. Pfizer Inc 1.45%
  10. Wells Fargo & Co 1.44%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PRVRX % Rank
Stocks 		99.60% 28.02% 125.26% 21.84%
Cash 		0.40% -88.20% 71.98% 75.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 13.79%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 6.16%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 7.64%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 9.28%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRVRX % Rank
Financial Services 		28.99% 0.00% 58.05% 3.47%
Healthcare 		12.48% 0.00% 30.08% 88.20%
Energy 		9.31% 0.00% 54.00% 27.89%
Communication Services 		8.48% 0.00% 26.58% 12.21%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.47% 0.00% 22.74% 19.64%
Technology 		7.60% 0.00% 54.02% 85.89%
Real Estate 		6.77% 0.00% 90.54% 7.76%
Industrials 		5.19% 0.00% 42.76% 94.22%
Basic Materials 		4.68% 0.00% 21.69% 21.95%
Consumer Defense 		4.25% 0.00% 34.10% 87.05%
Utilities 		3.78% 0.00% 27.04% 61.06%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRVRX % Rank
US 		98.51% 24.51% 121.23% 15.44%
Non US 		1.09% 0.00% 41.42% 76.60%

PRVRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PRVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.75% 0.04% 45.41% 11.42%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 91.25%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 76.85%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

PRVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PRVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PRVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 73.00% 0.00% 488.00% 78.03%

PRVRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PRVRX Category Low Category High PRVRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.58% 0.00% 41.90% 58.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PRVRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PRVRX Category Low Category High PRVRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.19% -1.51% 4.28% 58.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PRVRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PRVRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mitchell Stern

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 25, 2014

8.1

8.1%

Mitchell Stern, PhD, is a Managing Director for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team, where he serves as both a Senior Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of the Value strategies. In this capacity he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis and research for the Value strategies. Prior to joining QMA, he was the Lead Researcher for Dreman Value Management. Mitch was also an Assistant Professor of Finance at the University of Tennessee and Fairfield University. Mitch earned a BA in Economics from Brandeis University and an MA and a PhD in Economics from the University of Virginia.

Stephen Courtney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 25, 2014

8.1

8.1%

Stephen Courtney is a Managing Director for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team, where he serves as both a Senior Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of the Value strategies. In this capacity, he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis and research for the Value strategies. Prior to joining QMA, Stephen was a Director at ClearBridge Investments and its predecessor organizations, where he served as a research analyst and portfolio manager for 26 years. He earned a BA in Political Science from Boston College. He is also a member of the CFA Institute and the New York Society of Security Analysts.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

