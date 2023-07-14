To pursue its investment objective, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in common stock and securities convertible into common stock of small capitalization companies. Small cap companies include companies with market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, that are below the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index was $14 billion. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), including mortgage REITs, and other real estate-related securities.

Sterling Capital believes that undervalued companies with good earnings prospects have superior appreciation potential with reasonable levels of risk. Quantitatively, Sterling Capital focuses on a stock’s fundamental valuation relative to its peers. Sterling Capital considers additional quantitative measures, such as earnings momentum and relative price strength. Qualitatively, Sterling Capital seeks to identify business catalysts which will serve to drive future earnings growth, increase investor interest and expand valuation.