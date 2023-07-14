Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
10.2%
1 yr return
-10.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$433 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.4%
Expense Ratio 1.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 6.15%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its investment objective, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in common stock and securities convertible into common stock of small capitalization companies. Small cap companies include companies with market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, that are below the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index was $14 billion. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), including mortgage REITs, and other real estate-related securities.
Sterling Capital believes that undervalued companies with good earnings prospects have superior appreciation potential with reasonable levels of risk. Quantitatively, Sterling Capital focuses on a stock’s fundamental valuation relative to its peers. Sterling Capital considers additional quantitative measures, such as earnings momentum and relative price strength. Qualitatively, Sterling Capital seeks to identify business catalysts which will serve to drive future earnings growth, increase investor interest and expand valuation.
|Period
|SCSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.2%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|38.54%
|1 Yr
|-10.9%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|95.60%
|3 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|95.32%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|50.94%
|10 Yr
|15.3%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|0.26%
* Annualized
|Period
|SCSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.7%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|92.86%
|2021
|3.3%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|58.82%
|2020
|N/A
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|64.32%
|2019
|N/A
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|65.98%
|2018
|N/A
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|67.92%
|SCSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|433 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|51.26%
|Number of Holdings
|49
|2
|2519
|93.77%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|149 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|31.82%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.44%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|9.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCSIX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.63%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|63.13%
|Cash
|2.37%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|36.36%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|36.70%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|36.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|35.52%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|36.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCSIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|25.86%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|2.55%
|Industrials
|19.11%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|28.40%
|Technology
|16.11%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|26.87%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.18%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|83.67%
|Real Estate
|7.61%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|44.05%
|Energy
|5.51%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|61.39%
|Utilities
|5.39%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|7.65%
|Consumer Defense
|4.25%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|50.51%
|Basic Materials
|3.71%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|75.51%
|Healthcare
|2.73%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|98.81%
|Communication Services
|1.54%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|76.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCSIX % Rank
|US
|97.63%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|26.43%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|95.29%
|SCSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.02%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|54.27%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|54.64%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|8.96%
|Administrative Fee
|0.11%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|59.89%
|SCSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SCSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SCSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|6.15%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|2.36%
|SCSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|53.95%
|SCSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SCSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.36%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|35.31%
|SCSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2017
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2017
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2017
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2016
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2016
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2016
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2016
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 22, 2016
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2016
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 22, 2016
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 23, 2015
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2015
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 24, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2015
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 22, 2015
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2015
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2015
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2015
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2015
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2014
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 24, 2014
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2014
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2014
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2014
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2014
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2014
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2014
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2013
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2013
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2013
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2013
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2012
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2012
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2012
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2012
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2012
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2012
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2012
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2012
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2012
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2012
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2012
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2011
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2011
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2011
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2011
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2011
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2011
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2011
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2011
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2011
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2000
21.84
21.8%
Gerald M. Van Horn, CFA, is an Executive Director, joined the Stratton Funds Team of Stratton Management Company in 1998 and Sterling Capital Management as part of a business acquisition in 2015. He has investment experience since 1996. Prior to joining Stratton Management Company, he served as an economic research analyst at Rightime Econometrics. Mr. Van Horn is a graduate of the College of New Jersey where he received his B.A. in Economics. He is a CFA charterholder and is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 16, 2015
6.54
6.5%
Andrew T. DiZio, CFA, is a Director of Sterling Capital. Mr. DiZio joined the Stratton Funds Team of Stratton Management Company in 2012 and Sterling Capital Management as part of a business acquisition in 2015. He has investment experience since 2003. Prior to joining Stratton Management Company, he was vice president at Janney Montgomery Scott where he served as a Real Estate Investment Trust sector analyst. Mr. DiZio is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University where he received his B.S. in Finance with a minor in Economics. He is a CFA charterholder and is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 16, 2015
6.54
6.5%
Shawn M. Gallagher, CFA®, Director, joined the Stratton Funds team of Stratton Management Company in 2005 and Sterling Capital Management as part of a business acquisition in 2015. He has investment experience since 2003. Shawn is the lead Portfolio Manager of the Stratton Mid Cap Value product and Associate Portfolio Manager of the Stratton Small Cap Value and Stratton Real Estate products. Prior to joining Stratton, he served as an analyst in AT&T's Financial Leadership Program. Shawn received his B.S. in Finance from Pennsylvania State University. He is a CFA® charterholder and is a member of the CFA® Society of Philadelphia and the CFA® Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
