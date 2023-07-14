Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Sterling Capital Stratton Small Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
SCSIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$55.28 -0.57 -1.02%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (STSCX) Primary C (STSOX) A (STSNX) Retirement (SCSIX)
SCSIX (Mutual Fund)

Sterling Capital Stratton Small Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$55.28 -0.57 -1.02%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (STSCX) Primary C (STSOX) A (STSNX) Retirement (SCSIX)
SCSIX (Mutual Fund)

Sterling Capital Stratton Small Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$55.28 -0.57 -1.02%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (STSCX) Primary C (STSOX) A (STSNX) Retirement (SCSIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Sterling Capital Stratton Small Cap Value Fund

SCSIX | Fund

$55.28

$433 M

0.00%

1.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.2%

1 yr return

-10.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$433 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$55.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 6.15%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Sterling Capital Stratton Small Cap Value Fund

SCSIX | Fund

$55.28

$433 M

0.00%

1.02%

SCSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sterling Capital Stratton Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Sterling Capital Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 31, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gerald Van Horn

Fund Description

To pursue its investment objective, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in common stock and securities convertible into common stock of small capitalization companies. Small cap companies include companies with market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, that are below the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index was $14 billion. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), including mortgage REITs, and other real estate-related securities.

Sterling Capital believes that undervalued companies with good earnings prospects have superior appreciation potential with reasonable levels of risk. Quantitatively, Sterling Capital focuses on a stock’s fundamental valuation relative to its peers. Sterling Capital considers additional quantitative measures, such as earnings momentum and relative price strength. Qualitatively, Sterling Capital seeks to identify business catalysts which will serve to drive future earnings growth, increase investor interest and expand valuation.

Read More

SCSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.2% -14.5% 140.9% 38.54%
1 Yr -10.9% -34.7% 196.6% 95.60%
3 Yr -4.6%* -21.8% 37.2% 95.32%
5 Yr N/A* -23.8% 9.2% 50.94%
10 Yr 15.3%* -11.7% 15.3% 0.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.7% -59.3% 118.2% 92.86%
2021 3.3% -17.3% 18.6% 58.82%
2020 N/A -21.2% 28.2% 64.32%
2019 N/A -17.9% 8.4% 65.98%
2018 N/A -20.0% 0.2% 67.92%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.2% -17.6% 140.9% 35.99%
1 Yr -10.9% -34.7% 196.6% 93.57%
3 Yr -4.6%* -21.8% 37.2% 95.25%
5 Yr N/A* -23.8% 10.7% 46.58%
10 Yr 15.3%* -9.1% 15.3% 0.28%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.7% -59.3% 118.2% 92.86%
2021 3.3% -17.3% 18.6% 58.82%
2020 N/A -21.2% 28.2% 88.51%
2019 N/A -17.9% 8.4% 89.91%
2018 N/A -19.9% 0.2% 89.50%

NAV & Total Return History

SCSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SCSIX Category Low Category High SCSIX % Rank
Net Assets 433 M 1.48 M 120 B 51.26%
Number of Holdings 49 2 2519 93.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 149 M 213 K 4.6 B 31.82%
Weighting of Top 10 34.44% 2.8% 101.7% 9.39%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ON Semiconductor Corp 4.06%
  2. Signature Bank 3.76%
  3. Avient Corp 3.62%
  4. MasTec Inc 3.50%
  5. Crane Co 3.47%
  6. CACI International Inc Class A 3.47%
  7. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc 3.45%
  8. Wintrust Financial Corp 3.42%
  9. Crane Co 3.42%
  10. EnerSys 3.38%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SCSIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.63% 25.32% 100.32% 63.13%
Cash 		2.37% -79.10% 74.68% 36.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 36.70%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 36.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 35.52%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 36.36%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCSIX % Rank
Financial Services 		25.86% 0.00% 35.52% 2.55%
Industrials 		19.11% 2.46% 37.42% 28.40%
Technology 		16.11% 0.00% 54.70% 26.87%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.18% 0.99% 47.79% 83.67%
Real Estate 		7.61% 0.00% 29.43% 44.05%
Energy 		5.51% 0.00% 37.72% 61.39%
Utilities 		5.39% 0.00% 18.58% 7.65%
Consumer Defense 		4.25% 0.00% 18.87% 50.51%
Basic Materials 		3.71% 0.00% 18.66% 75.51%
Healthcare 		2.73% 0.00% 26.53% 98.81%
Communication Services 		1.54% 0.00% 14.85% 76.53%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCSIX % Rank
US 		97.63% 24.89% 100.00% 26.43%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 36.31% 95.29%

SCSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SCSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.02% 0.01% 13.16% 54.27%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 54.64%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 8.96%
Administrative Fee 0.11% 0.01% 0.45% 59.89%

Sales Fees

SCSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SCSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SCSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 6.15% 1.00% 314.00% 2.36%

SCSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SCSIX Category Low Category High SCSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 38.20% 53.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SCSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SCSIX Category Low Category High SCSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.36% -2.40% 2.49% 35.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SCSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SCSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gerald Van Horn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2000

21.84

21.8%

Gerald M. Van Horn, CFA, is an Executive Director, joined the Stratton Funds Team of Stratton Management Company in 1998 and Sterling Capital Management as part of a business acquisition in 2015. He has investment experience since 1996. Prior to joining Stratton Management Company, he served as an economic research analyst at Rightime Econometrics. Mr. Van Horn is a graduate of the College of New Jersey where he received his B.A. in Economics. He is a CFA charterholder and is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and the CFA Institute.

Andrew DiZio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 16, 2015

6.54

6.5%

Andrew T. DiZio, CFA, is a Director of Sterling Capital. Mr. DiZio joined the Stratton Funds Team of Stratton Management Company in 2012 and Sterling Capital Management as part of a business acquisition in 2015. He has investment experience since 2003. Prior to joining Stratton Management Company, he was vice president at Janney Montgomery Scott where he served as a Real Estate Investment Trust sector analyst. Mr. DiZio is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University where he received his B.S. in Finance with a minor in Economics. He is a CFA charterholder and is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and the CFA Institute.

Shawn Gallagher

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 16, 2015

6.54

6.5%

Shawn M. Gallagher, CFA®, Director, joined the Stratton Funds team of Stratton Management Company in 2005 and Sterling Capital Management as part of a business acquisition in 2015. He has investment experience since 2003. Shawn is the lead Portfolio Manager of the Stratton Mid Cap Value product and Associate Portfolio Manager of the Stratton Small Cap Value and Stratton Real Estate products. Prior to joining Stratton, he served as an analyst in AT&T's Financial Leadership Program. Shawn received his B.S. in Finance from Pennsylvania State University. He is a CFA® charterholder and is a member of the CFA® Society of Philadelphia and the CFA® Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×