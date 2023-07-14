Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-1.3%
1 yr return
0.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$312 M
Holdings in Top 10
97.0%
Expense Ratio 1.44%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 121.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|STMNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.3%
|-4.8%
|4.7%
|98.64%
|1 Yr
|0.3%
|-10.3%
|0.3%
|0.45%
|3 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-8.6%
|0.0%
|4.67%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.2%
|1.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|3.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|STMNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.2%
|-26.9%
|-3.5%
|3.21%
|2021
|-0.8%
|-1.0%
|3.7%
|98.14%
|2020
|0.6%
|-3.5%
|1.4%
|18.78%
|2019
|1.3%
|-0.2%
|2.5%
|42.51%
|2018
|N/A
|-1.2%
|1.0%
|N/A
|Period
|STMNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.3%
|-11.1%
|4.7%
|96.83%
|1 Yr
|0.3%
|-10.3%
|0.3%
|0.45%
|3 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-8.6%
|1.3%
|5.14%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.9%
|2.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|3.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|STMNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.2%
|-26.9%
|-3.5%
|3.21%
|2021
|-0.8%
|-1.0%
|3.7%
|98.14%
|2020
|0.6%
|-3.5%
|1.4%
|18.78%
|2019
|1.3%
|-0.2%
|2.5%
|42.51%
|2018
|N/A
|-1.2%
|1.0%
|N/A
|STMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|STMNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|312 M
|9.79 K
|20.2 B
|76.15%
|Number of Holdings
|15
|1
|3950
|97.71%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|303 M
|-102 M
|3.41 B
|33.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|96.97%
|5.8%
|97.0%
|1.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|STMNX % Rank
|Bonds
|89.37%
|0.00%
|146.69%
|94.12%
|Cash
|9.98%
|-3.16%
|100.00%
|7.34%
|Stocks
|0.64%
|0.00%
|5.80%
|9.05%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-47.61%
|0.32%
|59.63%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|61.93%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|59.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|STMNX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.78%
|31.25%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.65%
|56.25%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|17.58%
|100.00%
|56.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|STMNX % Rank
|US
|0.64%
|0.00%
|5.80%
|9.17%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|60.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|STMNX % Rank
|Municipal
|88.90%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|94.95%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.45%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|7.34%
|Corporate
|0.63%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|23.39%
|Securitized
|0.02%
|0.00%
|22.44%
|4.59%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|59.63%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.09%
|61.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|STMNX % Rank
|US
|84.41%
|0.00%
|139.84%
|84.86%
|Non US
|4.96%
|0.00%
|21.09%
|63.30%
|STMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.44%
|0.07%
|3.44%
|24.88%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.41%
|97.29%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|63.48%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.35%
|N/A
|STMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|STMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|STMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|121.00%
|2.00%
|121.00%
|99.51%
|STMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|STMNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.03%
|0.00%
|5.50%
|87.33%
|STMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|STMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|STMNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.89%
|1.11%
|5.70%
|95.02%
|STMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2020
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2020
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 26, 2018
3.43
3.4%
Dr. Kenneth L. Sleeper, MBA, PhD is Co-Founder, Managing Director, and Co-Portfolio Manager at Sierra Investment Management, the parent company of the Sierra Mutual Funds and Ocean Park Asset Management and has over 31 years of industry experience. He jointly oversees all aspects of the organization’s activities, including asset management, research, and client relationships. With an extensive background in statistical and computer applications, Ken previously focused on advanced risk management, developing and refining computerized techniques for reducing downside risk, before co-founding Sierra in 1987 with David C. Wright. Kenneth earned MBA and PhD degrees from the University of Southern California.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 26, 2018
3.43
3.4%
David C. Wright, JD, is Co-Founder, Managing Director, and Co-Portfolio Manager at Sierra Investment Management, the parent company of the Sierra Mutual Funds and Ocean Park Asset Management and has over 31 years of industry experience. He jointly oversees all aspects of the organization’s activities, including portfolio management, research, and client relationships. After 13 years with major Los Angeles law firms, Dave served several years as Director of Technical Research for Bateman Eichler, Hill Richards, Inc., then the largest investment banking firm west of Chicago, before co-founding Sierra in 1987 with Dr. Kenneth L. Sleeper. David earned a JD from University of Chicago and a BS, Civil Engineering, from Swarthmore College. Mr. Wright has served on the Board of the Los Angeles Chapter of AAII since 1984. He has often spoken for AAII and other investor groups, as well as several other professional organizations. Mr. Wright has also been quoted in the national press, such as in Mutual Funds magazine, and on television and radio.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2022
0.34
0.3%
Doug oversees the operations of the Investment Management team and related trading, contributes to portfolio decisions, and supervises analytic research. Doug earned a BA in Economics at Washington State University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is a CFA and CAIA charterholder. Doug has been active in investment management full-time since 1988.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.06
|21.43
|7.29
|2.52
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...