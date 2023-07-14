Home
Vitals

YTD Return

-1.3%

1 yr return

0.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$312 M

Holdings in Top 10

97.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 121.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

STMEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.23%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sierra Tactical Municipal Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Sierra Trust
  • Inception Date
    Dec 27, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kenneth Sleeper

Fund Description

p id="xdx_A82_err--StrategyNarrativeTextBlock_zX87YmWaUZca" style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin: 0; text-align: justify"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif"The Fund invests in open-end investment companies (mutual funds) and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that primarily invest in tax-exempt municipal bonds (“Underlying Municipal Bond Funds”), as well as municipal money market funds. “Tax exempt” refers to the exemption from federal income taxes of the dividends paid by the Underlying Funds, a benefit that will be passes through to shareholders as to ordinary dividends from the Fund./span/p p style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin: 0; text-align: justify"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif" /span/p p style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin: 0; text-align: justify"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif"span class="xdx_phnt_U3RhdGVtZW50IC0gUmlzay9SZXR1cm4gRGV0YWlsIERhdGEA" id="xdx_908_err--StrategyPortfolioConcentration_c20220125__20220125__dei--LegalEntityAxis__custom--S000064014Member_zRGKtW3n7tr3"Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (defined as net assets plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in funds that primarily invest in municipal bonds or other municipal debt instruments./span The Adviser uses a proprietary model to tactically allocate the Fund’s assets. When any Underlying Municipal Bond Fund declines in price enough to generate a “Sell signal” under the Adviser’s model, the Fund will sell that Underlying Municipal Bond Fund and move the proceeds temporarily to a tax-free money market fund. Conversely, when prices of an Underlying Municipal Bond Fund begins new uptrends sufficient to give a “Buy signal” under that model, the Adviser will select and purchase an Underlying Municipal Bond Fund, and will continue to make purchases with net cash inflows into the Fund./span/p p style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin: 0; text-align: justify"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif" /span/p p style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin: 0; text-align: justify"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif"The Fund invests in Underlying Municipal Bond Funds that may invest in high-yield municipal bonds (commonly known as “junk” bonds) as well as those that invest in investment-grade municipal bonds. The Fund does not have maturity or duration limitations with respect to holdings of the Underlying Municipal Bond Funds in which it invests. The Fund considers high-yield municipal bonds to be those that are rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group (“Samp;P”). From time to time and depending on market conditions, the Fund may be fully invested in Underlying Municipal Bond Funds that primarily invest or are fully invested in high-yield (or junk) municipal bonds./span/p p style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin: 0; text-align: justify"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif" /span/p p style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin: 0; text-align: justify"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif"The Adviser’s investment strategy is a tactical style that includes disciplines that attempt to limit downside risk (drawdown, meaning the magnitude of decline from highest price to the subsequent low) as well as to seek to enhance return through income and capital appreciation (total return). The current yield of the Fund is not a separate goal, and the monthly distribution yield will fluctuate./span/p p style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin: 0; text-align: justify"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif" /span/p p style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin: 0; text-align: justify"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif"The Adviser does not employ a passive “buy and hold,” strategy. As part of its integrated risk-management disciplines, the Adviser monitors each Underlying Municipal Bond Fund daily and applies a trailing-stop discipline (which generates the sell signals) to each Underlying Municipal Bond Fund in the Fund’s portfolio. A trailing stop discipline is a discipline is which the stop level rises each day the price of the holding rises – thus the stops “trail” the price trend of the holding. The stop is recalculated daily as a percent or dollar amount below the most recent high price of the holding. When the price of the holding declines below the current stop, the Adviser sells the holding. This sell discipline is a proprietary approachbr/ (“Sell Disciplines”) that two of the Fund’s portfolio managers (Dr. Sleeper and Mr. Wright) have used within their related companies’ diversified separately managed accounts since 1987, in seeking to limit the impact on the overall Fund portfolio of any sustained decline in the municipal bond markets./span/p p style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin: 0; text-align: justify"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif" /span/p p style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin: 0; text-align: justify"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif"The Sell Disciplines are not designed to attempt to buy at lows or to sell at highs, but to seek to participate in a substantial part of any sustained uptrend in the municipal bond market, as well as to step aside during most of any sustained downtrend. The Adviser employs a “reactive” approach as distinct from a “predictive” approach. The Adviser does not expect to average more than two Sell signals alternated with two Buy signals per year. Thus, the Adviser expects that the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate will average approximately 200% per year. This tactical approach has historically meant that most gains to be realized by the Fund upon sales of Underlying Municipal Bond Funds will be taxed as short-term capital gains rather than long-term capital gains./span/p p style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin: 0; text-align: justify"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif" /span/p p style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; margin: 0; text-align: justify"span style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif"It should be noted that (1) purchases and sales of municipal bonds by the Underlying Municipal Bond Funds will result in capital gains and losses, as to which net capital gains will be distributed to the Fund (typically at or near the end of each calendar year), distributed by the Fund to shareholders, and will not be tax exempt, and (2) that purchases and sales of Underlying Municipal Bond Funds by the Fund will also result in capital gains and losses, as to which net capital gains will be distributed to shareholders of the Fund at or near the end of each calendar year, and will not be tax exempt./span/p
STMEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STMEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.3% -4.8% 4.7% 99.10%
1 Yr 0.2% -10.3% 0.3% 1.81%
3 Yr -1.4%* -8.6% 0.0% 3.74%
5 Yr N/A* -6.2% 1.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 3.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STMEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.0% -26.9% -3.5% 1.83%
2021 -0.8% -1.0% 3.7% 98.60%
2020 0.6% -3.5% 1.4% 14.08%
2019 1.2% -0.2% 2.5% 57.97%
2018 N/A -1.2% 1.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STMEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.3% -11.1% 4.7% 97.29%
1 Yr 0.2% -10.3% 0.3% 1.81%
3 Yr -1.4%* -8.6% 1.3% 4.21%
5 Yr N/A* -5.9% 2.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 3.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STMEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.0% -26.9% -3.5% 1.83%
2021 -0.8% -1.0% 3.7% 98.60%
2020 0.6% -3.5% 1.4% 14.08%
2019 1.2% -0.2% 2.5% 57.97%
2018 N/A -1.2% 1.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

STMEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

STMEX Category Low Category High STMEX % Rank
Net Assets 312 M 9.79 K 20.2 B 76.61%
Number of Holdings 15 1 3950 98.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 303 M -102 M 3.41 B 33.94%
Weighting of Top 10 96.97% 5.8% 97.0% 2.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nuveen High Yield Municipal Bond I 10.07%
  2. Franklin CA Tax Free Income Adv 10.00%
  3. BlackRock High Yield Municipal Instl 9.99%
  4. AMG GW&K Municipal Bond I 9.99%
  5. JPMorgan Intermediate Tax Free Bond I 9.98%
  6. BlackRock Strategic Muni Opps Instl 9.98%
  7. Nuveen All-American Municipal Bond I 9.96%
  8. Goldman Sachs High Yield Muni Instl 9.95%
  9. PIMCO High Yield Municipal Bond I 9.94%
  10. First American Government Obligs X 7.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High STMEX % Rank
Bonds 		89.37% 0.00% 146.69% 94.57%
Cash 		9.98% -3.16% 100.00% 7.80%
Stocks 		0.64% 0.00% 5.80% 9.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -47.61% 0.32% 60.09%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 62.39%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 59.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STMEX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 87.50%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 87.50%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 87.50%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.78% 18.75%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 87.50%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 87.50%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 87.50%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 87.50%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 87.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 77.65% 43.75%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 17.58% 100.00% 43.75%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STMEX % Rank
US 		0.64% 0.00% 5.80% 9.63%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 60.55%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STMEX % Rank
Municipal 		88.90% 0.00% 100.00% 95.41%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.45% 0.00% 100.00% 7.80%
Corporate 		0.63% 0.00% 4.15% 23.85%
Securitized 		0.02% 0.00% 22.44% 5.05%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 60.09%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 0.09% 61.47%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STMEX % Rank
US 		84.41% 0.00% 139.84% 85.32%
Non US 		4.96% 0.00% 21.09% 63.76%

STMEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

STMEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.04% 0.07% 3.44% 36.41%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.41% 97.74%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 13.04%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

STMEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

STMEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

STMEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 121.00% 2.00% 121.00% 100.00%

STMEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

STMEX Category Low Category High STMEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.47% 0.00% 5.50% 86.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

STMEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

STMEX Category Low Category High STMEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.23% 1.11% 5.70% 88.24%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

STMEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

STMEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth Sleeper

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 26, 2018

3.43

3.4%

Dr. Kenneth L. Sleeper, MBA, PhD is Co-Founder, Managing Director, and Co-Portfolio Manager at Sierra Investment Management, the parent company of the Sierra Mutual Funds and Ocean Park Asset Management and has over 31 years of industry experience. He jointly oversees all aspects of the organization’s activities, including asset management, research, and client relationships. With an extensive background in statistical and computer applications, Ken previously focused on advanced risk management, developing and refining computerized techniques for reducing downside risk, before co-founding Sierra in 1987 with David C. Wright. Kenneth earned MBA and PhD degrees from the University of Southern California.

David Wright

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 26, 2018

3.43

3.4%

David C. Wright, JD, is Co-Founder, Managing Director, and Co-Portfolio Manager at Sierra Investment Management, the parent company of the Sierra Mutual Funds and Ocean Park Asset Management and has over 31 years of industry experience. He jointly oversees all aspects of the organization’s activities, including portfolio management, research, and client relationships. After 13 years with major Los Angeles law firms, Dave served several years as Director of Technical Research for Bateman Eichler, Hill Richards, Inc., then the largest investment banking firm west of Chicago, before co-founding Sierra in 1987 with Dr. Kenneth L. Sleeper. David earned a JD from University of Chicago and a BS, Civil Engineering, from Swarthmore College. Mr. Wright has served on the Board of the Los Angeles Chapter of AAII since 1984. He has often spoken for AAII and other investor groups, as well as several other professional organizations. Mr. Wright has also been quoted in the national press, such as in Mutual Funds magazine, and on television and radio.

Douglas Loeffler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2022

0.34

0.3%

Doug oversees the operations of the Investment Management team and related trading, contributes to portfolio decisions, and supervises analytic research. Doug earned a BA in Economics at Washington State University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is a CFA and CAIA charterholder. Doug has been active in investment management full-time since 1988.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 21.43 7.29 2.52

