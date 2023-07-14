Home
SSTFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 25.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.63%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus KAR Capital Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Nov 03, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Douglas Foreman

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
The fund invests in a select group of large market capitalization growth companies believed by the fund’s subadviser to be undervalued relative to their future growth potential. The investment strategy emphasizes companies the subadviser believes to have a sustainable competitive advantage, strong management and low financial risk, and to be able to grow over market cycles. Although the fund invests primarily in U.S. companies, it may invest in foreign securities and depositary receipts.
Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 65% of its assets in equity securities of large market capitalization companies. As of the date of this Prospectus, the fund’s subadviser considers large market capitalization companies for this purpose to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have market capitalizations generally within the range of companies included in the Russell 1000® Growth Index on a rolling three-year basis. On this basis, as of September 30, 2021, the total market capitalization range of companies included in the Russell 1000® Growth Index over the past three years was $365 million to $2.51 trillion. The fund may also invest in small and medium capitalization companies. Generally, the fund invests in approximately 25 to 50 securities at any given time.
Read More

SSTFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 25.8% -41.7% 64.0% 60.92%
1 Yr -8.5% -46.2% 77.9% 97.54%
3 Yr -11.6%* -42.0% 28.4% 91.46%
5 Yr -4.9%* -30.4% 23.4% 85.83%
10 Yr 1.8%* -16.9% 19.6% 66.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -53.6% -85.9% 81.6% 95.66%
2021 -0.1% -31.0% 26.7% 74.45%
2020 11.6% -13.0% 34.8% 17.91%
2019 8.1% -6.0% 10.6% 3.42%
2018 -4.5% -15.9% 2.0% 89.14%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 25.8% -41.7% 64.0% 58.54%
1 Yr -8.5% -46.2% 77.9% 95.33%
3 Yr -11.6%* -42.0% 28.4% 91.35%
5 Yr -4.9%* -30.4% 23.4% 87.56%
10 Yr 1.8%* -16.9% 19.6% 86.47%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -53.6% -85.9% 81.6% 95.66%
2021 -0.1% -31.0% 26.7% 74.45%
2020 11.6% -13.0% 34.8% 17.91%
2019 8.1% -6.0% 10.6% 3.42%
2018 -4.5% -15.9% 3.1% 93.24%

NAV & Total Return History

SSTFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SSTFX Category Low Category High SSTFX % Rank
Net Assets 541 M 189 K 222 B 63.89%
Number of Holdings 43 2 3509 77.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 339 M -1.37 M 104 B 60.90%
Weighting of Top 10 48.73% 11.4% 116.5% 39.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NVIDIA Corp 9.18%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 9.15%
  3. Bill.com Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares 7.94%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 5.83%
  5. Visa Inc Class A 4.84%
  6. The Trade Desk Inc A 4.23%
  7. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.90%
  8. Paycom Software Inc 3.64%
  9. Netflix Inc 3.44%
  10. Avalara Inc 3.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SSTFX % Rank
Stocks 		97.37% 50.26% 104.50% 69.02%
Cash 		2.63% -10.83% 49.73% 28.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 90.82%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 89.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 90.98%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 90.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSTFX % Rank
Technology 		43.96% 0.00% 65.70% 12.13%
Consumer Cyclical 		21.68% 0.00% 62.57% 12.62%
Financial Services 		11.50% 0.00% 43.06% 30.49%
Healthcare 		6.60% 0.00% 39.76% 94.26%
Consumer Defense 		5.86% 0.00% 25.50% 18.77%
Communication Services 		3.86% 0.00% 66.40% 93.11%
Industrials 		3.66% 0.00% 30.65% 76.64%
Real Estate 		1.76% 0.00% 16.05% 35.33%
Basic Materials 		1.12% 0.00% 18.91% 52.54%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 93.77%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 95.57%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSTFX % Rank
US 		95.20% 34.69% 100.00% 47.21%
Non US 		2.17% 0.00% 54.22% 60.33%

SSTFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SSTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.01% 0.01% 20.29% 5.76%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 71.96%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 98.60%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.02% 56.19%

Sales Fees

SSTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 93.38%

Trading Fees

SSTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SSTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% 11.47%

SSTFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SSTFX Category Low Category High SSTFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 93.39%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SSTFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SSTFX Category Low Category High SSTFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.63% -6.13% 1.75% 98.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SSTFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SSTFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Douglas Foreman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 29, 2011

10.51

10.5%

Doug Foreman, CFA , is CIO since 2014, playing a leadership role in Kayne’s equity investment operations. Before joining Kayne in 2011, he was director of equities at HighMark Capital Management (2009 to 2011). Prior to HighMark, Mr. Foreman was retired for two years (2007 to 2008) and was group managing director and chief investment officer of U.S. equities at Trust Company of the West (TCW)(1994 – 2006). He earned a B.S. in marine engineering from The U.S. Naval Academy and an M.B.A. with a concentration in finance from Harvard University. Mr. Foreman is a CFA holder.

Chris Armbruster

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2020

2.34

2.3%

Mr. Armbruster is a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst at KAR with primary research responsibilities for the large-capitalization consumer discretionary, health care, and information technology sectors. Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2013, Mr. Armbruster worked at B. Riley & Co. as an associate analyst covering special situations, and at Al Frank Asset Management as a vice president in equity research.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

