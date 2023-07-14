Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
26.5%
1 yr return
4.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
Net Assets
$541 M
Holdings in Top 10
48.7%
Expense Ratio 1.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PLXGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|26.5%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|57.31%
|1 Yr
|4.0%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|88.20%
|3 Yr
|-5.6%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|77.28%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|60.51%
|10 Yr
|5.5%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|33.73%
* Annualized
|Period
|PLXGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-47.3%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|92.24%
|2021
|2.1%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|63.32%
|2020
|12.2%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|15.10%
|2019
|8.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|1.02%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|79.81%
|Period
|PLXGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|26.5%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|55.01%
|1 Yr
|4.0%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|83.85%
|3 Yr
|-5.6%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|76.99%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|66.79%
|10 Yr
|5.5%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|64.66%
* Annualized
|Period
|PLXGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-47.3%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|92.24%
|2021
|2.1%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|63.32%
|2020
|12.2%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|15.10%
|2019
|8.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|1.02%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|86.86%
|PLXGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLXGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|541 M
|189 K
|222 B
|63.64%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|2
|3509
|74.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|339 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|60.66%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.73%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|39.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLXGX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.37%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|68.77%
|Cash
|2.63%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|27.05%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|13.36%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|19.59%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|8.03%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|6.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLXGX % Rank
|Technology
|43.96%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|11.89%
|Consumer Cyclical
|21.68%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|12.38%
|Financial Services
|11.50%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|29.84%
|Healthcare
|6.60%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|94.02%
|Consumer Defense
|5.86%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|18.52%
|Communication Services
|3.86%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|92.87%
|Industrials
|3.66%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|76.31%
|Real Estate
|1.76%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|33.93%
|Basic Materials
|1.12%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|52.13%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|33.28%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|55.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PLXGX % Rank
|US
|95.20%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|46.97%
|Non US
|2.17%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|59.75%
|PLXGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.00%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|45.58%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|67.52%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|46.13%
|PLXGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PLXGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PLXGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|10.87%
|PLXGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLXGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|17.78%
|PLXGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|PLXGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PLXGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.63%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|71.11%
|PLXGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 20, 2013
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 29, 2011
10.51
10.5%
Doug Foreman, CFA , is CIO since 2014, playing a leadership role in Kayne’s equity investment operations. Before joining Kayne in 2011, he was director of equities at HighMark Capital Management (2009 to 2011). Prior to HighMark, Mr. Foreman was retired for two years (2007 to 2008) and was group managing director and chief investment officer of U.S. equities at Trust Company of the West (TCW)(1994 – 2006). He earned a B.S. in marine engineering from The U.S. Naval Academy and an M.B.A. with a concentration in finance from Harvard University. Mr. Foreman is a CFA holder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2020
2.34
2.3%
Mr. Armbruster is a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst at KAR with primary research responsibilities for the large-capitalization consumer discretionary, health care, and information technology sectors. Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2013, Mr. Armbruster worked at B. Riley & Co. as an associate analyst covering special situations, and at Al Frank Asset Management as a vice president in equity research.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...